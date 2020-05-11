COVID-19 Testing Falls To One-Week Low
Three of six Badger Bounce Back plan criteria are now satisfied.
The number of COVID-19 tests processed in Wisconsin over the past 24 hours fell to 3,069, a low for the past week, according to data released Monday afternoon by the Department of Health Services.
Wisconsin recorded an average of 4,249 tests per day over the past seven days, up from 1,917 in April.
The percent of the tests that came back positive in the past 24 hours fell to 6.48 percent, below the 14-day average of 8.49 percent. And for the first time, the DHS reports this downward trend has been statistically significant. It is now the third of six criteria that the state says is currently satisfied as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan.
Over the past week, five of the six criteria have been satisfied, but two were later reversed. The other two criteria currently satisfied are the ability for hospitals to operate without crisis care and test their own workers.
A total of 10,418 people in Wisconsin have tested positive for the disease since the start of the outbreak. The hospitalization rate for the disease over the length of the outbreak stands at 18 percent (1,846), though the state does not have hospitalization data in 24 percent (2,492) of cases. DHS reports that 50 percent of individuals with confirmed cases have provided documentation of resolved symptoms or were diagnosed over 30 days ago.
The death toll from the virus has reached 409, with nine newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 231 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 4,022 of the 10,418 confirmed cases according to state data.
But on a per-capita basis, Brown County has far more cases and the gap between the two continues to grow. A second county, Kenosha, may also soon pass Milwaukee.
Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 740.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 730.2 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 421.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 414.2). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 18 confirmed deaths and 1,924 confirmed cases.
Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 411.7 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (370.5), Walworth (233), Rock (223.2), Kewaunee (142.4), Grant (131.2), Ozaukee (121.2), Sauk (113.2), Crawford (104.4) and Waukesha (102.5) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average has risen to 180.3 (up from 176.8).
There are currently 902 ventilators and 446 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 926 ventilators and 435 ICU beds as available.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary
|Status
|Number (%) of People as of 5/11/2020
|Negative Test Results
|108,033
|Positive Test Results
|10,418
|Hospitalizations
|1,846 (18%)
|Deaths
|409
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitilization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 5/11/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/11/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|1,846
|18%
|Never hospitalized
|6,080
|58%
|Unknown
|2,492
|24%
|Total
|10,418
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 5/11/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 5/11/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 5/11/2020
|Deaths as of 5/11/2020
|<10
|150
|7
|0
|0
|10-19
|450
|16
|1
|0
|20-29
|1698
|82
|15
|4
|30-39
|1789
|127
|22
|5
|40-49
|1796
|208
|54
|11
|50-59
|1776
|316
|86
|34
|60-69
|1334
|413
|127
|61
|70-79
|745
|360
|93
|119
|80-89
|461
|234
|46
|100
|90+
|219
|83
|16
|75
|Total
|10,418
|1,846
|460
|409
Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
|Gender
|Confirmed Cases as of 5/11/2020
|Deaths as of 5/11/2020
|Female
|50%
|43%
|Male
|49%
|57%
|Unknown
|0%
|0%
|Total Number
|10,418
|409
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
|Race
|Number of cases as of 5/11/2020
|Percent of cases as of 5/11/2020
|Number of deaths as of 5/11/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 5/11/2020
|American Indian
|121
|1%
|5
|1%
|Asian or Pacific Islander
|374
|4%
|6
|1%
|Black
|2,160
|21%
|117
|29%
|White
|5,637
|54%
|275
|67%
|Multiple or Other races
|1,077
|10%
|2
|0%
|Unknown
|1,049
|10%
|4
|1%
|Total
|10,418
|100%
|409
|100%
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Number of cases as of 5/11/2020
|Percent of cases as of 5/11/2020
|Number of deaths as of 5/11/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 5/11/2020
|Hispanic or Latino
|3,141
|30%
|32
|8%
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|6,151
|59%
|369
|90%
|Unknown
|1,126
|11%
|8
|2%
|Total
|10,418
|100%
|409
|100%
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 5/11/2020
|Negative as of 5/11/2020
|Deaths as of 5/11/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/11/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/11/2020
|Adams
|4
|292
|1
|19.9
|25%
|Ashland
|2
|270
|0
|12.7
|0%
|Barron
|11
|1,060
|0
|24.3
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|278
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|1,924
|5,998
|18
|740.6
|1%
|Buffalo
|5
|422
|1
|38.0
|20%
|Burnett
|0
|209
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Calumet
|41
|560
|1
|82.3
|2%
|Chippewa
|30
|1,395
|0
|47.1
|0%
|Clark
|24
|359
|4
|69.6
|17%
|Columbia
|32
|1,175
|1
|56.2
|3%
|Crawford
|17
|476
|0
|104.4
|0%
|Dane
|474
|14,354
|22
|89.5
|5%
|Dodge
|74
|1,434
|1
|84.3
|1%
|Door
|22
|344
|3
|80.2
|14%
|Douglas
|11
|783
|0
|25.3
|0%
|Dunn
|14
|1,277
|0
|31.5
|0%
|Eau Claire
|57
|2,601
|0
|55.3
|0%
|Florence
|2
|33
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|101
|1,884
|3
|98.7
|3%
|Forest
|4
|190
|0
|44.4
|0%
|Grant
|68
|1,309
|9
|131.2
|13%
|Green
|33
|644
|0
|89.5
|0%
|Green Lake
|8
|265
|0
|42.7
|0%
|Iowa
|10
|380
|0
|42.3
|0%
|Iron
|2
|60
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|14
|510
|1
|68.3
|7%
|Jefferson
|51
|1,317
|2
|60.2
|4%
|Juneau
|21
|533
|1
|79.5
|5%
|Kenosha
|693
|3,503
|16
|411.7
|2%
|Kewaunee
|29
|262
|1
|142.4
|3%
|La Crosse
|32
|2,796
|0
|27.2
|0%
|Lafayette
|13
|279
|0
|77.7
|0%
|Langlade
|0
|197
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Lincoln
|1
|264
|0
|3.6
|0%
|Manitowoc
|19
|726
|1
|23.9
|5%
|Marathon
|25
|1,168
|1
|18.5
|4%
|Marinette
|21
|611
|1
|51.8
|5%
|Marquette
|3
|263
|1
|19.7
|33%
|Menominee
|2
|113
|0
|43.7
|0%
|Milwaukee
|4,022
|21,922
|231
|421.5
|6%
|Monroe
|15
|1,276
|1
|33.0
|7%
|Oconto
|28
|627
|0
|74.6
|0%
|Oneida
|7
|416
|0
|19.8
|0%
|Outagamie
|117
|2,289
|2
|63.3
|2%
|Ozaukee
|107
|1,232
|9
|121.2
|8%
|Pepin
|0
|262
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Pierce
|13
|609
|0
|31.2
|0%
|Polk
|5
|590
|0
|11.5
|0%
|Portage
|7
|580
|0
|9.9
|0%
|Price
|1
|142
|0
|7.4
|0%
|Racine
|724
|3,821
|16
|370.5
|2%
|Richland
|13
|356
|2
|74.1
|15%
|Rock
|361
|3,378
|13
|223.2
|4%
|Rusk
|4
|169
|0
|28.2
|0%
|Sauk
|72
|1,613
|3
|113.2
|4%
|Sawyer
|4
|466
|0
|24.4
|0%
|Shawano
|25
|583
|0
|61.0
|0%
|Sheboygan
|66
|1,379
|2
|57.3
|3%
|St. Croix
|29
|1,021
|0
|33.0
|0%
|Taylor
|0
|161
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Trempealeau
|5
|720
|0
|17.0
|0%
|Vernon
|3
|566
|0
|9.8
|0%
|Vilas
|4
|218
|0
|18.5
|0%
|Walworth
|240
|1,381
|10
|233.0
|4%
|Washburn
|1
|275
|0
|6.4
|0%
|Washington
|118
|2,254
|4
|87.7
|3%
|Waukesha
|409
|5,403
|23
|102.5
|6%
|Waupaca
|13
|598
|1
|25.3
|8%
|Waushara
|4
|260
|0
|16.6
|0%
|Winnebago
|100
|1,949
|1
|58.8
|1%
|Wood
|4
|923
|0
|5.5
|0%
|Total
|10,418
|108,033
|409
|180.3
|4%
