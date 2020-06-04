Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

After ticking upward for weeks, the number of people actively hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to a three-week low Wednesday.

A total of 57 people were newly admitted in the past 24 hours, but the number of people actively hospitalized fell to by 31 to 357. The last time the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported a number lower was May 14th.

Wisconsin eclipsed its previous single-day COVID-19 testing high according to data released by the Department of Health Services on Wednesday afternoon.

A total of 16,451 tests were processed, but only 483 were positive. The last time a testing record was set (May 29th), 733 of the 13,602 tests came back positive.

The positive test rate reported Wednesday, 2.94 percent, is below both the seven-day and 14-day average of 4.08 percent and 4.56 percent. Public health officials have looked for that figure to steadily trend downward as testing expands.

The data does not directly indicate that COVID-19 is slowing in Wisconsin. The percentage is influenced by the populations tested, including those at correctional facilities, nursing homes and other employer-related outbreaks.

Information on what caused the surge in testing was not immediately available. Notably, the total exceeded the state’s reporting capacity. DHS reports that 60 labs across the state have the combined capacity to process 15,115 tests per day.

The death toll from the disease has reached 616, with nine deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County accounts for 315 of the 616 deaths and 8,108 cases according to state data.

Racine County has 919.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 901.7). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 904.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 898.4). Milwaukee County has 849.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 838.8).

Kenosha (723), Dodge (436.3), Walworth (411.6), Rock (406.8), Forest (310.5) and Fond du Lac (216) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 335.7 (up from 327.4).

There are currently 950 ventilators and 373 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 936 ventilators and 415 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/3/2020 Negative Test Results 279,711 Positive Test Results 19,400 Hospitalizations 2,700 (14%) Deaths 616

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/3/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/3/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,700 14% Never hospitalized 10,787 56% Unknown 5,913 30% Total 19,400 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/3/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/3/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/3/2020 Deaths as of 6/3/2020 <10 514 15 1 0 10-19 1,282 34 3 0 20-29 3,433 132 20 6 30-39 3,580 200 30 8 40-49 3,261 318 74 18 50-59 2,969 466 109 50 60-69 2,114 584 171 96 70-79 1,144 496 115 159 80-89 736 329 60 157 90+ 367 126 23 122 Total 19,400 2,700 606 616

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county