Jeramey Jannene
Daily

COVID-19 Testing Volume Falls to Three-Week Low

But percentage positive doesn't exceed weekly average.

By - Jun 1st, 2020 07:50 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of COVID-19 tests processed in Wisconsin over the past 24 hours hit a 21-day low according to data released Monday afternoon by the Department of Health Services (DHS).

The Monday total, primarily reflecting tests processed by labs on Sunday, is often the lowest total of the week. But the 3,632 tests reported Monday is the third straight day testing has fallen by over 2,000 tests.

Two days ago we reported that more people got tested in the past week than in all of April, and Monday’s total still exceeds the April average of 1917 tests per day. But it’s below the 14-day average of 8,211. Daily testing capacity stands at 14,755 across 58 labs according to DHS data.

The percentage of tests that came back positive was below average, a positive indicator. DHS reports that 3.85 percent of tests came back positive (140). That’s below the seven-day average of 4.68 percent, and 14-day average of 5.09 percent. A total of 18,543 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease, but DHS reports that 64 percent have recovered (documented abatement of symptoms or a diagnosis over 30 days ago).

The number of people actively hospitalized dipped to 403, a decrease of 11 since Sunday, but still 15 higher than it was a week ago. DHS reports 20 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 2,603.

The death toll from the disease has reached 595, with three deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. The seven confirmed deaths in the past two days are down from the 38 in the two days before that and the 14-day average of 9.7.

Milwaukee County accounts for 299 of the 595 deaths and 7,799 cases according to state data.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee. Racine and Milwaukee counties have narrowed the gap with Brown County over the past week according to state testing data.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 893 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 892.7). Racine County has 886.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 881.3). Milwaukee County has 817.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 812.2).

Kenosha (699.8), Rock (395), Walworth (385.4), Forest (321.6) Dodge (259.8) and Fond du Lac (209.2) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 320.9 (up from 318.5).

There are currently 952 ventilators and 395 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 936 ventilators and 416 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 6/1/2020
Negative Test Results 253,595
Positive Test Results 18,543
Hospitalizations 2,603 (14%)
Deaths 595

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 6/1/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 6/1/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,603 14%
Never hospitalized 10,177 55%
Unknown 5,763 31%
Total 18,543 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 6/1/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 6/1/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 6/1/2020 Deaths as of 6/1/2020
<10 485 14 1 0
10-19 1,217 34 3 0
20-29 3,232 128 21 6
30-39 3,394 191 29 8
40-49 3,108 302 72 16
50-59 2,859 455 106 50
60-69 2,046 559 162 93
70-79 1,118 479 112 155
80-89 722 318 57 148
90+ 362 123 23 119
Total 18,543 2,603 586 595

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 6/1/2020 Negative as of 6/1/2020 Deaths as of 6/1/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 6/1/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 6/1/2020
Adams 4 601 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 389 0 12.7 0%
Barron 20 2,013 0 44.2 0%
Bayfield 3 387 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,320 15,274 37 893.0 2%
Buffalo 6 639 1 45.6 17%
Burnett 1 393 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 77 1,852 1 154.6 1%
Chippewa 56 2,793 0 88.0 0%
Clark 33 971 4 95.7 12%
Columbia 44 2,418 1 77.3 2%
Crawford 26 967 0 159.6 0%
Dane 735 30,869 29 138.7 4%
Dodge 228 4,279 2 259.8 1%
Door 38 1,406 3 138.5 8%
Douglas 19 1,102 0 43.8 0%
Dunn 24 2,177 0 53.9 0%
Eau Claire 113 4,778 0 109.7 0%
Florence 2 243 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 214 5,056 5 209.2 2%
Forest 29 342 2 321.6 7%
Grant 96 2,583 12 185.2 13%
Green 66 1,611 0 179.0 0%
Green Lake 20 868 0 106.6 0%
Iowa 16 1,046 0 67.7 0%
Iron 2 253 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 17 1,156 1 82.9 6%
Jefferson 107 3,149 3 126.4 3%
Juneau 23 935 1 87.1 4%
Kenosha 1,178 7,957 30 699.8 3%
Kewaunee 35 776 1 171.9 3%
La Crosse 53 5,802 0 45.0 0%
Lafayette 27 567 0 161.3 0%
Langlade 3 644 0 15.7 0%
Lincoln 7 709 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 36 2,745 1 45.3 3%
Marathon 50 3,018 1 37.0 2%
Marinette 33 2,648 2 81.4 6%
Marquette 4 544 1 26.3 25%
Menominee 3 828 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 7,799 44,750 299 817.3 4%
Monroe 17 2,637 1 37.4 6%
Oconto 37 1,683 0 98.5 0%
Oneida 9 1,171 0 25.5 0%
Outagamie 230 8,786 8 124.5 3%
Ozaukee 165 2,665 12 186.9 7%
Pepin 1 380 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 45 1,403 0 108.2 0%
Polk 19 1,497 1 43.8 5%
Portage 12 1,793 0 17.0 0%
Price 2 340 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,733 11,297 40 886.9 2%
Richland 14 830 4 79.8 29%
Rock 639 8,690 19 395.0 3%
Rusk 5 269 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 78 3,484 3 122.6 4%
Sawyer 8 1,184 0 48.9 0%
Shawano 48 1,968 0 117.0 0%
Sheboygan 90 3,041 3 78.1 3%
St. Croix 92 3,026 0 104.6 0%
Taylor 2 419 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 25 1,568 0 84.9 0%
Vernon 21 1,179 0 68.8 0%
Vilas 8 506 0 37.0 0%
Walworth 397 4,028 17 385.4 4%
Washburn 2 558 0 12.7 0%
Washington 257 4,381 7 191.0 3%
Waukesha 709 10,849 30 177.7 4%
Waupaca 42 2,407 1 81.6 2%
Waushara 8 1,017 0 33.2 0%
Winnebago 249 7,097 7 146.5 3%
Wood 10 1,904 1 13.6 10%
Total 18,543 253,595 595 320.9 3%

