Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up 16 Percent, 30 Percent in Milwaukee County

New testing record set each of the past three days.

By - May 22nd, 2020 02:26 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin is entering Memorial Day weekend on a COVID-19 testing high. The Department of Health Services reports that 9,976 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the third consecutive day a new high was established.

But the news is not entirely good. A total of 41 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Across the state 416 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of 60 over last week, a 16.6 percent increase. In Milwaukee County, as of Thursday, hospitalizations were up 30 percent week over week.

State officials said yesterday that they believe the hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, three to five weeks behind changes on the ground, and not a direct result of the Wisconsin Supreme Court voiding the “Safer at Home” order.

The death toll from the virus has reached 496, with nine newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. Four percent of people with confirmed cases have died from the disease.

The percentage of people testing positive in the past 24 hours was 5.12 percent, below the seven-day average of 5.80 percent and 14-day average of 5.99 percent. May, to date, has had a positive test average of 6.80 percent.

DHS reported 511 newly confirmed cases Friday, the second biggest one day increase recorded since the outbreak began. A total of 14,396 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease. DHS reports 58 percent have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

Milwaukee County is the site of 5,735 of the 14,396 confirmed cases and 270 of the 496 deaths according to state data.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 848.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 838 yesterday). Racine County has 649.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 596.7). Milwaukee County has 601 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 582.3).

Kenosha (563.2), Rock (321.4), Walworth (319.4), Kewaunee (157.2), Grant (156.3), Dodge (156.1), Crawford (153.5), Fond du Lac (151.5) and Ozaukee (150.7) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 249.1 (up from 240.3).

There are currently 975 ventilators and 333 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 931 ventilators and 422 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/22/2020
Negative Test Results 172,703
Positive Test Results 14,396
Hospitalizations 2,259 (16%)
Deaths 496

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/22/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/22/2020
Ever hospitalized 2,259 16%
Never hospitalized 8,198 57%
Unknown 3,939 27%
Total 14,396 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/22/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/22/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/22/2020 Deaths as of 5/22/2020
<10 293 12 1 0
10-19 790 25 2 0
20-29 2,435 108 18 4
30-39 2,565 161 26 5
40-49 2,446 260 63 13
50-59 2,315 391 98 44
60-69 1,694 491 148 80
70-79 942 427 104 135
80-89 617 281 54 121
90+ 299 103 21 94
Total 14,396 2,259 535 496

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/22/2020 Deaths as of 5/22/2020
Female 51% 43%
Male 49% 57%
Unknown 0% 0%
Total Number 14,396 496

 

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/22/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/22/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/22/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/22/2020
American Indian 164 1% 7 1%
Asian or Pacific Islander 541 4% 12 2%
Black 2,860 20% 137 28%
White 7,675 53% 331 67%
Multiple or Other races 1,687 12% 2 0%
Unknown 1,469 10% 7 1%
Total 14,396 100% 496 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/22/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/22/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/22/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/22/2020
Hispanic or Latino 4,617 32% 40 8%
Not Hispanic or Latino 8,209 57% 449 91%
Unknown 1,570 11% 7 1%
Total 14,396 100% 496 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 5/22/2020 Negative as of 5/22/2020 Deaths as of 5/22/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/22/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/22/2020
Adams 4 457 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 345 0 12.7 0%
Barron 11 1,458 0 24.3 0%
Bayfield 3 360 1 20.0 33%
Brown 2,204 11,048 31 848.4 1%
Buffalo 5 545 1 38.0 20%
Burnett 1 345 1 6.6 100%
Calumet 67 1,152 1 134.5 1%
Chippewa 46 2,016 0 72.3 0%
Clark 28 626 4 81.2 14%
Columbia 37 1,739 1 65.0 3%
Crawford 25 641 0 153.5 0%
Dane 587 22,002 26 110.8 4%
Dodge 137 2,381 1 156.1 1%
Door 35 776 3 127.6 9%
Douglas 16 982 0 36.9 0%
Dunn 21 1,681 0 47.2 0%
Eau Claire 89 3,836 0 86.4 0%
Florence 2 233 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 155 3,344 4 151.5 3%
Forest 11 262 0 122.0 0%
Grant 81 1,865 10 156.3 12%
Green 49 1,007 0 132.9 0%
Green Lake 13 502 0 69.3 0%
Iowa 11 596 0 46.6 0%
Iron 2 190 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 15 793 1 73.1 7%
Jefferson 75 2,002 3 88.6 4%
Juneau 22 763 1 83.3 5%
Kenosha 948 5,301 22 563.2 2%
Kewaunee 32 517 1 157.2 3%
La Crosse 48 4,050 0 40.7 0%
Lafayette 17 409 0 101.6 0%
Langlade 1 331 0 5.2 0%
Lincoln 3 424 0 10.8 0%
Manitowoc 28 1,390 1 35.3 4%
Marathon 36 1,994 1 26.6 3%
Marinette 30 1,567 2 74.0 7%
Marquette 3 384 1 19.7 33%
Menominee 2 621 0 43.7 0%
Milwaukee 5,735 31,512 270 601.0 5%
Monroe 16 1,675 1 35.2 6%
Oconto 32 1,239 0 85.2 0%
Oneida 7 602 0 19.8 0%
Outagamie 174 5,132 5 94.2 3%
Ozaukee 133 1,630 11 150.7 8%
Pepin 1 321 0 13.8 0%
Pierce 34 972 0 81.7 0%
Polk 13 965 1 30.0 8%
Portage 8 1,251 0 11.3 0%
Price 2 273 0 14.8 0%
Racine 1,269 6,924 22 649.4 2%
Richland 14 509 4 79.8 29%
Rock 520 5,301 15 321.4 3%
Rusk 4 252 0 28.2 0%
Sauk 77 2,453 3 121.1 4%
Sawyer 7 864 0 42.8 0%
Shawano 36 1,259 0 87.8 0%
Sheboygan 78 2,216 3 67.7 4%
St. Croix 58 1,966 0 66.0 0%
Taylor 1 285 0 4.9 0%
Trempealeau 13 1,099 0 44.2 0%
Vernon 14 892 0 45.9 0%
Vilas 6 316 0 27.8 0%
Walworth 329 2,638 11 319.4 3%
Washburn 2 396 0 12.7 0%
Washington 178 2,782 4 132.3 2%
Waukesha 537 8,598 25 134.6 5%
Waupaca 20 1,119 1 38.9 5%
Waushara 7 610 0 29.0 0%
Winnebago 160 4,255 1 94.2 1%
Wood 9 1,462 0 12.3 0%
Total 14,396 172,703 496 249.1 3%

