The number of COVID-19 tests processed in Wisconsin rebounded Tuesday from the lowest single-day total in the past three weeks to the third-highest total on record.

The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday afternoon that 10,522 tests were processed in the past 24 hours. A total of 374 tests came back positive, increasing the total of Wisconsin residents that have tested positive for COVID-19 to 18,917.

The data from DHS shows a 3.55 percent positive rate, under the falling seven-day and 14-day averages of 4.63 percent and 4.96 percent.

The number of people actively hospitalized dipped to 388, a decrease of 34 over the past week. DHS reports 40 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 2,643.

The death toll from the disease has reached 607, with 12 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County accounts for 309 of the 607 deaths and 8,004 cases according to state data.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee, but Racine’s rate is now the highest.

Racine County has 901.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 886.9). Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 898.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 893). Milwaukee County has 838.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 817.3).

Kenosha (713.5), Rock (399.3), Walworth (386.4), Forest (310.5) Dodge (257.5) and Fond du Lac (210.1) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 327.4 (up from 320.9).

There are currently 938 ventilators and 376 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 936 ventilators and 415 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/2/2020 Negative Test Results 263,743 Positive Test Results 18,917 Hospitalizations 2,643 (14%) Deaths 607

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/2/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/2/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,643 14% Never hospitalized 10,482 55% Unknown 5,792 31% Total 18,917 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/2/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/2/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/2/2020 Deaths as of 6/2/2020 <10 497 15 1 0 10-19 1,259 34 3 0 20-29 3,317 128 20 6 30-39 3,473 195 30 8 40-49 3,168 312 72 17 50-59 2,906 458 108 50 60-69 2,077 569 165 95 70-79 1,130 485 114 157 80-89 727 323 57 153 90+ 363 124 23 121 Total 18,917 2,643 593 607

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county