The number of COVID-19 tests processed in Wisconsin in the past day went down from yesterday’s record high, but the number of new cases ticked upward.

As a result for the first time in six days, the percentage of tests that came back positive, 4.05 percent, exceeded the rolling seven-day average of 3.97 percent. The 14-day average is 4.48 percent.

Public health officials have looked for that figure to steadily trend downward as testing expands. The percentage has fallen in recent weeks.

A total of 12,148 tests were processed in the past 24 hours with 492 coming back positive according to the Department of Health Services. The testing total is the third-highest reported over the course of the outbreak, the number of new cases is the sixth-highest total.

Yesterday 16,451 tests were processed with only 2.94 percent positive.

A total of 19,892 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but DHS reports that 65 percent have recovered (documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago).

The number of people actively hospitalized with the disease fell to 355, though 39 people were newly hospitalized. The number of active hospitalizations is down 53 from the week prior and at a three-week low.

The death toll from the disease has reached 626, with three deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. The seven confirmed deaths in the past two days are down from the 38 in the two days before that and the 14-day average of 9.7.

Milwaukee County accounts for 316 of the 616 deaths and 8,388 cases according to state data.

Racine County has 940.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 919.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 908.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 904.6). Milwaukee County has 879.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 849.7).

Kenosha (740.2), Dodge (439.8), Rock (414.8), Walworth (411.6), Forest (321.6) and Fond du Lac (219.9) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 344.2 (up from 335.7).

There are currently 951 ventilators and 379 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 937 ventilators and 414 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/4/2020 Negative Test Results 291,367 Positive Test Results 19,892 Hospitalizations 2,739 (14%) Deaths 626

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/4/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/4/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/4/2020 Deaths as of 6/4/2020 <10 548 17 1 0 10-19 1,333 35 3 0 20-29 3,548 134 20 6 30-39 3,665 203 31 8 40-49 3,343 324 74 18 50-59 3,026 478 111 51 60-69 2,148 589 174 99 70-79 1,162 501 118 162 80-89 747 331 60 157 90+ 372 127 24 125 Total 19,892 2,739 616 626

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/4/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/4/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,739 14% Never hospitalized 11,066 56% Unknown 6,087 31% Total 19,892 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county