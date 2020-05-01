Insomnia Cookies Opens in Deer District

Focused on delivery for time being, bakery is in connector between Old World Third St. and Fiserv Forum.

Insomnia Cookies opened a new location at 1133 N. Old World Third St. in the Deer District Friday.

The national bakery-chain is known for late-night treats and delivering warm cookies to your doorstep. This is its third location in Milwaukee and fifth in the state.

It was reported in January that Insomnia would open a new storefront in a 1,265-square-foot space in the Deer District. They already have shops at 1804 E. North Ave. on the East Side and 2217 S Kinnickinnic Ave. in Bay View

The new location is currently offering curbside takeout, according to a press release. They will start delivery at noon on weekdays and at 1 p.m. on weekends, serving customers Downtown, on the Lower East Side and the Historic Third Ward. The business is currently open until midnight.

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday that they bought cookies from the new Insomnia location for frontline pandemic workers. A press release said that deliveries went to Milwaukee Fire Department Station No. 2, Milwaukee Police Department’s District One Station, Froedtert McKinley Health Center and to the Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin office.

On top of the delivery Friday, Insomnia will donate $1 to the Milwaukee COVID Relief Fund for each 12-pack of cookies, which are called a Sugar Rush. And if you’re ordering from the new location, use the code MIL4FREE online for free delivery.

The building is one of a collection of new buildings built by the Bucks’ real estate affiliate to create an entertainment cluster around Fiserv Forum.

For more on ordering, see the Insomnia website.