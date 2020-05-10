Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state now has 10,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 280 from yesterday.

A total of 3,508 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, below the seven-day average of 4,203. But the percentage of tests coming back positive, 7.98 percent, was above the seven-day average of 7.66 percent and May average of 8.60 percent.

The hospitalization rate for the disease over the length of the outbreak stands at 18 percent (1,820), though the state does not have hospitalization data in 24 percent (2,423) of cases. DHS reports that 49 percent of individuals with confirmed cases have provided documentation of resolved symptoms or were diagnosed over 30 days ago.

The death toll from the virus has reached 400, with two newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 225 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 3,952 of the 10,219 confirmed cases according to state data.

But on a per-capita basis, Brown County has far more cases and the gap between the two continues to grow. A second county, Kenosha, may also soon pass Milwaukee.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 730.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 706 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 414.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 403.9). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 18 confirmed deaths and 1,897 confirmed cases.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 405.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (360.3), Walworth (228.1), Rock (218.8), Kewaunee (142.4), Grant (131.2), Ozaukee (118.9), Sauk (111.6), Crawford (104.4) and Waukesha (100.3) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average has risen to 176.8 (up from 172).

There are currently 921 ventilators and 370 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 926 ventilators and 434 ICU beds as available.

For details on the disease’s disparate racial impact in Wisconsin, see our coverage from yesterday.

Two free, no-appointment testing sites will open at 8 a.m. Monday in Milwaukee.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/10/2020 Negative Test Results 105,163 Positive Test Results 10,219 Hospitalizations 1,820 (18%) Deaths 400

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/10/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/10/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,820 18% Never hospitalized 5,976 58% Unknown 2,423 24% Total 10,219 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/10/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/10/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/10/2020 Deaths as of 5/10/2020 <10 145 7 0 0 10-19 434 15 1 0 20-29 1662 80 14 4 30-39 1747 123 21 5 40-49 1761 206 54 11 50-59 1751 310 86 34 60-69 1321 410 126 61 70-79 732 356 92 117 80-89 452 230 46 97 90+ 214 83 16 71 Total 10,219 1,820 456 400

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/10/2020 Deaths as of 5/10/2020 Female 50% 42% Male 50% 58% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 10,219 400

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/10/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/10/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/10/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/10/2020 American Indian 119 1% 5 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 365 4% 6 2% Black 2,111 21% 117 29% White 5,504 54% 266 67% Multiple or Other races 1,059 10% 2 1% Unknown 1,061 10% 4 1% Total 10,219 100% 400 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/10/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/10/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/10/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/10/2020 Hispanic or Latino 3,070 30% 32 8% Not Hispanic or Latino 6,014 59% 362 91% Unknown 1,135 11% 6 2% Total 10,219 100% 400 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county