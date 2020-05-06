Back-to-Back Record COVID-19 Testing Days
Wisconsin labs process over 4,000 tests in 24 hours for first time.
For the second day in a row, Wisconsin set a new record for the number of COVID-19 tests processed in a 24-hour period.
A total of 4,194 tests were processed in the past day, exceeding yesterday’s total of 3,830. The state Department of Health Services reported an average of 3,368 tests processed per day over the past week, up from an average of 1,917 in April.
The percentage of those tested coming back positive also dropped again. DHS reported a positive rate of 7.99 percent over the past 24 hours, the third day in a row in which the rate has declined. Wisconsin has a 14-day average of 9.57 percentage.
The positive test rate is a key figure the state is monitoring as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan. “The trend is the important thing,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a briefing last Wednesday. “We want to see a sustained move in the right direction. We have been a little flat going between nine and 11 percent.”
The DHS Badger Bounce Back dashboard shows the state has met goals on two of six gating criteria to begin reopening the state.
The hospitalization rate for the disease over the length of the outbreak stands at 19 percent (1,694), though the state does not have hospitalization data in 22 percent (2,000) of cases.
The death toll from the virus has reached 362, with nine newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 204 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 3,469 of the 8,901 confirmed cases according to state data.
But on a per-capita basis, Brown County has far more cases and the gap between the two continues to grow.
Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 636.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 594.7 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 363.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 351.4). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 11 confirmed six deaths and 1,653 confirmed cases.
Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 344.6 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (286.1), Walworth (208.7), Rock (192.2), Kewaunee (122.8), Grant (115.8) Sauk (110.1) and Ozaukee (107.6) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average has risen to 154 (up from 148.2).
There are currently 949 ventilators and 405 intensive care unit beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 927 ventilators and 443 intensive care unit beds as available.
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary
|Status
|Number (%) of People as of 5/6/2020
|Negative Test Results
|87,826
|Positive Test Results
|8,901
|Hospitalizations
|1,694 (19%)
|Deaths
|362
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitilization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 5/6/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/6/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|1,694
|19%
|Never hospitalized
|5,207
|58%
|Unknown
|2,000
|22%
|Total
|8,901
|100%
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 5/6/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 5/6/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 5/6/2020
|Deaths as of 5/6/2020
|<10
|115
|7
|0
|0
|10-19
|325
|15
|1
|0
|20-29
|1390
|71
|11
|4
|30-39
|1492
|114
|20
|4
|40-49
|1533
|182
|46
|11
|50-59
|1591
|293
|80
|32
|60-69
|1181
|375
|119
|56
|70-79
|667
|334
|85
|106
|80-89
|419
|225
|46
|87
|90+
|188
|78
|15
|62
|Total
|8,901
|1,694
|423
|362
Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
|Gender
|Confirmed Cases as of 5/6/2020
|Deaths as of 5/6/2020
|Female
|50%
|41%
|Male
|50%
|59%
|Total Number
|8,883
|362
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
|Race
|Number of cases as of 5/6/2020
|Percent of cases as of 5/6/2020
|Number of deaths as of 5/6/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 5/6/2020
|American Indian
|90
|1%
|4
|1%
|Asian or Pacific Islander
|319
|4%
|6
|2%
|Black
|1,903
|21%
|109
|30%
|White
|4,751
|53%
|235
|65%
|Multiple or Other races
|867
|10%
|3
|1%
|Unknown
|971
|11%
|5
|1%
|Total
|8,901
|100%
|362
|100%
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Number of cases as of 5/6/2020
|Percent of cases as of 5/6/2020
|Number of deaths as of 5/6/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 5/6/2020
|Hispanic or Latino
|2,539
|29%
|30
|8%
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|5,311
|60%
|323
|89%
|Unknown
|1,051
|12%
|9
|2%
|Total
|8,901
|100%
|362
|100%
Number of positive cases and deaths by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 5/6/2020
|Negative as of 5/6/2020
|Deaths as of 5/6/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 5/6/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 5/6/2020
|Adams
|4
|216
|1
|19.9
|25%
|Ashland
|2
|166
|0
|12.7
|0%
|Barron
|7
|896
|0
|15.5
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|214
|1
|20.0
|33%
|Brown
|1,653
|4,605
|11
|636.3
|1%
|Buffalo
|6
|363
|1
|45.6
|17%
|Burnett
|0
|125
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Calumet
|20
|456
|0
|40.2
|0%
|Chippewa
|27
|1,165
|0
|42.4
|0%
|Clark
|22
|285
|4
|63.8
|18%
|Columbia
|32
|964
|1
|56.2
|3%
|Crawford
|7
|267
|0
|43.0
|0%
|Dane
|445
|12,459
|22
|84.0
|5%
|Dodge
|42
|1,144
|1
|47.8
|2%
|Door
|18
|272
|3
|65.6
|17%
|Douglas
|10
|580
|0
|23.0
|0%
|Dunn
|13
|1,115
|0
|29.2
|0%
|Eau Claire
|45
|2,253
|0
|43.7
|0%
|Florence
|2
|29
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|83
|1,609
|3
|81.1
|4%
|Forest
|1
|94
|0
|11.1
|0%
|Grant
|60
|922
|7
|115.8
|12%
|Green
|20
|442
|0
|54.3
|0%
|Green Lake
|5
|224
|0
|26.7
|0%
|Iowa
|10
|321
|0
|42.3
|0%
|Iron
|2
|47
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|12
|401
|1
|58.5
|8%
|Jefferson
|47
|1,115
|0
|55.5
|0%
|Juneau
|19
|438
|1
|71.9
|5%
|Kenosha
|580
|2,750
|14
|344.6
|2%
|Kewaunee
|25
|196
|1
|122.8
|4%
|La Crosse
|32
|2,511
|0
|27.2
|0%
|Lafayette
|8
|175
|0
|47.8
|0%
|Langlade
|0
|154
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Lincoln
|1
|227
|0
|3.6
|0%
|Manitowoc
|17
|525
|1
|21.4
|6%
|Marathon
|21
|939
|1
|15.5
|5%
|Marinette
|13
|512
|1
|32.1
|8%
|Marquette
|3
|203
|1
|19.7
|33%
|Menominee
|1
|86
|0
|21.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|3,469
|17,835
|204
|363.5
|6%
|Monroe
|14
|943
|1
|30.8
|7%
|Oconto
|23
|480
|0
|61.2
|0%
|Oneida
|6
|349
|0
|17.0
|0%
|Outagamie
|83
|1,768
|2
|44.9
|2%
|Ozaukee
|95
|1,080
|9
|107.6
|9%
|Pepin
|0
|184
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Pierce
|11
|514
|0
|26.4
|0%
|Polk
|5
|427
|0
|11.5
|0%
|Portage
|7
|448
|0
|9.9
|0%
|Price
|1
|119
|0
|7.4
|0%
|Racine
|559
|3,095
|15
|286.1
|3%
|Richland
|13
|307
|2
|74.1
|15%
|Rock
|311
|2,628
|10
|192.2
|3%
|Rusk
|4
|143
|0
|28.2
|0%
|Sauk
|70
|1,240
|3
|110.1
|4%
|Sawyer
|4
|307
|0
|24.4
|0%
|Shawano
|17
|471
|0
|41.5
|0%
|Sheboygan
|59
|1,138
|2
|51.2
|3%
|St. Croix
|23
|740
|0
|26.2
|0%
|Taylor
|0
|133
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Trempealeau
|5
|611
|0
|17.0
|0%
|Vernon
|2
|486
|0
|6.6
|0%
|Vilas
|4
|181
|0
|18.5
|0%
|Walworth
|215
|1,121
|9
|208.7
|4%
|Washburn
|1
|203
|0
|6.4
|0%
|Washington
|107
|1,984
|4
|79.5
|4%
|Waukesha
|374
|4,544
|22
|93.8
|6%
|Waupaca
|10
|488
|1
|19.4
|10%
|Waushara
|4
|211
|0
|16.6
|0%
|Winnebago
|85
|1,579
|1
|50.0
|1%
|Wood
|2
|604
|0
|2.7
|0%
|Total
|8,901
|87,826
|362
|154.0
|4%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.