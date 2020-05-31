Jeramey Jannene
Wisconsin Reports Record Low COVID-19 Positive Case Rate

Only 173 new cases recorded Sunday.

By - May 31st, 2020 09:46 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

On Sunday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded a new single-day low for the percentage of COVID-19 tests to come back positive at 2.35 percent.

The percentage was far below the seven-day average of 4.66 percent and less than half the 14-day average of 5.04 percent. Officials have looked for the percentage to decrease steadily, even as testing increases.

DHS reported that 7,368 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the lower number in a week, but a figure that would have been the third-highest total in the week prior. Throughout May, 6,202 per day were tested on average, while April saw 1,917 tests. The state has a goal of over 12,000 tests per day.

A total of 173 cases were newly confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 18,403.

DHS reports that 20 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, and the number of people actively hospitalized increased from 409 to 414. The number of people actively hospitalized has increased by 15 in the past seven days. A total of 2,583 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized since the outbreak started.

The death toll from the disease has reached 592, with four deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County accounts for 299 of the 592 deaths and 7,750 cases according to state data.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee. Racine and Milwaukee counties have narrowed the gap with Brown County over the past week according to state testing data.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 892.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 892.3). Racine County has 881.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 877.2). Milwaukee County has 812.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 802.3).

Kenosha (693.9), Rock (393.2), Walworth (383.4), Forest (321.6) Dodge (251.8) and Fond du Lac (208.2) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 318.5 (up from 315.5).

There are currently 964 ventilators and 389 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 935 ventilators and 417 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/31/2020
Negative Test Results 250,103
Positive Test Results 18,403
Hospitalizations 2,583 (14%)
Deaths 592

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/31/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/31/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,583 14%
Never hospitalized 10,088 55%
Unknown 5,732 31%
Total 18,403 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/31/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/31/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/31/2020 Deaths as of 5/31/2020
<10 472 14 1 0
10-19 1,211 34 3 0
20-29 3,201 127 21 6
30-39 3,369 189 29 8
40-49 3,085 299 71 16
50-59 2,846 451 106 49
60-69 2,033 557 162 93
70-79 1,112 475 112 155
80-89 717 315 57 147
90+ 357 122 23 118
Total 18,403 2,583 585 592

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 5/31/2020 Negative as of 5/31/2020 Deaths as of 5/31/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/31/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/31/2020
Adams 4 592 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 387 0 12.7 0%
Barron 17 1,989 0 37.6 0%
Bayfield 3 384 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,319 15,227 37 892.7 2%
Buffalo 6 628 1 45.6 17%
Burnett 1 393 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 76 1,824 1 152.6 1%
Chippewa 56 2,755 0 88.0 0%
Clark 32 918 4 92.8 13%
Columbia 44 2,381 1 77.3 2%
Crawford 26 951 0 159.6 0%
Dane 730 30,665 29 137.8 4%
Dodge 221 4,241 2 251.8 1%
Door 38 1,401 3 138.5 8%
Douglas 19 1,096 0 43.8 0%
Dunn 24 2,117 0 53.9 0%
Eau Claire 108 4,626 0 104.9 0%
Florence 2 243 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 213 4,936 5 208.2 2%
Forest 29 342 2 321.6 7%
Grant 95 2,557 12 183.3 13%
Green 66 1,585 0 179.0 0%
Green Lake 20 856 0 106.6 0%
Iowa 16 1,041 0 67.7 0%
Iron 2 251 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 17 1,105 1 82.9 6%
Jefferson 106 3,095 3 125.2 3%
Juneau 23 929 1 87.1 4%
Kenosha 1,168 7,914 30 693.9 3%
Kewaunee 35 776 1 171.9 3%
La Crosse 53 5,721 0 45.0 0%
Lafayette 27 558 0 161.3 0%
Langlade 3 629 0 15.7 0%
Lincoln 7 695 0 25.1 0%
Manitowoc 36 2,704 1 45.3 3%
Marathon 50 2,878 1 37.0 2%
Marinette 33 2,645 2 81.4 6%
Marquette 4 539 1 26.3 25%
Menominee 3 827 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 7,750 43,527 299 812.2 4%
Monroe 17 2,610 1 37.4 6%
Oconto 37 1,683 0 98.5 0%
Oneida 9 1,160 0 25.5 0%
Outagamie 227 8,621 8 122.9 4%
Ozaukee 162 2,665 12 183.5 7%
Pepin 1 376 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 45 1,376 0 108.2 0%
Polk 19 1,492 1 43.8 5%
Portage 11 1,736 0 15.6 0%
Price 2 340 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,722 11,282 37 881.3 2%
Richland 14 828 4 79.8 29%
Rock 636 8,640 19 393.2 3%
Rusk 5 268 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 78 3,450 3 122.6 4%
Sawyer 8 1,178 0 48.9 0%
Shawano 47 1,938 0 114.6 0%
Sheboygan 90 3,035 3 78.1 3%
St. Croix 86 2,936 0 97.8 0%
Taylor 2 413 0 9.8 0%
Trempealeau 25 1,544 0 84.9 0%
Vernon 21 1,167 0 68.8 0%
Vilas 7 499 0 32.4 0%
Walworth 395 4,000 17 383.4 4%
Washburn 2 551 0 12.7 0%
Washington 252 4,380 7 187.3 3%
Waukesha 696 10,811 30 174.5 4%
Waupaca 41 2,334 1 79.7 2%
Waushara 8 999 0 33.2 0%
Winnebago 244 6,995 7 143.6 3%
Wood 10 1,868 1 13.6 10%
Total 18,403 250,103 592 318.5 3%

