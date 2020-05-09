Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Substantial racial and ethnic disparities remain in which Wisconsin residents are contracting COVID-19 even as testing capacity expands across the state.

Only 6.7 percent of Wisconsin residents identify as black, but at least 21 percent of COVID-19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been involve the state’s black population. That’s down from 26 percent on April 10th when the outbreak was primarily clustered in Milwaukee and Dane counties.

But as the outbreak has grown across the state, clustered around outbreaks at food processing plants, another minority community now has an even bigger disparity. Over 30 percent of cases involve individuals identifying as Hispanic or Latino. On April 10th, Hispanics and Latinos represented 10 percent of COVID-19 cases. The group represents 6.9 percent of the state’s population.

The state does not have race data in 10 percent of cases, down from 18 percent at this point last month.

The data gets starker for the black community when looking at deaths. The Department of Health Services reports 29 percent of those that died from the disease have identified as black. The Hispanic or Latino community represents eight percent of deaths.

Deaths continue to be concentrated among the oldest Wisconsin residents while those with confirmed cases are more evenly distributed. Over 71 percent of those that have died from the disease have been 70 or older, while the same age group represents only 14 percent of cases. Approximately 43% have lived in long-term care facilities.

DHS reported Saturday that 5,019 people were tested in the past 24 hours, with 6.95 percent being confirmed as positive (349). The percent of people testing positive in the past 14 days has trended downward, but on the Badger Bounce Back plan dashboard the state reports that figure has not been statistically significant.

Two bounce back criteria do now have the green light from the state. For the first time the state is reporting over 95 percent of hospitals can treat all patients without crisis care and over 95 percent of hospitals are reported to have arranged for testing for all symptomatic clinical staff treating patients. But two of the other four criteria, a downward trajectory in the number of individuals with flu-like symptoms and a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in healthcare cases, have gone from green to red.

The hospitalization rate for the disease over the length of the outbreak stands at 18 percent (1,767), though the state does not have hospitalization data in 23 percent (2,171) of cases.

The death toll from the virus has reached 398, with 14 newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 224 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 3,854 of the 9,939 confirmed cases according to state data.

Two free, no-appointment testing sites will open at 8 a.m. Monday in Milwaukee.

But on a per-capita basis, Brown County has far more cases and the gap between the two continues to grow.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 706 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 684 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 403.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 390.1). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 18 confirmed deaths and 1,834 confirmed cases.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 386.7 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (324.5), Walworth (222.3), Rock (214.5), Kewaunee (137.5), Grant (129.3), Ozaukee (117.8), Sauk (111.6) and Crawford (104.4) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average has risen to 172 (up from 166).

There are currently 913 ventilators and 382 intensive care unit beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 927 ventilators and 440 intensive care unit beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/9/2020 Negative Test Results 101,935 Positive Test Results 9,939 Hospitalizations 1,806 (18%) Deaths 398

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/9/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/9/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,806 18% Never hospitalized 5,878 59% Unknown 2,255 23% Total 9,939 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/9/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/9/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/9/2020 Deaths as of 5/9/2020 <10 136 7 0 0 10-19 403 15 1 0 20-29 1603 80 14 4 30-39 1692 122 21 5 40-49 1714 201 52 11 50-59 1718 310 86 33 60-69 1290 408 126 61 70-79 724 352 91 117 80-89 446 228 46 96 90+ 213 83 15 71 Total 9,939 1,806 452 398

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/9/2020 Deaths as of 5/9/2020 Female 50% 42% Male 50% 58% Unknown 0% 0% Total Number 9,939 398

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/9/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/9/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/9/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/9/2020 American Indian 114 1% 5 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 357 4% 6 2% Black 2,076 21% 116 29% White 5,377 54% 265 67% Multiple or Other races 1,020 10% 2 1% Unknown 995 10% 4 1% Total 9,939 100% 398 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/9/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/9/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/9/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/9/2020 Hispanic or Latino 2,980 30% 32 8% Not Hispanic or Latino 5,924 60% 360 90% Unknown 1,035 10% 6 2% Total 9,939 100% 398 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county