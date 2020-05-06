Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For the second day in a row, Wisconsin set a new record for the number of COVID-19 tests processed in a 24-hour period.

A total of 4,194 tests were processed in the past day, exceeding yesterday’s total of 3,830. The state Department of Health Services reported an average of 3,368 tests processed per day over the past week, up from an average of 1,917 in April.

The percentage of those tested coming back positive also dropped again. DHS reported a positive rate of 7.99 percent over the past 24 hours, the third day in a row in which the rate has declined. Wisconsin has a 14-day average of 9.57 percentage.

The positive test rate is a key figure the state is monitoring as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan. “The trend is the important thing,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a briefing last Wednesday. “We want to see a sustained move in the right direction. We have been a little flat going between nine and 11 percent.”

The DHS Badger Bounce Back dashboard shows the state has met goals on two of six gating criteria to begin reopening the state.

There were 335 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total over the length of the outbreak to 8,901. DHS reports that 4,348 of the individuals are confirmed to have recovered having been diagnosed more than 30 days ago or having documentation of resolved symptoms. A total of 51 labs across the state have a combined daily testing capacity of 14,797, a 3,450 test increase over yesterday.

The hospitalization rate for the disease over the length of the outbreak stands at 19 percent (1,694), though the state does not have hospitalization data in 22 percent (2,000) of cases.

The death toll from the virus has reached 362, with nine newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 204 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 3,469 of the 8,901 confirmed cases according to state data.

But on a per-capita basis, Brown County has far more cases and the gap between the two continues to grow.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 636.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 594.7 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 363.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 351.4). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has 11 confirmed six deaths and 1,653 confirmed cases.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 344.6 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (286.1), Walworth (208.7), Rock (192.2), Kewaunee (122.8), Grant (115.8) Sauk (110.1) and Ozaukee (107.6) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average has risen to 154 (up from 148.2).

There are currently 949 ventilators and 405 intensive care unit beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 927 ventilators and 443 intensive care unit beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/6/2020 Negative Test Results 87,826 Positive Test Results 8,901 Hospitalizations 1,694 (19%) Deaths 362

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/6/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/6/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,694 19% Never hospitalized 5,207 58% Unknown 2,000 22% Total 8,901 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/6/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/6/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/6/2020 Deaths as of 5/6/2020 <10 115 7 0 0 10-19 325 15 1 0 20-29 1390 71 11 4 30-39 1492 114 20 4 40-49 1533 182 46 11 50-59 1591 293 80 32 60-69 1181 375 119 56 70-79 667 334 85 106 80-89 419 225 46 87 90+ 188 78 15 62 Total 8,901 1,694 423 362

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/6/2020 Deaths as of 5/6/2020 Female 50% 41% Male 50% 59% Total Number 8,883 362

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/6/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/6/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/6/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/6/2020 American Indian 90 1% 4 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 319 4% 6 2% Black 1,903 21% 109 30% White 4,751 53% 235 65% Multiple or Other races 867 10% 3 1% Unknown 971 11% 5 1% Total 8,901 100% 362 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 5/6/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/6/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/6/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/6/2020 Hispanic or Latino 2,539 29% 30 8% Not Hispanic or Latino 5,311 60% 323 89% Unknown 1,051 12% 9 2% Total 8,901 100% 362 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county