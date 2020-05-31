Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

On Sunday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded a new single-day low for the percentage of COVID-19 tests to come back positive at 2.35 percent.

The percentage was far below the seven-day average of 4.66 percent and less than half the 14-day average of 5.04 percent. Officials have looked for the percentage to decrease steadily, even as testing increases.

DHS reported that 7,368 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the lower number in a week, but a figure that would have been the third-highest total in the week prior. Throughout May, 6,202 per day were tested on average, while April saw 1,917 tests. The state has a goal of over 12,000 tests per day.

A total of 173 cases were newly confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the outbreak total to 18,403.

DHS reports that 20 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, and the number of people actively hospitalized increased from 409 to 414. The number of people actively hospitalized has increased by 15 in the past seven days. A total of 2,583 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized since the outbreak started.

The death toll from the disease has reached 592, with four deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

Milwaukee County accounts for 299 of the 592 deaths and 7,750 cases according to state data.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee. Racine and Milwaukee counties have narrowed the gap with Brown County over the past week according to state testing data.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 892.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 892.3). Racine County has 881.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 877.2). Milwaukee County has 812.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 802.3).

Kenosha (693.9), Rock (393.2), Walworth (383.4), Forest (321.6) Dodge (251.8) and Fond du Lac (208.2) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 318.5 (up from 315.5).

There are currently 964 ventilators and 389 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 935 ventilators and 417 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/31/2020 Negative Test Results 250,103 Positive Test Results 18,403 Hospitalizations 2,583 (14%) Deaths 592

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/31/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/31/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,583 14% Never hospitalized 10,088 55% Unknown 5,732 31% Total 18,403 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/31/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/31/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/31/2020 Deaths as of 5/31/2020 <10 472 14 1 0 10-19 1,211 34 3 0 20-29 3,201 127 21 6 30-39 3,369 189 29 8 40-49 3,085 299 71 16 50-59 2,846 451 106 49 60-69 2,033 557 162 93 70-79 1,112 475 112 155 80-89 717 315 57 147 90+ 357 122 23 118 Total 18,403 2,583 585 592

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county