MPS Teacher, School Win $30,000 After Teacher Uses Stimulus Check on Care Packages

Margaret Roushar is an "A1 person" says Chance the Rapper.

Milwaukee Public Schools first-grade teacher Margaret Roushar went above and beyond the call of duty when she used her $1,200 CARES Act stimulus payment to make care packages for her students.

And her generosity didn’t go unnoticed.

Chicago-based hip hop artist Chance the Rapper and General Mills’ Box Tops for Education program honored Roushar and MPS with a $30,000 donation, $15,000 to Roushar and $15,000 to her school – Parkview School at 10825 W. Villard Ave.

“This sounds like a A1 person, not even just a teacher. She spent her stimulus check on other people’s kids,” said Chance in reading her biography.

“Best use for it possible, for my students,” said Roushar, while appearing alongside the musical artist on an Instagram live video. She said students have reached out to say thank you. Her colleagues called her a hands on teacher.

“I want to congratulate you on being an amazing molder of young minds, on being a great educator, on being a hands-on and very attentive, creative teacher,” said the artist.

“But wait, there’s more,” said Chance before telling her what she and her school had won.

“That is just wonderful,” said Roushar, an 11-year MPS veteran.

Chance said he gained an even greater appreciation for schools when his daughter no longer had somewhere to go for eight hours a day.

Roushar was one of ten teachers across the country honored by the artist as part of the first Twilight Awards. The musical artist and General Mills provided $300,000 to the winners.

The Box Tops program has provided over $934 million to schools across the country since 1996. Chance drew attention in 2017 with a $1 million donation to Chicago Public Schools.