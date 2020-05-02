We'll talk data, the disease's impact on Milwaukee and how you can help.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Have questions about COVID-19 or its impact on Milwaukee? Want to understand how we’re covering it? We’re here to provide answers to our members.

On Monday, May 4th at 5:00 p.m., Urban Milwaukee staff will host a video chat about COVID-19, our coverage of the city and anything else you might be interested in.

We’ll be on video, but there is no obligation for you to be. Wear your Sunday best or favorite pajamas, tune in from your home office or couch.

The first in a new series of members-only events, Urban Milwaukee’s Coronavirus Q&A will cover what we know about the disease, its impact on Milwaukee and how we are covering it. We’ll discuss everything from the latest data from the state to how you can support local businesses. Click here to save your spot now.

The discussion will last no more than an hour.

Urban Milwaukee understands times are stressful and we would like to help out in any way possible to make things a little bit easier. We hope this will be somewhat of a supplement to our monthly member events until we can see each other again in person.

You must RSVP to get access to the event. Reserve your spot and our staff will send you a link to the Zoom chat. On Monday at 5:00 p.m., click on the link and you will be redirected to our conversation. We’ll take questions via video or chat.

We hope to see some members that we have missed these last few months.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

An ad-free website

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee and online at UrbanMilwaukeetheStore.com

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries (when they are available again)

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.