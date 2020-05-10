Wisconsin Crosses 10,000 COVID-19 Case Threshold, 400 Deaths
Waukesha County passes 100 cases per 100,000 residents threshold, Kenosha County may soon pass Milwaukee.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the state now has 10,219 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 280 from yesterday.
A total of 3,508 tests were processed in the past 24 hours, below the seven-day average of 4,203. But the percentage of tests coming back positive, 7.98 percent, was above the seven-day average of 7.66 percent and May average of 8.60 percent.
The hospitalization rate for the disease over the length of the outbreak stands at 18 percent (1,820), though the state does not have hospitalization data in 24 percent (2,423) of cases. DHS reports that 49 percent of individuals with confirmed cases have provided documentation of resolved symptoms or were diagnosed over 30 days ago.
The death toll from the virus has reached 400, with two newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 225 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 3,952 of the 10,219 confirmed cases according to state data.
Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 730.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 706 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 414.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 403.9). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 18 confirmed deaths and 1,897 confirmed cases.
Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 405.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (360.3), Walworth (228.1), Rock (218.8), Kewaunee (142.4), Grant (131.2), Ozaukee (118.9), Sauk (111.6), Crawford (104.4) and Waukesha (100.3) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average has risen to 176.8 (up from 172).
There are currently 921 ventilators and 370 intensive care unit (ICU) beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 926 ventilators and 434 ICU beds as available.
For details on the disease’s disparate racial impact in Wisconsin, see our coverage from yesterday.
Two free, no-appointment testing sites will open at 8 a.m. Monday in Milwaukee.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary
|Status
|Number (%) of People as of 5/10/2020
|Negative Test Results
|105,163
|Positive Test Results
|10,219
|Hospitalizations
|1,820 (18%)
|Deaths
|400
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitilization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 5/10/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/10/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|1,820
|18%
|Never hospitalized
|5,976
|58%
|Unknown
|2,423
|24%
|Total
|10,219
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 5/10/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 5/10/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 5/10/2020
|Deaths as of 5/10/2020
|<10
|145
|7
|0
|0
|10-19
|434
|15
|1
|0
|20-29
|1662
|80
|14
|4
|30-39
|1747
|123
|21
|5
|40-49
|1761
|206
|54
|11
|50-59
|1751
|310
|86
|34
|60-69
|1321
|410
|126
|61
|70-79
|732
|356
|92
|117
|80-89
|452
|230
|46
|97
|90+
|214
|83
|16
|71
|Total
|10,219
|1,820
|456
|400
Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
|Gender
|Confirmed Cases as of 5/10/2020
|Deaths as of 5/10/2020
|Female
|50%
|42%
|Male
|50%
|58%
|Unknown
|0%
|0%
|Total Number
|10,219
|400
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
|Race
|Number of cases as of 5/10/2020
|Percent of cases as of 5/10/2020
|Number of deaths as of 5/10/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 5/10/2020
|American Indian
|119
|1%
|5
|1%
|Asian or Pacific Islander
|365
|4%
|6
|2%
|Black
|2,111
|21%
|117
|29%
|White
|5,504
|54%
|266
|67%
|Multiple or Other races
|1,059
|10%
|2
|1%
|Unknown
|1,061
|10%
|4
|1%
|Total
|10,219
|100%
|400
|100%
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Number of cases as of 5/10/2020
|Percent of cases as of 5/10/2020
|Number of deaths as of 5/10/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 5/10/2020
|Hispanic or Latino
|3,070
|30%
|32
|8%
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|6,014
|59%
|362
|91%
|Unknown
|1,135
|11%
|6
|2%
|Total
|10,219
|100%
|400
|100%
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 5/10/2020
|Negative as of 5/10/2020
|Deaths as of 5/10/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/10/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/10/2020
|Adams
|4
|269
|1
|19.9
|25%
|Ashland
|2
|267
|0
|12.7
|0%
|Barron
|12
|1,060
|0
|26.5
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|273
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|1,897
|5,848
|18
|730.2
|1%
|Buffalo
|5
|412
|1
|38.0
|20%
|Burnett
|0
|209
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Calumet
|40
|546
|1
|80.3
|3%
|Chippewa
|29
|1,356
|0
|45.6
|0%
|Clark
|24
|355
|4
|69.6
|17%
|Columbia
|32
|1,144
|1
|56.2
|3%
|Crawford
|17
|350
|0
|104.4
|0%
|Dane
|472
|14,034
|22
|89.1
|5%
|Dodge
|67
|1,332
|1
|76.3
|1%
|Door
|21
|344
|3
|76.5
|14%
|Douglas
|11
|770
|0
|25.3
|0%
|Dunn
|14
|1,250
|0
|31.5
|0%
|Eau Claire
|54
|2,543
|0
|52.4
|0%
|Florence
|2
|32
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|93
|1,881
|3
|90.9
|3%
|Forest
|3
|163
|0
|33.3
|0%
|Grant
|68
|1,270
|7
|131.2
|10%
|Green
|33
|629
|0
|89.5
|0%
|Green Lake
|8
|258
|0
|42.7
|0%
|Iowa
|10
|374
|0
|42.3
|0%
|Iron
|2
|58
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|14
|501
|1
|68.3
|7%
|Jefferson
|50
|1,280
|2
|59.1
|4%
|Juneau
|21
|514
|1
|79.5
|5%
|Kenosha
|682
|3,349
|15
|405.2
|2%
|Kewaunee
|29
|253
|1
|142.4
|3%
|La Crosse
|33
|2,754
|0
|28.0
|0%
|Lafayette
|13
|267
|0
|77.7
|0%
|Langlade
|0
|189
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Lincoln
|1
|261
|0
|3.6
|0%
|Manitowoc
|19
|651
|1
|23.9
|5%
|Marathon
|24
|1,126
|1
|17.7
|4%
|Marinette
|16
|597
|1
|39.5
|6%
|Marquette
|3
|253
|1
|19.7
|33%
|Menominee
|2
|113
|0
|43.7
|0%
|Milwaukee
|3,952
|21,614
|225
|414.2
|6%
|Monroe
|14
|1,244
|1
|30.8
|7%
|Oconto
|27
|611
|0
|71.9
|0%
|Oneida
|7
|409
|0
|19.8
|0%
|Outagamie
|112
|2,174
|2
|60.6
|2%
|Ozaukee
|105
|1,233
|9
|118.9
|9%
|Pepin
|0
|253
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Pierce
|12
|572
|0
|28.8
|0%
|Polk
|5
|566
|0
|11.5
|0%
|Portage
|7
|552
|0
|9.9
|0%
|Price
|1
|142
|0
|7.4
|0%
|Racine
|704
|3,819
|16
|360.3
|2%
|Richland
|13
|351
|2
|74.1
|15%
|Rock
|354
|3,222
|13
|218.8
|4%
|Rusk
|4
|169
|0
|28.2
|0%
|Sauk
|71
|1,504
|3
|111.6
|4%
|Sawyer
|4
|456
|0
|24.4
|0%
|Shawano
|22
|570
|0
|53.6
|0%
|Sheboygan
|66
|1,326
|2
|57.3
|3%
|St. Croix
|27
|949
|0
|30.7
|0%
|Taylor
|0
|158
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Trempealeau
|5
|716
|0
|17.0
|0%
|Vernon
|3
|552
|0
|9.8
|0%
|Vilas
|4
|218
|0
|18.5
|0%
|Walworth
|235
|1,322
|10
|228.1
|4%
|Washburn
|1
|268
|0
|6.4
|0%
|Washington
|117
|2,255
|4
|87.0
|3%
|Waukesha
|400
|5,260
|23
|100.3
|6%
|Waupaca
|13
|584
|1
|25.3
|8%
|Waushara
|4
|256
|0
|16.6
|0%
|Winnebago
|98
|1,909
|1
|57.7
|1%
|Wood
|2
|794
|0
|2.7
|0%
|Total
|10,219
|105,163
|400
|176.8
|4%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.