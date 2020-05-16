Both Racine and Brown counties have more cases per capita than Milwaukee does.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

According to data released Saturday by the state Department of Health Services, 502 Wisconsin residents were newly diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest one-day total since the outbreak started.

The data comes as the percentage of tests coming back positive jumped to 8.30 percent, above the seven-day average of 6.51 percent and 14-day average of 7.17 percent.

A total of 6,051 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, the second-highest total on record. The high was set yesterday with 6,469. Across the state, 52 labs have a combined daily processing capacity of 13,392.

Since the outbreak started, 12,187 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for COVID-19 with 2,018 requiring hospitalization.

The death toll from the virus has reached 453, with eight newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. Four percent of people with confirmed cases have died from the disease.

Milwaukee County is the site of 4,759 of the 12,187 confirmed cases and 252 of the 445 deaths according to state data.

And while the per-capita caseload in Milwaukee County has begun to close the gap with Brown County, Racine County has shot ahead of Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, has 796.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 783 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 498.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 475.3). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 22 confirmed deaths and 2,070 confirmed cases.

Racine County now has 513.8 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 470.8 yesterday. Kenosha County (487.1) has the fourth greatest per capita outbreak.

Walworth (268.9), Rock (260.9), Kewaunee (147.3), Grant (138.9), Ozaukee (135.9), Crawford (135.1), Fond du Lac (121.2), Sauk (121.1), Door (120), Waukesha (117.1), Calumet (112.4), Green (111.2), Dodge (106) and Washington (104.1) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 210.9 (up from 202.2).

There are currently 935 ventilators and 335 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 926 ventilators and 427 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/16/2020 Negative Test Results 134,206 Positive Test Results 12,187 Hospitalizations 2,018 (17%) Deaths 453

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitalization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/16/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/16/2020 Ever hospitalized 2,018 17% Never hospitalized 7,107 58% Unknown 3,062 25% Total 12,187 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/16/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/16/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/16/2020 Deaths as of 5/16/2020 <10 219 9 0 0 10-19 600 18 1 0 20-29 2,012 89 15 4 30-39 2,129 134 23 5 40-49 2,081 233 58 11 50-59 2,022 348 90 39 60-69 1,491 450 137 72 70-79 832 391 98 128 80-89 537 259 49 109 90+ 264 87 17 85 Total 12,187 2,018 488 453

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/16/2020 Deaths as of 5/16/2020 Female 51% 42% Male 49% 58% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 12,187 453

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/16/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/16/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/16/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/16/2020 American Indian 141 1% 5 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 452 4% 9 2% Black 2,479 20% 131 29% White 6,531 54% 299 66% Multiple or Other races 1,286 11% 3 1% Unknown 1,298 11% 6 1% Total 12,187 100% 453 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/16/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/16/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/16/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/16/2020 Hispanic or Latino 3,766 31% 34 8% Not Hispanic or Latino 7,072 58% 411 91% Unknown 1,349 11% 8 2% Total 12,187 100% 453 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county