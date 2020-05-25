Jeramey Jannene
Daily

307 New COVID-19 Cases, 24 Hospitalizations, 4 Deaths

Wisconsin reports third-highest single-day testing total, while positive case rate falls.

By - May 25th, 2020 02:40 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 307 new cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 15,584.

The death toll from the disease has reached 514 with four newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that three percent of people with confirmed cases have died.

Data released Monday afternoon shows that 4.10 percent of the 7,480 tests processed in the past 24 hours came back positive. The is below both the 7-day and 14-day averages of 5.60 percent and 5.70 percent. The percentage has trended down as testing has expanded in the past two weeks, and with Monday’s total being is the third-highest single-day testing total.

Hospitalizations continue to increase week-over-week, but down in the past day. As of Sunday morning 388 people were hospitalized with the disease across the state, an increase of nine over the week prior. Twenty-four people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours.

DHS reports 59 percent of people confirmed to have the disease have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

Milwaukee County is the site of 6,352 of the 15,584 confirmed cases and 276 of the 514 deaths according to state data

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 865.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 863.4 yesterday). Racine County has 713.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 709.8). Milwaukee County has 665.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 648.2).

Kenosha (594.7), Rock (351.7), Walworth (340.7), Dodge (183.4), Fond du Lac (170.1), Grant (167.9), Kewaunee (162.1), Crawford (159.6), Ozaukee (156.3) and Washington (153.1) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 269.7 (up from 264.4).

There are currently 968 ventilators and 399 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 933 ventilators and 421 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/25/2020
Negative Test Results 193,379
Positive Test Results 15,584
Hospitalizations 2,339 (15%)
Deaths 514

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/25/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/25/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,339 15%
Never hospitalized 8,683 56%
Unknown 4,562 29%
Total 15,584 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/25/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/25/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/25/2020 Deaths as of 5/25/2020
<10 349 14 1 0
10-19 897 29 2 0
20-29 2,689 112 18 4
30-39 2,799 172 27 7
40-49 2,652 270 63 15
50-59 2,487 405 100 44
60-69 1,778 503 152 83
70-79 982 437 105 137
80-89 643 292 54 128
90+ 308 105 21 96
Total 15,584 2,339 543 514

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/25/2020 Deaths as of 5/25/2020
Female 51% 43%
Male 49% 57%
Unknown 0% 0%
Total Number 15,584 514

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/25/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/25/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/25/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/25/2020
American Indian 177 1% 8 2%
Asian or Pacific Islander 586 4% 13 3%
Black 3,073 20% 139 27%
White 8,159 52% 342 67%
Multiple or Other races 1,946 12% 2 0%
Unknown 1,643 11% 10 2%
Total 15,584 100% 514 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/25/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/25/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/25/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/25/2020
Hispanic or Latino 5,111 33% 46 9%
Not Hispanic or Latino 8,732 56% 459 89%
Unknown 1,741 11% 9 2%
Total 15,584 100% 514 100%

 

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 5/25/2020 Negative as of 5/25/2020 Deaths as of 5/25/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/25/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/25/2020
Adams 4 493 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 366 0 12.7 0%
Barron 12 1,499 0 26.5 0%
Bayfield 3 369 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,249 12,118 32 865.7 1%
Buffalo 5 574 1 38.0 20%
Burnett 1 349 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 70 1,404 1 140.5 1%
Chippewa 53 2,328 0 83.3 0%
Clark 28 754 4 81.2 14%
Columbia 38 1,902 1 66.7 3%
Crawford 26 842 0 159.6 0%
Dane 604 24,566 26 114.0 4%
Dodge 161 2,644 1 183.4 1%
Door 37 899 3 134.8 8%
Douglas 18 1,035 0 41.5 0%
Dunn 23 1,688 0 51.7 0%
Eau Claire 98 4,066 0 95.2 0%
Florence 2 237 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 174 3,952 5 170.1 3%
Forest 12 268 0 133.1 0%
Grant 87 1,977 11 167.9 13%
Green 54 1,100 0 146.5 0%
Green Lake 15 723 0 80.0 0%
Iowa 12 669 0 50.8 0%
Iron 2 224 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 15 985 1 73.1 7%
Jefferson 84 2,332 3 99.2 4%
Juneau 22 816 1 83.3 5%
Kenosha 1,001 5,964 22 594.7 2%
Kewaunee 33 585 1 162.1 3%
La Crosse 48 4,195 0 40.7 0%
Lafayette 22 461 0 131.5 0%
Langlade 1 395 0 5.2 0%
Lincoln 4 536 0 14.4 0%
Manitowoc 29 1,707 1 36.5 3%
Marathon 42 2,330 1 31.1 2%
Marinette 32 2,127 2 78.9 6%
Marquette 3 417 1 19.7 33%
Menominee 3 650 0 65.5 0%
Milwaukee 6,352 34,018 276 665.7 4%
Monroe 16 2,011 1 35.2 6%
Oconto 34 1,449 0 90.5 0%
Oneida 7 942 0 19.8 0%
Outagamie 193 5,778 7 104.5 4%
Ozaukee 138 1,738 11 156.3 8%
Pepin 1 347 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 42 1,136 0 101.0 0%
Polk 16 1,031 1 36.9 6%
Portage 10 1,423 0 14.2 0%
Price 2 290 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,394 8,059 25 713.4 2%
Richland 14 557 4 79.8 29%
Rock 569 6,523 16 351.7 3%
Rusk 4 255 0 28.2 0%
Sauk 77 2,748 3 121.1 4%
Sawyer 7 883 0 42.8 0%
Shawano 38 1,487 0 92.7 0%
Sheboygan 82 2,419 3 71.2 4%
St. Croix 68 2,294 0 77.3 0%
Taylor 1 337 0 4.9 0%
Trempealeau 20 1,166 0 67.9 0%
Vernon 16 969 0 52.4 0%
Vilas 6 402 0 27.8 0%
Walworth 351 3,152 13 340.7 4%
Washburn 2 468 0 12.7 0%
Washington 206 2,957 4 153.1 2%
Waukesha 567 9,104 25 142.1 4%
Waupaca 23 1,503 1 44.7 4%
Waushara 8 751 0 33.2 0%
Winnebago 182 5,053 1 107.1 1%
Wood 9 1,583 1 12.3 11%
Total 15,584 193,379 514 269.7 3%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Categories: Health

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us