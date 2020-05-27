Lafayette Crump Appointed DCD Leader
Duke graduated attorney works for Milwaukee DNC 2020, has experience with real estate developments.
Lafayette Crump has been nominated by Mayor Tom Barrett to serve as the Commissioner of the Department of the City Development.
Crump, 47, would replace Rocky Marcoux who has held the post for the past 16 years. Marcoux announced he was retiring this week.
The nominee has been a frequent presence inside City Hall already and worked on a number of high-profile real estate projects as well as the Democratic National Convention.
Crump, an attorney, most recently served as the deputy chief of staff and chief diversity, vendor and engagement officer for the Milwaukee 2020 DNC host committee.
He has also worked at Prism Technical Group, as chief operating officer since 2004. The company is owned by his parents, Randy and Joann Crump, and has been involved in structuring and monitoring compliance with resident hiring and contract requirements on city-backed projects including Fiserv Forum and the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons. Crump routinely led presentations to the Common Council on the projects.
In an interview with Urban Milwaukee, Barrett said Marcoux was involved in selecting his successor and in discussions at City Hall, Crump’s name “quickly came to the top of the list.” Barrett said he has talked to Crump multiple times over the past month and likes his style. “He doesn’t like a lot of drama, and that’s what I’m all about,” the mayor noted.
According to state voting records, Crump is currently a resident of suburban Wauwatosa. “He’s eager to move into the city,” said Barrett. “I always say you don’t have to live in the city, you get to live in the city.”
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- December 22, 2018 - Tom Barrett received $500 from Rocky Marcoux
- December 4, 2018 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Randy Crump
- June 22, 2018 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Lafayette Crump
- December 29, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $500 from Rocky Marcoux
- December 21, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Randy Crump
- March 1, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Rocky Marcoux
- February 23, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Lafayette Crump
- February 21, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Randy Crump
- March 9, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $50 from Lafayette Crump
- February 2, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $100 from Lafayette Crump
- February 2, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Randy Crump
- December 31, 2015 - Tom Barrett received $50 from Randy Crump
- September 18, 2015 - Tom Barrett received $100 from Randy Crump
City Hall
-
DCD Leader Rocky Marcoux Will RetireMay 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City Workers Will Get Hazard Pay BonusMay 22nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
City Announces Business Restart Grant DeadlineMay 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene