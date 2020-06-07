Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin has trended downward over the past week.

There are now 308 individuals hospitalized with the disease, down from 315 yesterday and 414 on May 31st. Sunday’s total of 308 is the lowest total seen since 298 people were actively hospitalized on May 6th

That comes as the number of cases in Wisconsin keeps growing. The Department of Health Services reported that 11,329 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, with 264 positive results. The new positives bring the statewide total to 20,835.

According to data released Sunday afternoon by DHS, 2.33 percent of the tests were positive, below the seven and 14-day averages of 3.11 and 3.83 percent. As testing has expanded, particularly in the past week, the percentage of positive tests has steadily dropped.

Both the percentage positive and hospitalization rate data points don’t mean that Wisconsin has beat COVID-19, but they are positive indicators that the spread of the disease might have slowed in recent weeks.

Both data points are lagging indicators, reflecting tests collected days ago and cases that started potentially weeks ago. It is possible other activities, including reducing social distancing, could be actively increasing the spread of the disease.

Throughout the outbreak, 2,848 people have required hospitalization, an increase of 16 in the past day. DHS reports that 14 percent of those with a confirmed case of the disease require hospitalization.

The death toll from the disease has reached 645, with 12 deaths newly-recorded in the past 24 hours.

DHS reports that 67 percent with positive cases have recovered, as defined by a documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago.

Milwaukee County accounts for 326 of the 647 deaths and 8,813 cases according to state data. It also again has the second greatest per-capita outbreak.

Brown County surged ahead of Milwaukee in late April and into May due to a number of facility-centric outbreaks, and was eclipsed by Racine County in recent weeks. And Racine County still has the greatest outbreak, but Brown County’s growth rate has slowed significantly and Milwaukee has again eclipsed it.

Racine County has 977.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 975.4). Milwaukee County has 923.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 910.5). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 915 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 913.8).

Kenosha (756.8), Dodge (455.7), Rock (423.4), Walworth (422.3), Forest (365.9), Fond du Lac (227.7), Winnebago (226.6), Ozaukee (207.3), Washington (205.9) and Waukesha (202.6) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 360.6 (up from 356.0).

There are currently 970 ventilators and 352 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 938 ventilators and 412 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/7/2020 Negative Test Results 325,867 Positive Test Results 20,835 Hospitalizations 2,848 (14%) Deaths 647

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/7/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/7/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,848 14% Never hospitalized 11,675 56% Unknown 6,312 30% Total 20,835 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/7/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/7/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/7/2020 Deaths as of 6/7/2020 <10 610 16 1 0 10-19 1,449 40 3 0 20-29 3,795 141 20 6 30-39 3,823 216 33 8 40-49 3,454 338 78 19 50-59 3,123 495 115 53 60-69 2,226 610 176 105 70-79 1,200 522 122 168 80-89 762 339 63 163 90+ 393 131 27 125 Total 20,835 2,848 638 647

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county