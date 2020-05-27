Jeramey Jannene
Daily

New Highs for COVID-19 Testing, Cases, Deaths

State reports over 10,000 tests in a single day for the first time.

By - May 27th, 2020 03:31 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin set a number of COVID-19 milestones on Wednesday, some positive and others negative.

The Department of Health Services reported a new 24-hour testing high at 10,330 tests processed, beating the prior high of 9,976 set last week.

The state also set a one-day high for new cases at 599 boosting the state’s total to 16,462 over the length of the outbreak.

The testing total and number of new cases are correlated, but the percentage of tests that come back positive fluctuates. Public health officials are looking for it to trend downward as a sign that the disease’s spread is slowing.

The rate reported Wednesday was 5.80 percent, an increase over the seven-day and 14-day averages of 5.14 and 5.61 percent. The rate had decreased for four consecutive days prior to Wednesday’s total.

DHS reported 22 newly-confirmed deaths, a single-day high. But the single-day data point does not tell the whole story. Since April 1st an average of 9.18 deaths have been confirmed per day, but even with Wednesday’s figure the state has averaged only 8.29 deaths per day over the past week.

A total of 49 people were newly hospitalized over the past 24 hours, above the average of 34.40. But the total number of people currently hospitalized decreased from 422 to 413. The figure is still 20 higher than it was a week ago.

“We are certainly seeing an increase in hospitalizations, but not at all that hospitals are needing to use their surge plans,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a media briefing Wednesday afternoon. She said DHS continues to monitor the hospitalization levels closely. Approximately half of the hospitalizations are in Milwaukee County.

Given the Supreme Court ruling that ended the state Safer-at-Home order two weeks ago, is that what’s driving the surge? “An epidemic is extremely complex and you can never say one thing caused another,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer at the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. He said one thing is certain and provides guidance on how people should act. “All 599 cases that were diagnosed today resulted from a person being in close contact with a person with the infection.”

Palm and Westergaard previously said that hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators often coming three to five weeks after an initial diagnosis.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 879.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 865.7). Racine County has 808.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 713.9). Milwaukee County has 707.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 683).

Kenosha (613.7), Rock (363.5), Walworth (352.4), Forest (266.1), Dodge (189.1), Fond du Lac (180.1), Grant (171.7), Ozaukee (163.1), Kewaunee (162.1), Crawford (159.6), Washington (157.6) and Green (157.3) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 284.9 (up from 274.5).

DHS reports 59 percent of people with positive cases have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

There are currently 955 ventilators and 398 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 934 ventilators and 420 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/27/2020
Negative Test Results 210,605
Positive Test Results 16,462
Hospitalizations 2,411 (15%)
Deaths 539

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/27/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/27/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,411 15%
Never hospitalized 9,035 55%
Unknown 5,016 30%
Total 16,462 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/27/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/27/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/27/2020 Deaths as of 5/27/2020
<10 398 14 1 0
10-19 1,002 33 3 0
20-29 2,866 114 18 5
30-39 2,956 174 28 7
40-49 2,772 280 64 16
50-59 2,603 424 102 46
60-69 1,857 520 152 86
70-79 1,023 446 107 141
80-89 662 298 54 138
90+ 323 108 21 100
Total 16,462 2,411 550 539

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/27/2020 Deaths as of 5/27/2020
Female 51% 43%
Male 49% 57%
Unknown 0% 0%
Total Number 16,462 539

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/27/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/27/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/27/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/27/2020
American Indian 186 1% 9 2%
Asian or Pacific Islander 618 4% 14 3%
Black 3,234 20% 141 26%
White 8,576 52% 361 67%
Multiple or Other races 2,092 13% 2 0%
Unknown 1,756 11% 12 2%
Total 16,462 100% 539 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/27/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/27/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/27/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/27/2020
Hispanic or Latino 5,470 33% 47 9%
Not Hispanic or Latino 9,154 56% 480 89%
Unknown 1,838 11% 12 2%
Total 16,462 100% 539 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 5/27/2020 Negative as of 5/27/2020 Deaths as of 5/27/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/27/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/27/2020
Adams 4 522 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 368 0 12.7 0%
Barron 14 1,560 0 30.9 0%
Bayfield 3 376 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,285 12,570 33 879.6 1%
Buffalo 5 595 1 38.0 20%
Burnett 1 366 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 74 1,583 1 148.6 1%
Chippewa 54 2,380 0 84.9 0%
Clark 29 788 4 84.1 14%
Columbia 40 2,104 1 70.2 3%
Crawford 26 861 0 159.6 0%
Dane 652 26,786 27 123.1 4%
Dodge 166 2,793 1 189.1 1%
Door 38 1,166 3 138.5 8%
Douglas 19 1,048 0 43.8 0%
Dunn 24 1,861 0 53.9 0%
Eau Claire 99 4,171 0 96.1 0%
Florence 2 238 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 185 4,133 4 180.8 2%
Forest 24 271 1 266.1 4%
Grant 89 2,044 12 171.7 13%
Green 58 1,207 0 157.3 0%
Green Lake 16 749 0 85.3 0%
Iowa 12 755 0 50.8 0%
Iron 2 227 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 14 1,028 1 68.3 7%
Jefferson 92 2,506 3 108.7 3%
Juneau 22 831 1 83.3 5%
Kenosha 1,033 6,634 24 613.7 2%
Kewaunee 33 626 1 162.1 3%
La Crosse 51 4,700 0 43.3 0%
Lafayette 25 479 0 149.4 0%
Langlade 2 429 0 10.4 0%
Lincoln 5 545 0 18.0 0%
Manitowoc 32 2,045 1 40.3 3%
Marathon 43 2,487 1 31.8 2%
Marinette 32 2,252 2 78.9 6%
Marquette 3 453 1 19.7 33%
Menominee 3 768 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 6,748 36,346 282 707.2 4%
Monroe 16 2,239 1 35.2 6%
Oconto 35 1,513 0 93.2 0%
Oneida 8 1,063 0 22.6 0%
Outagamie 198 6,762 8 107.2 4%
Ozaukee 144 2,170 11 163.1 8%
Pepin 1 354 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 43 1,196 0 103.4 0%
Polk 17 1,136 1 39.2 6%
Portage 10 1,529 0 14.2 0%
Price 2 308 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,579 9,348 28 808.1 2%
Richland 14 585 4 79.8 29%
Rock 588 7,611 18 363.5 3%
Rusk 5 264 0 35.3 0%
Sauk 78 3,057 3 122.6 4%
Sawyer 7 941 0 42.8 0%
Shawano 41 1,591 0 100.0 0%
Sheboygan 83 2,576 3 72.0 4%
St. Croix 71 2,472 0 80.8 0%
Taylor 1 359 0 4.9 0%
Trempealeau 22 1,273 0 74.7 0%
Vernon 19 1,015 0 62.3 0%
Vilas 6 424 0 27.8 0%
Walworth 363 3,275 16 352.4 4%
Washburn 2 514 0 12.7 0%
Washington 212 3,412 4 157.6 2%
Waukesha 593 9,658 28 148.7 5%
Waupaca 27 2,029 1 52.5 4%
Waushara 8 830 0 33.2 0%
Winnebago 199 5,799 3 117.1 2%
Wood 9 1,651 1 12.3 11%
Total 16,462 210,605 539 284.9 3%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Categories: Health

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us