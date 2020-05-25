Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 307 new cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 15,584.

The death toll from the disease has reached 514 with four newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that three percent of people with confirmed cases have died.

Data released Monday afternoon shows that 4.10 percent of the 7,480 tests processed in the past 24 hours came back positive. The is below both the 7-day and 14-day averages of 5.60 percent and 5.70 percent. The percentage has trended down as testing has expanded in the past two weeks, and with Monday’s total being is the third-highest single-day testing total.

Hospitalizations continue to increase week-over-week, but down in the past day. As of Sunday morning 388 people were hospitalized with the disease across the state, an increase of nine over the week prior. Twenty-four people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

DHS reports 59 percent of people confirmed to have the disease have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

Milwaukee County is the site of 6,352 of the 15,584 confirmed cases and 276 of the 514 deaths according to state data

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 865.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 863.4 yesterday). Racine County has 713.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 709.8). Milwaukee County has 665.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 648.2).

Kenosha (594.7), Rock (351.7), Walworth (340.7), Dodge (183.4), Fond du Lac (170.1), Grant (167.9), Kewaunee (162.1), Crawford (159.6), Ozaukee (156.3) and Washington (153.1) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 269.7 (up from 264.4).

There are currently 968 ventilators and 399 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 933 ventilators and 421 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/25/2020 Negative Test Results 193,379 Positive Test Results 15,584 Hospitalizations 2,339 (15%) Deaths 514

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/25/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/25/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,339 15% Never hospitalized 8,683 56% Unknown 4,562 29% Total 15,584 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/25/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/25/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/25/2020 Deaths as of 5/25/2020 <10 349 14 1 0 10-19 897 29 2 0 20-29 2,689 112 18 4 30-39 2,799 172 27 7 40-49 2,652 270 63 15 50-59 2,487 405 100 44 60-69 1,778 503 152 83 70-79 982 437 105 137 80-89 643 292 54 128 90+ 308 105 21 96 Total 15,584 2,339 543 514

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/25/2020 Deaths as of 5/25/2020 Female 51% 43% Male 49% 57% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 15,584 514

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/25/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/25/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/25/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/25/2020 American Indian 177 1% 8 2% Asian or Pacific Islander 586 4% 13 3% Black 3,073 20% 139 27% White 8,159 52% 342 67% Multiple or Other races 1,946 12% 2 0% Unknown 1,643 11% 10 2% Total 15,584 100% 514 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/25/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/25/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/25/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/25/2020 Hispanic or Latino 5,111 33% 46 9% Not Hispanic or Latino 8,732 56% 459 89% Unknown 1,741 11% 9 2% Total 15,584 100% 514 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county