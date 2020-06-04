Jeramey Jannene
Daily

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Hit Three Week Low in Wisconsin

Tests processed sets new high, exceeds reported capacity.

By - Jun 4th, 2020 02:57 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

After ticking upward for weeks, the number of people actively hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to a three-week low Wednesday.

A total of 57 people were newly admitted in the past 24 hours, but the number of people actively hospitalized fell to by 31 to 357. The last time the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported a number lower was May 14th.

Wisconsin eclipsed its previous single-day COVID-19 testing high according to data released by the Department of Health Services on Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 16,451 tests were processed, but only 483 were positive. The last time a testing record was set (May 29th), 733 of the 13,602 tests came back positive.

The positive test rate reported Wednesday, 2.94 percent, is below both the seven-day and 14-day average of 4.08 percent and 4.56 percent. Public health officials have looked for that figure to steadily trend downward as testing expands.

The data does not directly indicate that COVID-19 is slowing in Wisconsin. The percentage is influenced by the populations tested, including those at correctional facilities, nursing homes and other employer-related outbreaks.

Information on what caused the surge in testing was not immediately available. Notably, the total exceeded the state’s reporting capacity. DHS reports that 60 labs across the state have the combined capacity to process 15,115 tests per day.

The death toll from the disease has reached 616, with nine deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County accounts for 315 of the 616 deaths and 8,108 cases according to state data.

Racine County has 919.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 901.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 904.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 898.4). Milwaukee County has 849.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 838.8).

Kenosha (723), Dodge (436.3), Walworth (411.6), Rock (406.8), Forest (310.5) and Fond du Lac (216) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 335.7 (up from 327.4).

There are currently 950 ventilators and 373 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 936 ventilators and 415 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/3/2020
Negative Test Results 279,711
Positive Test Results 19,400
Hospitalizations 2,700 (14%)
Deaths 616

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/3/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/3/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,700 14%
Never hospitalized 10,787 56%
Unknown 5,913 30%
Total 19,400 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/3/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/3/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/3/2020 Deaths as of 6/3/2020
<10 514 15 1 0
10-19 1,282 34 3 0
20-29 3,433 132 20 6
30-39 3,580 200 30 8
40-49 3,261 318 74 18
50-59 2,969 466 109 50
60-69 2,114 584 171 96
70-79 1,144 496 115 159
80-89 736 329 60 157
90+ 367 126 23 122
Total 19,400 2,700 606 616

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/3/2020 Negative as of 6/3/2020 Deaths as of 6/3/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/3/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/3/2020
Adams 4 651 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 420 0 12.7 0%
Barron 21 2,204 0 46.4 0%
Bayfield 3 403 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,350 16,563 37 904.6 2%
Buffalo 6 715 1 45.6 17%
Burnett 1 484 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 79 1,995 1 158.6 1%
Chippewa 58 3,023 0 91.1 0%
Clark 35 1,150 4 101.5 11%
Columbia 44 2,644 1 77.3 2%
Crawford 26 1,063 0 159.6 0%
Dane 773 33,005 29 145.9 4%
Dodge 383 5,180 3 436.3 1%
Door 38 1,520 3 138.5 8%
Douglas 19 1,425 0 43.8 0%
Dunn 25 2,459 0 56.2 0%
Eau Claire 114 5,260 0 110.7 0%
Florence 2 255 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 221 5,670 5 216.0 2%
Forest 28 360 2 310.5 7%
Grant 98 2,933 12 189.1 12%
Green 70 1,701 0 189.9 0%
Green Lake 22 931 0 117.3 0%
Iowa 17 1,170 0 72.0 0%
Iron 2 258 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 19 1,242 1 92.7 5%
Jefferson 114 3,651 3 134.7 3%
Juneau 22 976 1 83.3 5%
Kenosha 1,217 8,305 30 723.0 2%
Kewaunee 36 865 1 176.8 3%
La Crosse 58 6,371 0 49.2 0%
Lafayette 27 728 0 161.3 0%
Langlade 3 706 0 15.7 0%
Lincoln 7 911 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 38 3,065 1 47.9 3%
Marathon 55 3,220 1 40.7 2%
Marinette 32 2,837 2 78.9 6%
Marquette 6 620 1 39.5 17%
Menominee 3 862 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 8,108 49,706 315 849.7 4%
Monroe 18 2,757 1 39.6 6%
Oconto 39 1,872 0 103.8 0%
Oneida 11 1,416 0 31.1 0%
Outagamie 239 9,420 8 129.4 3%
Ozaukee 170 3,673 13 192.6 8%
Pepin 1 394 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 47 1,586 0 113.0 0%
Polk 24 1,602 1 55.4 4%
Portage 14 1,991 0 19.8 0%
Price 2 418 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,797 13,106 41 919.7 2%
Richland 14 1,050 4 79.8 29%
Rock 658 9,433 19 406.8 3%
Rusk 5 366 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 81 3,711 3 127.4 4%
Sawyer 8 1,216 0 48.9 0%
Shawano 51 2,162 0 124.4 0%
Sheboygan 98 3,738 3 85.1 3%
St. Croix 97 3,303 0 110.3 0%
Taylor 2 460 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 29 1,793 0 98.5 0%
Vernon 21 1,308 0 68.8 0%
Vilas 8 527 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 424 4,834 17 411.6 4%
Washburn 2 634 0 12.7 0%
Washington 261 4,697 8 194.0 3%
Waukesha 744 11,107 31 186.5 4%
Waupaca 45 2,779 1 87.5 2%
Waushara 10 1,236 0 41.5 0%
Winnebago 284 7,379 7 167.1 2%
Wood 10 2,236 1 13.6 10%
Total 19,400 279,711 616 335.7 3%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Categories: Health, Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us