Lafayette Crump has been nominated by Mayor Tom Barrett to serve as the Commissioner of the Department of the City Development.

Crump, 47, would replace Rocky Marcoux who has held the post for the past 16 years. Marcoux announced he was retiring this week.

The nominee has been a frequent presence inside City Hall already and worked on a number of high-profile real estate projects as well as the Democratic National Convention.

Crump, an attorney, most recently served as the deputy chief of staff and chief diversity, vendor and engagement officer for the Milwaukee 2020 DNC host committee.

He has also worked at Prism Technical Group, as chief operating officer since 2004. The company is owned by his parents, Randy and Joann Crump, and has been involved in structuring and monitoring compliance with resident hiring and contract requirements on city-backed projects including Fiserv Forum and the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons. Crump routinely led presentations to the Common Council on the projects.

“Lafayette Crump is an ideal candidate to lead the Department of City Development because of his remarkable qualifications and his strong commitment to connect everyone with Milwaukee’s economic success,” said Barrett in a press release. “Throughout this city there are opportunities for new investment, more jobs, and improved inclusiveness. Commissioner Crump will be a champion of this economic development work.”

In an interview with Urban Milwaukee, Barrett said Marcoux was involved in selecting his successor and in discussions at City Hall, Crump’s name “quickly came to the top of the list.” Barrett said he has talked to Crump multiple times over the past month and likes his style. “He doesn’t like a lot of drama, and that’s what I’m all about,” the mayor noted.

Crump is a 1998 graduate of the Duke University School of Law and has worked at a number of firms in addition to maintaining a solo practice. He currently serves as an adjunct professor at the Marquette University Law School. Crump’s appointment is subject to council confirmation. In 2016, during a contentious reappointment fight , Crump was one of a handful of local leaders to submit a letter in support of reappointing Marcoux.

According to state voting records, Crump is currently a resident of suburban Wauwatosa. “He’s eager to move into the city,” said Barrett. “I always say you don’t have to live in the city, you get to live in the city.”