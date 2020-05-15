Add Black-Owned Restaurants To Your Takeout List

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

You can feed your stomach and Milwaukee’s economy by ordering a meal from one (or more) of the 29 restaurants participating in the fifth annual Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week.

The businesses, all owned by African Americans, cover the entire city from the Lower East Side and Bronzeville to Burnham Park and Arlington Gardens.

The week is organized by BlankSpaceMKE, an art cooperative, and sponsored by the African American Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin.

“Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week becomes an opportunity for us to demonstrate the power of cash mobs when strategically aimed at supporting minority-owned businesses – specifically in this week – restaurants. We believe that by supporting Black Restaurants (and other local businesses) we can make a significant impact on strengthening communities and creating new opportunities for future entrepreneurs,” says the organization’s website.

