The Department of Health Services reported a new record high Tuesday in COVID-19 tests processed in a 24-hour window.

A total of 3,830 tests were processed in the past day, exceeding the previous high of 3,421 reported April 24th. DHS reports an average of 3,244 tests processed per day over the past week, up from an average of 1,917 in April.

The percentage of those tested coming back positive also dropped as the number of tests went up. DHS reported a positive rate of 8.62 percent over the past 24 hours, below the 14-day average of 9.85 percentage and April average of 9.57 percent.

The positive test rate is a key figure the state is monitoring as part of the Badger Bounce Back plan. “The trend is the important thing,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a briefing Wednesday. “We want to see a sustained move in the right direction. We have been a little flat going between nine and 11 percent.”

There were 330 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total over the length of the outbreak to 8,566. DHS reports that 4,131 of the individuals are confirmed to have recorded having been diagnosed more than 30 days ago or having documentation of resolved symptoms.

The number of tests reported should start to climb under a plan announced Monday by Governor. The Wisconsin National Guard and DHS will collect tests from every resident and worker at the hundreds of long-term care facilities across the state, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Evers estimated that over 10,000 tests per week would be processed as a result of the work.

DHS reports a daily processing capacity of 11,347 COVID-19 tests at 51 labs.

The death toll from the virus has reached 353, with 13 newly-confirmed deaths in the past 24 hours. DHS reports that 201 of the deaths have occurred in Milwaukee County. The county’s residents represent 3,353 of the 17,223 confirmed cases according to state data.

On a per capita basis, Brown County has far more cases and the gap between the two continues to grow.

Brown County, which is anchored by Green Bay, now has 594.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 557.4 yesterday). Milwaukee County has 351.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 345.4). On April 16th, Brown County had only 53.5 cases per 100,000 residents while Milwaukee had 204. Brown County now has nine confirmed six deaths and 1,545 confirmed cases.

Kenosha County has the third-highest rate at 339.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Racine (273.8), Walworth (205.8), Rock (186.1), Kewaunee (108.1) Ozaukee (107.6), Grant (106.1) and Sauk (105.4) are the only other counties with more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents. The statewide average has risen to 148.2 (up from 142.5).

There are currently 965 ventilators and 433 intensive care unit beds available across the state according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association. Since the data became publicly available on April 10th, WHA has reported an average of 926 ventilators and 445 intensive care unit beds as available.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 5/5/2020 Negative Test Results 83,967 Positive Test Results 8,566 Hospitalizations 1,663 (19%) Deaths 353

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 5/5/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 5/5/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,663 19% Never hospitalized 4,974 58% Unknown 1,929 23% Total 8,566 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 5/5/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 5/5/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 5/5/2020 Deaths as of 5/5/2020 <10 104 7 0 0 10-19 303 15 1 0 20-29 1322 71 11 4 30-39 1423 110 20 4 40-49 1488 178 43 11 50-59 1538 286 78 32 60-69 1136 369 116 55 70-79 656 330 85 103 80-89 412 220 45 85 90+ 184 77 15 59 Total 8,566 1,663 414 353

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 5/5/2020 Deaths as of 5/5/2020 Female 50% 41% Male 50% 59% Total Number 8,553 353

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 5/5/2020 Percent of cases as of 5/5/2020 Number of deaths as of 5/5/2020 Percent of deaths as of 5/5/2020 American Indian 88 1% 4 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 294 3% 6 2% Black 1,855 22% 108 31% White 4,557 53% 227 64% Multiple or Other races 833 10% 3 1% Unknown 939 11% 5 1% Total 8,566 100% 353 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity