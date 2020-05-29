Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For the first time, Wisconsin has exceeded Governor Tony Evers‘ goal of testing over 12,000 people per day.

Data released Friday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) shows that 13,602 COVID-19 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, an increase of 28 percent over the record 10,626 tests reported yesterday. DHS reported a daily testing capacity of 14,753 tests, a number that total utilization is now near for the first time in over a month.

Of those processed tests, 733 came back positive, also a record high. That’s a 5.39 percent positive rate, above the seven-day average of 5.16 percent but below the 14-day average of 5.43 percent. Public health officials are looking for that percentage to trend downward, particularly as testing increases. Across May 6.2 percent of tests have been positive.

A 30-day high in hospitalization has also been set according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association‘s public dashboard. Data updated Thursday afternoon shows that 423 people are currently hospitalized, up from 408 yesterday and a previous 30-day high of 422 set three days ago. DHS data released Friday shows that 47 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours, above the 14-day average of 37.

Hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of the spread of COVID-19 according to DHS officials.

The death toll from the virus has hit 568 in Wisconsin, with 18 newly-confirmed deaths. Three percent of people with confirmed cases have died.

DHS reports 61 percent of people with positive cases have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

Milwaukee County accounts for 294 of the 568 deaths, but the death toll in the county has slowed in recent weeks.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 888.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 885.3). Racine County has 845.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 821.4). Milwaukee County has 778.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 728.6).

Kenosha (671.9), Rock (383.3), Walworth (367.9), Forest (310.5) and Dodge (205.1) are the only other counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 306.4 (up from 293.7).

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/29/2020 Negative Test Results 233,588 Positive Test Results 17,707 Hospitalizations 2,499 (14%) Deaths 568

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/29/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/29/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,499 14% Never hospitalized 9,665 55% Unknown 5,543 31% Total 17,707 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/29/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/29/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/29/2020 Deaths as of 5/29/2020 <10 445 14 1 0 10-19 1,137 33 3 0 20-29 3,093 121 20 6 30-39 3,224 178 29 8 40-49 2,966 292 68 16 50-59 2,746 436 103 49 60-69 1,973 539 156 91 70-79 1,079 462 110 146 80-89 699 308 55 144 90+ 345 116 22 108 Total 17,707 2,499 567 568

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Number of positive cases and deaths by county