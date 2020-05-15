Add Black-Owned Restaurants To Your Takeout List
Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week returns for the fifth year.
You can feed your stomach and Milwaukee’s economy by ordering a meal from one (or more) of the 29 restaurants participating in the fifth annual Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week.
The businesses, all owned by African Americans, cover the entire city from the Lower East Side and Bronzeville to Burnham Park and Arlington Gardens.
The week is organized by BlankSpaceMKE, an art cooperative, and sponsored by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin.
“Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week becomes an opportunity for us to demonstrate the power of cash mobs when strategically aimed at supporting minority-owned businesses – specifically in this week – restaurants. We believe that by supporting Black Restaurants (and other local businesses) we can make a significant impact on strengthening communities and creating new opportunities for future entrepreneurs,” says the organization’s website.
Participants
- Ashley’s Que – 1501 W. Center St.
- Big Daddy’s BBQ and Soulfood – 3248 W. Brown St.
- Catfish Lounge – 3646 N. Teutonia Ave.
- City.NET Jazz Cafe – 306 E. Wisconsin Ave.
- Coaches – 1125 N. 9th St.
- Coffee Makes You Black – 2803 W. Teutonia Ave.
- Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille – 724 N. 27th St.
- Dee’s Elegance Bar & Grill – 7420 W. Villard Ave.
- Deli 1614 – 1614 W. Walnut St.
- Garfield’s 502 – 502 W. Garfield Ave.
- Heaven’s Table – 2228 N. Farwell Ave.
- Hideaway – 9000 W. Kaul Ave.
- In the Nick of Time – 9002 W. Silver Spring Dr.
- Jizzles Sandwich Shop – 2611 W. State St.
- Junior’s Cocktail Lounge – 3300 W. Lincoln Ave.
- Mi Casa Su Cafe – 1835 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
- Mr. Perkins’ Family Restaurant – 2001 W. Atkinson Ave.
- On The Bayou – 2053 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
- Pass Da Peas – 7870 W. Appleton Ave.
- Pat’s Rib Place – 151 W. Sunset Dr.
- Retox Martini Lounge – 6901 W. Brown Deer Rd.
- Rise and Grind Cafe – 2737 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
- Sauce & Spice MKE – 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.
- Shani’s Exquisite Catering – 306 E. Wisconsin Ave.
- SkyBox Sports Bar – 2213 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.
- Speed Queen BBQ – 1135 W. Walnut Ave.
- Terri Lynn’s Soul Food Express – 10704 W. Hampton Ave.
- Tony’s BBQ Unlimited – 3510 W. Villard Ave.
- Uppa Yard – 4925 W. Fond du Lac Ave.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Dining
-
City Exploring Options For Closing Streets For DiningMay 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Lowlands To Reopen Restaurants For TakeoutMay 12th, 2020 by Michael Holloway
-
Downtown Sushi Restaurant Moving ForwardMay 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene