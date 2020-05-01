Southside Walgreens Offers Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing

Appointment-only, free testing being offered at 6th and Oklahoma.

Walgreens is launching a new, drive-thru COVID-19 testing service Friday.

The company’s store at 620 W. Oklahoma Ave. in Milwaukee’s Polonia neighborhood will begin offering tests, by appointment, in its parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Those desiring to be tested must first use the store’s online assessment survey to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment.

A pharmacy employee will provide the individual being tested with a nasal swab and directions on how to collect the specimen upon arrival. Individuals do not have to leave their vehicles.

Testing is free for individuals that meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Wisconsin is one of 13 states where Walgreens is offering the drive-up service. The company is also offering the service in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee and Texas.

Other drive-thru testing sites have been established in Milwaukee, such as the launch earlier this week of Wisconsin National Guard-supported drive-thru testing at community health centers across the city. Ascension St. Joseph Hospital opened a mobile testing center in March. Both options also allow for indoor testing for those without motor vehicles.

All of the testing providers require an appointment.