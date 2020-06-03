Urban Milwaukee

Military Helicopter Patrols Milwaukee?

 

Jun 3rd, 2020
There have been unconfirmed reports of military helicopters flying over the city for the past couple of nights.

Bill Walsh at CBS 58 spots what appears to be a military helicopter flying over Milwaukee.

More about the George Floyd Protests

