Jeramey Jannene
Daily

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Keep Falling in Wisconsin

Milwaukee again has second greatest per-capita outbreak.

By - Jun 7th, 2020 08:26 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin has trended downward over the past week.

There are now 308 individuals hospitalized with the disease, down from 315 yesterday and 414 on May 31st. Sunday’s total of 308 is the lowest total seen since 298 people were actively hospitalized on May 6th

That comes as the number of cases in Wisconsin keeps growing. The Department of Health Services reported that 11,329 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, with 264 positive results. The new positives bring the statewide total to 20,835.

According to data released Sunday afternoon by DHS, 2.33 percent of the tests were positive, below the seven and 14-day averages of 3.11 and 3.83 percent. As testing has expanded, particularly in the past week, the percentage of positive tests has steadily dropped.

Both the percentage positive and hospitalization rate data points don’t mean that Wisconsin has beat COVID-19, but they are positive indicators that the spread of the disease might have slowed in recent weeks.

Both data points are lagging indicators, reflecting tests collected days ago and cases that started potentially weeks ago. It is possible other activities, including reducing social distancing, could be actively increasing the spread of the disease.

Throughout the outbreak, 2,848 people have required hospitalization, an increase of 16 in the past day. DHS reports that 14 percent of those with a confirmed case of the disease require hospitalization.

The death toll from the disease has reached 645, with 12 deaths newly-recorded in the past 24 hours.

DHS reports that 67 percent with positive cases have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Milwaukee County accounts for 326 of the 647 deaths and 8,813 cases according to state data. It also again has the second greatest per-capita outbreak.

Brown County surged ahead of Milwaukee in late April and into May due to a number of facility-centric outbreaks, and was eclipsed by Racine County in recent weeks. And Racine County still has the greatest outbreak, but Brown County’s growth rate has slowed significantly and Milwaukee has again eclipsed it.

Racine County has 977.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 975.4). Milwaukee County has 923.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 910.5). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 915 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 913.8).

Kenosha (756.8), Dodge (455.7), Rock (423.4), Walworth (422.3), Forest (365.9), Fond du Lac (227.7), Winnebago (226.6), Ozaukee (207.3), Washington (205.9) and Waukesha (202.6) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 360.6 (up from 356.0).

There are currently 970 ventilators and 352 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 412 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/7/2020
Negative Test Results 325,867
Positive Test Results 20,835
Hospitalizations 2,848 (14%)
Deaths 647

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/7/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/7/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,848 14%
Never hospitalized 11,675 56%
Unknown 6,312 30%
Total 20,835 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/7/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/7/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/7/2020 Deaths as of 6/7/2020
<10 610 16 1 0
10-19 1,449 40 3 0
20-29 3,795 141 20 6
30-39 3,823 216 33 8
40-49 3,454 338 78 19
50-59 3,123 495 115 53
60-69 2,226 610 176 105
70-79 1,200 522 122 168
80-89 762 339 63 163
90+ 393 131 27 125
Total 20,835 2,848 638 647

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/7/2020 Negative as of 6/7/2020 Deaths as of 6/7/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/7/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/7/2020
Adams 5 965 1 24.9 20%
Ashland 3 478 0 19.1 0%
Barron 20 2,481 0 44.2 0%
Bayfield 3 445 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,377 20,190 38 915.0 2%
Buffalo 6 749 2 45.6 33%
Burnett 1 537 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 80 2,178 1 160.6 1%
Chippewa 59 3,339 0 92.7 0%
Clark 42 1,465 4 121.8 10%
Columbia 46 3,030 1 80.8 2%
Crawford 26 1,149 0 159.6 0%
Dane 843 37,809 29 159.1 3%
Dodge 400 6,269 4 455.7 1%
Door 39 1,880 3 142.1 8%
Douglas 20 1,620 0 46.1 0%
Dunn 27 2,615 0 60.7 0%
Eau Claire 123 5,907 0 119.4 0%
Florence 2 266 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 233 6,190 6 227.7 3%
Forest 33 371 2 365.9 6%
Grant 98 3,261 12 189.1 12%
Green 71 1,867 0 192.6 0%
Green Lake 22 1,051 0 117.3 0%
Iowa 17 1,353 0 72.0 0%
Iron 2 270 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 19 1,467 1 92.7 5%
Jefferson 128 4,110 3 151.2 2%
Juneau 23 1,213 1 87.1 4%
Kenosha 1,274 10,291 34 756.8 3%
Kewaunee 36 970 1 176.8 3%
La Crosse 69 6,868 0 58.5 0%
Lafayette 33 810 0 197.2 0%
Langlade 4 856 0 20.9 0%
Lincoln 7 1,005 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 39 3,670 1 49.1 3%
Marathon 64 3,918 1 47.3 2%
Marinette 36 3,203 3 88.8 8%
Marquette 5 702 1 32.9 20%
Menominee 3 880 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 8,813 60,377 326 923.6 4%
Monroe 19 3,132 1 41.8 5%
Oconto 42 2,150 0 111.8 0%
Oneida 12 1,493 0 34.0 0%
Outagamie 270 10,425 8 146.1 3%
Ozaukee 183 4,252 13 207.3 7%
Pepin 1 428 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 50 1,801 0 120.2 0%
Polk 33 2,063 1 76.1 3%
Portage 35 2,197 0 49.6 0%
Price 2 620 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,910 15,475 47 977.5 2%
Richland 14 1,112 4 79.8 29%
Rock 685 10,410 21 423.4 3%
Rusk 5 420 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 83 4,286 3 130.5 4%
Sawyer 8 1,307 0 48.9 0%
Shawano 56 2,355 0 136.6 0%
Sheboygan 114 4,523 3 99.0 3%
St. Croix 105 3,790 0 119.4 0%
Taylor 2 573 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 40 2,411 0 135.9 0%
Vernon 21 1,640 0 68.8 0%
Vilas 8 597 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 435 5,568 17 422.3 4%
Washburn 3 700 0 19.1 0%
Washington 277 5,929 9 205.9 3%
Waukesha 808 12,002 33 202.6 4%
Waupaca 57 3,452 1 110.8 2%
Waushara 10 1,585 0 41.5 0%
Winnebago 385 8,512 7 226.6 2%
Wood 11 2,584 1 15.0 9%
Total 20,835 325,867 647 360.6 3%

