Racine Now Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in Wisconsin

Statewide testing totals rebound after hitting three-week low.

By - Jun 3rd, 2020 01:15 am
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of COVID-19 tests processed in Wisconsin rebounded Tuesday from the lowest single-day total in the past three weeks to the third-highest total on record.

The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday afternoon that 10,522 tests were processed in the past 24 hours. A total of 374 tests came back positive, increasing the total of Wisconsin residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 to 18,917.

The data from DHS shows a 3.55 percent positive rate, under the falling seven-day and 14-day averages of 4.63 percent and 4.96 percent.

The number of people actively hospitalized dipped to 388, a decrease of 34 over the past week. DHS reports 40 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 2,643.

The death toll from the disease has reached 607, with 12 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County accounts for 309 of the 607 deaths and 8,004 cases according to state data.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee, but Racine’s rate is now the highest.

Racine County has 901.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 886.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 898.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 893). Milwaukee County has 838.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 817.3).

Kenosha (713.5), Rock (399.3), Walworth (386.4), Forest (310.5) Dodge (257.5) and Fond du Lac (210.1) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 327.4 (up from 320.9).

There are currently 938 ventilators and 376 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 936 ventilators and 415 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/2/2020
Negative Test Results 263,743
Positive Test Results 18,917
Hospitalizations 2,643 (14%)
Deaths 607

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/2/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/2/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,643 14%
Never hospitalized 10,482 55%
Unknown 5,792 31%
Total 18,917 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/2/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/2/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/2/2020 Deaths as of 6/2/2020
<10 497 15 1 0
10-19 1,259 34 3 0
20-29 3,317 128 20 6
30-39 3,473 195 30 8
40-49 3,168 312 72 17
50-59 2,906 458 108 50
60-69 2,077 569 165 95
70-79 1,130 485 114 157
80-89 727 323 57 153
90+ 363 124 23 121
Total 18,917 2,643 593 607

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/2/2020 Negative as of 6/2/2020 Deaths as of 6/2/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/2/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/2/2020
Adams 4 618 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 396 0 12.7 0%
Barron 20 2,086 0 44.2 0%
Bayfield 3 399 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,334 16,120 37 898.4 2%
Buffalo 6 658 1 45.6 17%
Burnett 1 443 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 78 1,921 1 156.6 1%
Chippewa 57 2,822 0 89.6 0%
Clark 33 982 4 95.7 12%
Columbia 44 2,513 1 77.3 2%
Crawford 26 1,000 0 159.6 0%
Dane 759 31,673 29 143.2 4%
Dodge 226 4,782 2 257.5 1%
Door 38 1,466 3 138.5 8%
Douglas 19 1,354 0 43.8 0%
Dunn 24 2,313 0 53.9 0%
Eau Claire 114 5,142 0 110.7 0%
Florence 2 248 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 215 5,240 5 210.1 2%
Forest 28 347 2 310.5 7%
Grant 96 2,675 12 185.2 13%
Green 68 1,648 0 184.5 0%
Green Lake 20 891 0 106.6 0%
Iowa 16 1,095 0 67.7 0%
Iron 2 257 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 17 1,157 1 82.9 6%
Jefferson 110 3,355 3 129.9 3%
Juneau 22 949 1 83.3 5%
Kenosha 1,201 8,103 30 713.5 2%
Kewaunee 35 812 1 171.9 3%
La Crosse 55 5,843 0 46.7 0%
Lafayette 27 579 0 161.3 0%
Langlade 3 665 0 15.7 0%
Lincoln 7 842 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 36 2,790 1 45.3 3%
Marathon 52 3,085 1 38.4 2%
Marinette 32 2,683 2 78.9 6%
Marquette 4 553 1 26.3 25%
Menominee 3 843 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 8,004 47,104 309 838.8 4%
Monroe 18 2,684 1 39.6 6%
Oconto 38 1,725 0 101.2 0%
Oneida 9 1,176 0 25.5 0%
Outagamie 232 8,990 8 125.6 3%
Ozaukee 165 2,822 12 186.9 7%
Pepin 1 387 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 47 1,511 0 113.0 0%
Polk 22 1,514 1 50.8 5%
Portage 14 1,874 0 19.8 0%
Price 2 365 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,762 11,729 41 901.7 2%
Richland 14 935 4 79.8 29%
Rock 646 8,960 19 399.3 3%
Rusk 5 365 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 79 3,569 3 124.2 4%
Sawyer 8 1,195 0 48.9 0%
Shawano 50 2,104 0 121.9 0%
Sheboygan 95 3,142 3 82.5 3%
St. Croix 95 3,107 0 108.1 0%
Taylor 2 439 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 26 1,753 0 88.3 0%
Vernon 21 1,200 0 68.8 0%
Vilas 8 509 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 398 4,158 17 386.4 4%
Washburn 2 582 0 12.7 0%
Washington 260 4,599 8 193.3 3%
Waukesha 722 11,013 30 181.0 4%
Waupaca 45 2,630 1 87.5 2%
Waushara 8 1,056 0 33.2 0%
Winnebago 270 7,228 7 158.9 3%
Wood 10 1,970 1 13.6 10%
Total 18,917 263,743 607 327.4 3%

