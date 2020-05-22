New testing record set each of the past three days.

Wisconsin is entering Memorial Day weekend on a COVID-19 testing high. The Department of Health Services reports that 9,976 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the third consecutive day a new high was established.

But the news is not entirely good. A total of 41 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours. Across the state 416 people are hospitalized with the disease, an increase of 60 over last week, a 16.6 percent increase. In Milwaukee County, as of Thursday, hospitalizations were up 30 percent week over week.

State officials said yesterday that they believe the hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, three to five weeks behind changes on the ground, and not a direct result of the Wisconsin Supreme Court voiding the “Safer at Home” order.

The death toll from the virus has reached 496, with nine newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. Four percent of people with confirmed cases have died from the disease.

The percentage of people testing positive in the past 24 hours was 5.12 percent, below the seven-day average of 5.80 percent and 14-day average of 5.99 percent. May, to date, has had a positive test average of 6.80 percent.

DHS reported 511 newly confirmed cases Friday, the second biggest one day increase recorded since the outbreak began. A total of 14,396 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the disease. DHS reports 58 percent have recovered, defined by a positive test over 30 days ago or a record of symptom abatement.

Milwaukee County is the site of 5,735 of the 14,396 confirmed cases and 270 of the 496 deaths according to state data.

Both Brown and Racine counties continue to have greater per capita outbreaks than Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 848.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 838 yesterday). Racine County has 649.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 596.7). Milwaukee County has 601 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 582.3).

Kenosha (563.2), Rock (321.4), Walworth (319.4), Kewaunee (157.2), Grant (156.3), Dodge (156.1), Crawford (153.5), Fond du Lac (151.5) and Ozaukee (150.7) are the only other counties with more than 150 cases per 100,000 presidents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 249.1 (up from 240.3).

There are currently 975 ventilators and 333 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 931 ventilators and 422 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/22/2020 Negative Test Results 172,703 Positive Test Results 14,396 Hospitalizations 2,259 (16%) Deaths 496

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/22/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/22/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,259 16% Never hospitalized 8,198 57% Unknown 3,939 27% Total 14,396 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/22/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/22/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/22/2020 Deaths as of 5/22/2020 <10 293 12 1 0 10-19 790 25 2 0 20-29 2,435 108 18 4 30-39 2,565 161 26 5 40-49 2,446 260 63 13 50-59 2,315 391 98 44 60-69 1,694 491 148 80 70-79 942 427 104 135 80-89 617 281 54 121 90+ 299 103 21 94 Total 14,396 2,259 535 496

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/22/2020 Deaths as of 5/22/2020 Female 51% 43% Male 49% 57% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 14,396 496

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/22/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/22/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/22/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/22/2020 American Indian 164 1% 7 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 541 4% 12 2% Black 2,860 20% 137 28% White 7,675 53% 331 67% Multiple or Other races 1,687 12% 2 0% Unknown 1,469 10% 7 1% Total 14,396 100% 496 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/22/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/22/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/22/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/22/2020 Hispanic or Latino 4,617 32% 40 8% Not Hispanic or Latino 8,209 57% 449 91% Unknown 1,570 11% 7 1% Total 14,396 100% 496 100%

