Meticulously maintained unit has brick walls and wood floors. Perfect location to enjoy all the Third Ward has to offer

Live in the heart of the Third Ward. Meticulously maintained two bedroom unit can now be yours at The Broadway. Neutral decor throughout. Beautiful wood flooring. Newer carpeting in both bedrooms. Brick walls in living room and master bedroom. In-unit laundry and one indoor parking space included. All furniture is included with the exception of children’s furniture. Enjoy the building amenities including; community room with kitchen, fitness center, sauna and courtyard with grills for barbecuing. Leave the car home and walk to everything the Third Ward has to offer; many shops, restaurants and entertainment.

The Breakdown

Address: 234 N. Broadway, #104

Size: 1,012 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1893

Price: $249,900

Taxes: $5,79/4

Fees: $458/Month

Parking: 1 indoor parking space

Walk Score: 92

MLS#: 1691867

