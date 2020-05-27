State reports over 10,000 tests in a single day for the first time.

Wisconsin set a number of COVID-19 milestones on Wednesday, some positive and others negative.

The Department of Health Services reported a new 24-hour testing high at 10,330 tests processed, beating the prior high of 9,976 set last week.

The state also set a one-day high for new cases at 599 boosting the state’s total to 16,462 over the length of the outbreak.

The testing total and number of new cases are correlated, but the percentage of tests that come back positive fluctuates. Public health officials are looking for it to trend downward as a sign that the disease’s spread is slowing.

The rate reported Wednesday was 5.80 percent, an increase over the seven-day and 14-day averages of 5.14 and 5.61 percent. The rate had decreased for four consecutive days prior to Wednesday’s total.

DHS reported 22 newly-confirmed deaths, a single-day high. But the single-day data point does not tell the whole story. Since April 1st an average of 9.18 deaths have been confirmed per day, but even with Wednesday’s figure the state has averaged only 8.29 deaths per day over the past week.

A total of 49 people were newly hospitalized over the past 24 hours, above the average of 34.40. But the total number of people currently hospitalized decreased from 422 to 413. The figure is still 20 higher than it was a week ago.

“We are certainly seeing an increase in hospitalizations, but not at all that hospitals are needing to use their surge plans,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a media briefing Wednesday afternoon. She said DHS continues to monitor the hospitalization levels closely. Approximately half of the hospitalizations are in Milwaukee County.

Given the Supreme Court ruling that ended the state Safer-at-Home order two weeks ago, is that what’s driving the surge? “An epidemic is extremely complex and you can never say one thing caused another,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer at the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. He said one thing is certain and provides guidance on how people should act. “All 599 cases that were diagnosed today resulted from a person being in close contact with a person with the infection.”

Palm and Westergaard previously said that hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators often coming three to five weeks after an initial diagnosis.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 879.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 865.7). Racine County has 808.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 713.9). Milwaukee County has 707.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 683).

Kenosha (613.7), Rock (363.5), Walworth (352.4), Forest (266.1), Dodge (189.1), Fond du Lac (180.1), Grant (171.7), Ozaukee (163.1), Kewaunee (162.1), Crawford (159.6), Washington (157.6) and Green (157.3) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 284.9 (up from 274.5).

DHS reports 59 percent of people with positive cases have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

There are currently 955 ventilators and 398 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 934 ventilators and 420 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/27/2020 Negative Test Results 210,605 Positive Test Results 16,462 Hospitalizations 2,411 (15%) Deaths 539

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/27/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/27/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,411 15% Never hospitalized 9,035 55% Unknown 5,016 30% Total 16,462 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/27/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/27/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/27/2020 Deaths as of 5/27/2020 <10 398 14 1 0 10-19 1,002 33 3 0 20-29 2,866 114 18 5 30-39 2,956 174 28 7 40-49 2,772 280 64 16 50-59 2,603 424 102 46 60-69 1,857 520 152 86 70-79 1,023 446 107 141 80-89 662 298 54 138 90+ 323 108 21 100 Total 16,462 2,411 550 539

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/27/2020 Deaths as of 5/27/2020 Female 51% 43% Male 49% 57% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 16,462 539

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/27/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/27/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/27/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/27/2020 American Indian 186 1% 9 2% Asian or Pacific Islander 618 4% 14 3% Black 3,234 20% 141 26% White 8,576 52% 361 67% Multiple or Other races 2,092 13% 2 0% Unknown 1,756 11% 12 2% Total 16,462 100% 539 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/27/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/27/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/27/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/27/2020 Hispanic or Latino 5,470 33% 47 9% Not Hispanic or Latino 9,154 56% 480 89% Unknown 1,838 11% 12 2% Total 16,462 100% 539 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county