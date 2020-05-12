Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin held steady over the past 24 hours, while the number of tests processed increased by almost 2,000.

In total, 4,908 tests were processed yesterday with 193 coming back positive (3.93 percent) according to the state Department of Health Services. The percentage is the lowest reported since the state first reported at least 1,000 tests in a single day and below the 14-day average of 8.07 percent. The testing total is above the 14-day average of 3,823 tests.

The number of tests processed will likely surge in the coming days. The Wisconsin National Guard alone collected approximately 4,500 samples Monday. Those totals will not be reflected in the state’s daily figures until they are processed.

Governor Tony Evers set a goal of having 85,000 tests per week processed as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan. “Our goal is to regularly conduct 12,000 tests per day,” said DHS deputy secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk during a press briefing Tuesday. But the number of tests processed has never exceeded 5,550 in a single day.

Five of the six gating criteria tracked on a dashboard by DHS as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan are currently satisfied as of Tuesday afternoon, an increase of two over yesterday. The only factor not met is a downward trajectory of influenza-like illnesses reported within a 14-day period. A 14-day trendline points downward, but is not at a level of statistical significance. All six of the criteria are a snapshot in time and can fall out of compliance. The influenza-like illnesses has previously been given the “green light” only to fall back out of the statistical significance figure required.

While that testing data is trending in a positive direction, other data points are barely budging. An average of 30 people have been newly hospitalized because of COVID-19 over the past 14 days, with 31 reported Tuesday. The number of newly confirmed deaths has averaged 8.43 over the past 14 days, with nine COVID-19 deaths confirmed Tuesday.

Milwaukee County is the site of 4,069 of the 10,611 confirmed cases and 235 of the 418 deaths according to state data.

But on a per-capita basis, Brown County has far more cases and the gap between the two continues to grow. A second county, Kenosha, may also soon pass Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 753.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 740.6 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 426.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 421.5). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 20 confirmed deaths and 1,958 confirmed cases.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 425.4 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (390.5), Walworth (236.9), Rock (228.1), Kewaunee (142.4), Grant (133.1), Ozaukee (121.2), Sauk (114.8), Fond du Lac (105.6), Crawford (104.4) and Waukesha (103.8) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. Fond du Lac County appears on the list for the first time after 21 new cases were reported over the weekend, including six from a single, illegal gathering.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents has risen to 183.6 (up from 180.3).

There are currently 936 ventilators and 423 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 926 ventilators and 435 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/12/2020 Negative Test Results 112,748 Positive Test Results 10,611 Hospitalizations 1,877 (18%) Deaths 418

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/12/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/12/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,877 18% Never hospitalized 6,221 59% Unknown 2,513 24% Total 10,611 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/12/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/12/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/12/2020 Deaths as of 5/12/2020 <10 158 7 0 0 10-19 469 16 1 0 20-29 1726 83 15 4 30-39 1827 127 22 5 40-49 1830 215 55 11 50-59 1796 321 86 33 60-69 1353 420 129 64 70-79 755 367 94 122 80-89 471 237 46 101 90+ 226 84 16 78 Total 10,611 1,877 464 418

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/12/2020 Deaths as of 5/12/2020 Female 50% 42% Male 49% 58% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 10,611 418

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/12/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/12/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/12/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/12/2020 American Indian 122 1% 5 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 381 4% 7 2% Black 2,218 21% 119 28% White 5,728 54% 281 67% Multiple or Other races 1,104 10% 2 0% Unknown 1,058 10% 4 1% Total 10,611 100% 418 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/12/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/12/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/12/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/12/2020 Hispanic or Latino 3,236 30% 32 8% Not Hispanic or Latino 6,261 59% 378 90% Unknown 1,114 10% 8 2% Total 10,611 100% 418 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county