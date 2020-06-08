“What Do We Want? Justice! When Do We Want It? Now!”
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
Pastor Kenneth Lock on the megaphone. He had to pause to talk to a parishoner who approached the march. “Pastor Ken you walked right past my house,” she says. pic.twitter.com/eL4LVHPEDa
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) June 9, 2020
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the geor
- “What Do We Want? Justice! When Do We Want It? Now!” - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 8th, 2020
Categories: Uncategorized