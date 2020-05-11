Get discounted Gathering Place beers and join our first online happy hour. With exclusive interview of Ald. Nik Kovac.

On Thursday, May 14 at 5:30 p.m., Urban Milwaukee staff will be picking up a 6-pack of beer from Gathering Place Brewing Company and logging into Zoom to chat with some members that we have missed for the past couple of months, and we want you to grab a pint and join us.

Go online and order some brews from the Gathering Place and use our special member code (get the code here) to get 10 percent off of your order. Then stop by the brewery, pick up your order and join us for a toast on Zoom by going to your membership account and click the Zoom link. The Gathering Place discount code is also posted there. No, it’s not the same beer bash that we are used to, but it is a way we can connected with our members while breweries are closed down.

Once you log in give a shout out to the Gathering Place brewers, and then listen to an exclusive interview with our special guest Ald. Nik Kovac.

This is a great way to give some money to local businesses, catch up with Urban Milwaukee members, and listen to a fascinating interview about local politics, the recent election from a first-hand perspective, and more.

The Gathering Place Brewery is located at 811 E. Vienna Ave. Submit your orders now before our 10 percent offer ends at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

