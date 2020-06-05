State Campgrounds Reopening June 10

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reopening state campgrounds Wednesday, June 10. But the agency says campers will see changes in order to ensure the safety of staff and visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an announcement Thursday, the DNR said campgrounds will feature touchless check-in and signs notifying visitors how to recreate responsibly.

Park offices will remain closed to the public, but reservations are being accepted over the phone.

Camping at Rock Island State Park in Door County remains closed through the end of the month as the Washington Island Ferry has suspended all trips to and from the island.

Group camping, shelters and other sites will also remain closed through the end of the month. People will receive a full refund for any prior bookings. Special event permits are also canceled through June 30.

Wisconsin state parks resumed normal hours Saturday, May 23. People are required to purchase annual park stickers or trail passes to visit. They will also now have access to bathrooms as most restrooms are open. However, many facilities remain closed at campgrounds, including concessions and playgrounds.

Campers are advised to buy their own firewood, which must be purchased within 10 miles of the campground to avoid spreading tree-killing pests.

If campgrounds experience high demand, properties are anticipated to close until visitors leave to accommodate new arrivals.

State natural areas including Pewits Nest, Parfrey’s Glen, Dells of the Wisconsin River, and Gibraltar Rock remain closed.

State parks are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, and reservations will be accepted at 1-888-947-2757 and online.

State Campgrounds Set To Reopen June 10 was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.