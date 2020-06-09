Jeramey Jannene
Daily

Wisconsin Reports Record Low COVID-19 Positive Case Rate

But death toll and hospitalizations, lagging indicators, tick upward.

By - Jun 9th, 2020 06:47 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The percentage of COVID-19 tests that came back positive in the past 24 hours in Wisconsin set an all-time low as the total number of tests processed neared the all-time high.

A total of 14,227 tests were processed in the past 24 hours according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the Department of Health Services. A total of 1.90 percent came back positive.

That percentage rate beat a previous low set two days ago of 2.33 percent. The seven-day and 14-day averages now stand at 2.78 and 3.59 percent.

For the first time, Wisconsin has recorded over 85,000 COVID-19 tests in the past seven days. The benchmark was set as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan that was derived from White House guidelines.

And while the case and testing data can be seen as a positive, other data is not.

After reporting zero deaths yesterday, DHS reported 15 newly-confirmed deaths on Tuesday. Across Wisconsin, 661 people have now died from the disease.

DHS reports that 44 people were newly hospitalized, above the 30-day average of 36, and the combined total of 28 in the past two days. The number of people actively hospitalized with the disease ticked upward to 331 after bottoming at 308 two days ago. The total is down 57 from seven days ago.

In total, 270 people were newly diagnosed with the disease. DHS reports that 21,308 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began. The department reports that 68 percent of people with a case have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Milwaukee County accounts for 331 of the 661 deaths and 8,973 cases according to state data.

Racine County has 992.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 978). Milwaukee County has 940.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 932.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 923.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 915).

Kenosha (769.3), Dodge (462.5), Rock (441.4), Walworth (438.8), Forest (377), Winnebago (253.6), Fond du Lac (235.5), Lafayette (209.1), Washington (208.9), Ozaukee (208.4) and Waukesha (207.8) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 368.8 (up from 364.1).

There are currently 941 ventilators and 395 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 411 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Data from DHS.

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/9/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/9/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,904 14%
Never hospitalized 12,071 57%
Unknown 6,333 30%
Total 21,308 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/9/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/9/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/9/2020 Deaths as of 6/9/2020
<10 627 18 2 0
10-19 1,495 40 3 0
20-29 3,923 147 20 6
30-39 3,883 223 34 8
40-49 3,531 344 79 20
50-59 3,186 505 118 53
60-69 2,262 619 177 108
70-79 1,223 529 125 173
80-89 779 346 63 166
90+ 399 133 28 127
Total 21,308 2,904 649 661

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/9/2020 Negative as of 6/9/2020 Deaths as of 6/9/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/9/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/9/2020
Adams 6 986 1 29.9 17%
Ashland 3 486 0 19.1 0%
Barron 20 2,520 0 44.2 0%
Bayfield 3 457 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,399 22,476 38 923.5 2%
Buffalo 6 769 2 45.6 33%
Burnett 1 564 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 81 2,284 1 162.6 1%
Chippewa 59 3,417 0 92.7 0%
Clark 45 1,518 4 130.5 9%
Columbia 47 3,145 1 82.5 2%
Crawford 26 1,170 0 159.6 0%
Dane 871 40,154 30 164.4 3%
Dodge 406 6,467 4 462.5 1%
Door 39 2,019 3 142.1 8%
Douglas 20 1,647 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 29 2,678 0 65.2 0%
Eau Claire 124 6,051 0 120.4 0%
Florence 2 268 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 241 6,612 6 235.5 2%
Forest 34 392 2 377.0 6%
Grant 99 3,346 12 191.0 12%
Green 71 1,930 0 192.6 0%
Green Lake 23 1,222 0 122.6 0%
Iowa 16 1,416 0 67.7 0%
Iron 2 281 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 19 1,556 1 92.7 5%
Jefferson 134 4,280 3 158.3 2%
Juneau 23 1,238 1 87.1 4%
Kenosha 1,295 11,354 36 769.3 3%
Kewaunee 37 1,000 1 181.7 3%
La Crosse 77 7,090 0 65.3 0%
Lafayette 35 840 0 209.1 0%
Langlade 5 944 0 26.1 0%
Lincoln 7 1,041 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 40 3,793 1 50.4 3%
Marathon 66 4,164 1 48.8 2%
Marinette 37 3,359 3 91.3 8%
Marquette 6 722 1 39.5 17%
Menominee 3 896 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 8,973 66,608 331 940.4 4%
Monroe 19 3,190 1 41.8 5%
Oconto 42 2,351 0 111.8 0%
Oneida 13 1,535 0 36.8 0%
Outagamie 289 10,775 8 156.4 3%
Ozaukee 184 4,415 13 208.4 7%
Pepin 1 436 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 51 1,871 0 122.6 0%
Polk 34 2,246 1 78.4 3%
Portage 39 2,311 0 55.2 0%
Price 2 647 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,939 16,696 51 992.3 3%
Richland 14 1,127 4 79.8 29%
Rock 714 11,290 21 441.4 3%
Rusk 5 447 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 84 4,517 3 132.1 4%
Sawyer 9 1,327 0 55.0 0%
Shawano 60 2,490 0 146.3 0%
Sheboygan 118 4,936 3 102.4 3%
St. Croix 107 3,921 0 121.7 0%
Taylor 2 599 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 43 2,480 0 146.1 0%
Vernon 22 1,684 0 72.1 0%
Vilas 8 627 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 452 5,837 17 438.8 4%
Washburn 3 726 0 19.1 0%
Washington 281 6,145 10 208.9 4%
Waukesha 829 12,180 34 207.8 4%
Waupaca 58 3,601 1 112.7 2%
Waushara 13 1,664 0 53.9 0%
Winnebago 431 9,274 7 253.6 2%
Wood 12 2,705 1 16.4 8%
Total 21,308 347,210 661 368.8 3%

 

