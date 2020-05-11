Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The number of COVID-19 tests processed in Wisconsin over the past 24 hours fell to 3,069, a low for the past week, according to data released Monday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.

Wisconsin recorded an average of 4,249 tests per day over the past seven days, up from 1,917 in April.

The percent of the tests that came back positive in the past 24 hours fell to 6.48 percent, below the 14-day average of 8.49 percent. And for the first time, the DHS reports this downward trend has been statistically significant. It is now the third of six criteria that the state says is currently satisfied as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan.

Over the past week, five of the six criteria have been satisfied, but two were later reversed. The other two criteria currently satisfied are the ability for hospitals to operate without crisis care and test their own workers.

On Monday, Governorand DHS Secretary-designeeannounced a “turn of the dial” that allows non-essential retail stores to open to in-person business with up to five customers at a time.

A total of 10,418 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the disease since the start of the outbreak. The hospitalization rate for the disease over the length of the outbreak stands at 18 percent (1,846), though the state does not have hospitalization data in 24 percent (2,492) of cases. DHS reports that 50 percent of individuals with confirmed cases have provided documentation of resolved symptoms or were diagnosed over 30 days ago.

The death toll from the virus has reached 409, with nine newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 231 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 4,022 of the 10,418 confirmed cases according to state data.

But on a per-capita basis, Brown County has far more cases and the gap between the two continues to grow. A second county, Kenosha, may also soon pass Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 740.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 730.2 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 421.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 414.2). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 18 confirmed deaths and 1,924 confirmed cases.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 411.7 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (370.5), Walworth (233), Rock (223.2), Kewaunee (142.4), Grant (131.2), Ozaukee (121.2), Sauk (113.2), Crawford (104.4) and Waukesha (102.5) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average has risen to 180.3 (up from 176.8).

There are currently 902 ventilators and 446 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 926 ventilators and 435 ICU beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/11/2020 Negative Test Results 108,033 Positive Test Results 10,418 Hospitalizations 1,846 (18%) Deaths 409

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/11/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/11/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,846 18% Never hospitalized 6,080 58% Unknown 2,492 24% Total 10,418 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/11/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/11/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/11/2020 Deaths as of 5/11/2020 <10 150 7 0 0 10-19 450 16 1 0 20-29 1698 82 15 4 30-39 1789 127 22 5 40-49 1796 208 54 11 50-59 1776 316 86 34 60-69 1334 413 127 61 70-79 745 360 93 119 80-89 461 234 46 100 90+ 219 83 16 75 Total 10,418 1,846 460 409

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/11/2020 Deaths as of 5/11/2020 Female 50% 43% Male 49% 57% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 10,418 409

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/11/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/11/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/11/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/11/2020 American Indian 121 1% 5 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 374 4% 6 1% Black 2,160 21% 117 29% White 5,637 54% 275 67% Multiple or Other races 1,077 10% 2 0% Unknown 1,049 10% 4 1% Total 10,418 100% 409 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/11/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/11/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/11/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/11/2020 Hispanic or Latino 3,141 30% 32 8% Not Hispanic or Latino 6,151 59% 369 90% Unknown 1,126 11% 8 2% Total 10,418 100% 409 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county