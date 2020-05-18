New Hours For Free COVID-19 Testing

Two free testing sites in Milwaukee will now operate from 11 to 8, six days a week.

The hours have changed for the two free COVID-19 sites in Milwaukee operated by a partnership of the city, county and state.

The drive-through, no-appointment sites now are available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. six days a week. The sites remain closed on Sunday. No end date for their operation has been set.

The south-side site is located in a parking lot in front of UMOS headquarters at 2701 S. Chase Ave. The north-side site is at Midtown Center and can be accessed off N. 60th St. It is located at 5825 W. Hope Ave.

The sites drew large crowds when they opened last Monday and the Wisconsin National Guard reported it collected specimens from more than 6,000 people in the first three days of operation. Guard members staff the collection points while members of the Milwaukee Health Department collect information from those waiting to be tested. The sites were reconfigured to handle the heavier than expected volume.

The sites, available for individuals arriving in vehicles or on foot, offer free testing for anyone seeking a test. No appointment is required. They are the only testing sites in Milwaukee providing no-appointment, free testing for individuals not exhibiting symptoms of the disease.

Results can take up to three days. The test performed is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test from Madison-based Exact Sciences that tests if an individual currently has the disease, not if they might have previously had it. The specimens are collected by a self-administered nasal swab.

The two testing sites augment more than 17 testing sites already operating in Milwaukee County. But the other sites are available only to individuals experiencing symptoms on an appointment-basis. Symptoms may include fever, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, chills, muscle aches and loss of taste or smell. People with symptoms should call 211 to schedule a test at a community health center or contact their physician.

