The percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive in the past 24 hours in Wisconsin set an all-time low as the total number of tests processed neared the all-time high.

A total of 14,227 tests were processed in the past 24 hours according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Health Services. A total of 1.90 percent came back positive.

That percentage rate beat a previous low set two days ago of 2.33 percent. The seven-day and 14-day averages now stand at 2.78 and 3.59 percent.

For the first time, Wisconsin has recorded over 85,000 COVID-19 tests in the past seven days. The benchmark was set as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan that was derived from White House guidelines.

And while the case and testing data can be seen as a positive, other data is not.

After reporting zero deaths yesterday, DHS reported 15 newly-confirmed deaths on Tuesday. Across Wisconsin, 661 people have now died from the disease.

DHS reports that 44 people were newly hospitalized, above the 30-day average of 36, and the combined total of 28 in the past two days. The number of people actively hospitalized with the disease ticked upward to 331 after bottoming at 308 two days ago. The total is down 57 from seven days ago.

In total, 270 people were newly diagnosed with the disease. DHS reports that 21,308 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. The department reports that 68 percent of people with a case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Milwaukee County accounts for 331 of the 661 deaths and 8,973 cases according to state data.

Racine County has 992.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 978). Milwaukee County has 940.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 932.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 923.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 915).

Kenosha (769.3), Dodge (462.5), Rock (441.4), Walworth (438.8), Forest (377), Winnebago (253.6), Fond du Lac (235.5), Lafayette (209.1), Washington (208.9), Ozaukee (208.4) and Waukesha (207.8) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 368.8 (up from 364.1).

There are currently 941 ventilators and 395 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 411 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/9/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/9/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,904 14% Never hospitalized 12,071 57% Unknown 6,333 30% Total 21,308 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/9/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/9/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/9/2020 Deaths as of 6/9/2020 <10 627 18 2 0 10-19 1,495 40 3 0 20-29 3,923 147 20 6 30-39 3,883 223 34 8 40-49 3,531 344 79 20 50-59 3,186 505 118 53 60-69 2,262 619 177 108 70-79 1,223 529 125 173 80-89 779 346 63 166 90+ 399 133 28 127 Total 21,308 2,904 649 661

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county