State Creates Pandemic Rent Assistance Program

Gov. Evers is using Cares Act funds to help low-income residents pay for housing.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

In the latest distribution of Wisconsin’s share of federal COVID-19 relief aid, low-income Wisconsin renters who have lost income because of the pandemic will get financial help to pay back rent, security deposits, and related assistance.

Gov. Tony Evers announced the $25 million Wisconsin Rental Assistance Program, funded from the state’s allotment under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, on Wednesday.

Aid is available to adult residents with incomes at or below 80% of the median in their county in the month they apply or before. The program provides up to $3,000 in rental payments, security deposits, or both, paid directly to the landlord.

Agencies belonging to the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association will receive the applications and distribute the funds. The program will be overseen by the state Department of Administration.

The announcement was Wisconsin’s third in as many days of new spending made possible under the CARES Act. On Monday, the state announced a $75 million grant program for small business along with a $51 million program to support childcare providers. On Tuesday, Evers unveiled $1.17 billion in funding for testing, contact tracing and related public health initiatives to curb COVID-19.

Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.