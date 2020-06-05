Jeramey Jannene
COVID-19 Tests Down, Cases Up

Wisconsin reports third-highest testing day, but critical positive percentage ticks upward.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of COVID-19 tests processed in Wisconsin in the past day went down from yesterday’s record high, but the number of new cases ticked upward.

As a result for the first time in six days, the percentage of tests that came back positive, 4.05 percent, exceeded the rolling seven-day average of 3.97 percent. The 14-day average is 4.48 percent.

Public health officials have looked for that figure to steadily trend downward as testing expands. The percentage has fallen in recent weeks.

A total of 12,148 tests were processed in the past 24 hours with 492 coming back positive according to the Department of Health Services. The testing total is the third-highest reported over the course of the outbreak, the number of new cases is the sixth-highest total.

Yesterday 16,451 tests were processed with only 2.94 percent positive.

A total of 19,892 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for COVID-19, but DHS reports that 65 percent have recovered (documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago).

The number of people actively hospitalized with the disease fell to 355, though 39 people were newly hospitalized. The number of active hospitalizations is down 53 from the week prior and at a three-week low.

The death toll from the disease has reached 626, with three deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. The seven confirmed deaths in the past two days are down from the 38 in the two days before that and the 14-day average of 9.7.

Racine County has 940.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 919.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 908.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 904.6). Milwaukee County has 879.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 849.7).

Kenosha (740.2), Dodge (439.8), Rock (414.8), Walworth (411.6), Forest (321.6) and Fond du Lac (219.9) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 344.2 (up from 335.7).

There are currently 951 ventilators and 379 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 937 ventilators and 414 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/4/2020
Negative Test Results 291,367
Positive Test Results 19,892
Hospitalizations 2,739 (14%)
Deaths 626

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/4/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/4/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/4/2020 Deaths as of 6/4/2020
<10 548 17 1 0
10-19 1,333 35 3 0
20-29 3,548 134 20 6
30-39 3,665 203 31 8
40-49 3,343 324 74 18
50-59 3,026 478 111 51
60-69 2,148 589 174 99
70-79 1,162 501 118 162
80-89 747 331 60 157
90+ 372 127 24 125
Total 19,892 2,739 616 626

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/4/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/4/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,739 14%
Never hospitalized 11,066 56%
Unknown 6,087 31%
Total 19,892 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/4/2020 Negative as of 6/4/2020 Deaths as of 6/4/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/4/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/4/2020
Adams 4 664 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 441 0 12.7 0%
Barron 20 2,359 0 44.2 0%
Bayfield 3 406 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,361 17,465 38 908.8 2%
Buffalo 6 728 1 45.6 17%
Burnett 1 497 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 79 2,043 1 158.6 1%
Chippewa 58 3,092 0 91.1 0%
Clark 37 1,326 4 107.3 11%
Columbia 44 2,708 1 77.3 2%
Crawford 26 1,087 0 159.6 0%
Dane 789 34,899 29 148.9 4%
Dodge 386 5,387 3 439.8 1%
Door 40 1,582 3 145.8 8%
Douglas 19 1,433 0 43.8 0%
Dunn 26 2,513 0 58.4 0%
Eau Claire 116 5,334 0 112.6 0%
Florence 2 262 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 225 5,867 5 219.9 2%
Forest 29 364 2 321.6 7%
Grant 98 2,999 12 189.1 12%
Green 70 1,748 0 189.9 0%
Green Lake 22 977 0 117.3 0%
Iowa 16 1,233 0 67.7 0%
Iron 2 262 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 19 1,350 1 92.7 5%
Jefferson 116 3,737 3 137.0 3%
Juneau 22 1,002 1 83.3 5%
Kenosha 1,246 8,684 33 740.2 3%
Kewaunee 36 894 1 176.8 3%
La Crosse 64 6,521 0 54.3 0%
Lafayette 28 748 0 167.3 0%
Langlade 4 722 0 20.9 0%
Lincoln 7 932 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 38 3,276 1 47.9 3%
Marathon 55 3,303 1 40.7 2%
Marinette 33 2,902 2 81.4 6%
Marquette 5 639 1 32.9 20%
Menominee 3 862 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 8,388 50,981 316 879.1 4%
Monroe 18 2,887 1 39.6 6%
Oconto 39 1,937 0 103.8 0%
Oneida 11 1,434 0 31.1 0%
Outagamie 246 9,700 8 133.2 3%
Ozaukee 174 3,842 13 197.1 7%
Pepin 1 398 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 49 1,638 0 117.8 0%
Polk 28 1,717 1 64.6 4%
Portage 14 2,106 0 19.8 0%
Price 2 552 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,838 13,664 44 940.6 2%
Richland 14 1,060 4 79.8 29%
Rock 671 9,496 20 414.8 3%
Rusk 5 390 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 81 3,982 3 127.4 4%
Sawyer 8 1,226 0 48.9 0%
Shawano 53 2,200 0 129.2 0%
Sheboygan 101 4,038 3 87.7 3%
St. Croix 100 3,459 0 113.7 0%
Taylor 2 509 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 30 2,142 0 101.9 0%
Vernon 21 1,479 0 68.8 0%
Vilas 8 554 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 424 5,165 17 411.6 4%
Washburn 2 648 0 12.7 0%
Washington 266 5,116 9 197.7 3%
Waukesha 765 11,353 31 191.8 4%
Waupaca 47 3,305 1 91.4 2%
Waushara 9 1,291 0 37.3 0%
Winnebago 309 7,541 7 181.8 2%
Wood 11 2,309 1 15.0 9%
Total 19,892 291,367 626 344.2 3%

