Wisconsin recorded its biggest one-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. A total of 225 new cases were reported across the state in the past 24 hours according to the Department of Health Services, exceeding the previous high of 200 on April 4th.

The number of tests processed rose to 1,886, exceeding the April average of 1,619 and reversing a four-day decline, and the percentage of tests with a positive response was 11.93 percent, exceeding the April average of 9.86 percent.

And while the number of positive cases went up, the number of new COVID-19 deaths confirmed was four, a low for April. The death toll from the disease now stands at 246 in Wisconsin. Three of the newly confirmed deaths were in Milwaukee County, raising the county’s total to 142.

According to DHS data, Milwaukee County has 2,304 confirmed cases of the disease, 241.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

For the past two weeks, Milwaukee and Kenosha (165.2) counties have been the only counties with over 100 cases per 100,000 residents, but outbreaks at a meatpacking plant and the steady spread of the disease pushed two other counties over the threshold. Brown County has 154.7 cases per 100,000 residents and 402 total cases after an outbreak at a Green Bay meatpacking plant. Racine County just crossed the threshold at 101.3 cases per 100,000 residents and 198 total cases.

Ozaukee (90.6) and Walworth (91.3) are close to the 100 case threshold, the latter after an outbreak was found at a food processing plant in Darien.

The figure does not factor in the age of the cases and DHS officials said most individuals recover after a couple weeks. A majority of the 4,845 Wisconsin residents that have tested positive for the disease are believed to have recovered at this point.

A Milwaukee County dashboard reports hospitals across the county have 180 hospitalized COVID-19 patients currently.

Throughout the state, 436 intensive care unit beds are available, below the average of 452 reported available since April 10th. A total of 916 of the state’s ventilators are available.

The new data, which represents an increase in the number of people testing positive in the last 24 hours and the percentage of tests coming back as positive, reset the conditions laid out in the Badger Bounce Back plan to 14 days.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/22/2020 Negative Test Results 49,502 Positive Test Results 4,845 Hospitalizations 1,302 (27%) Deaths 246

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/22/2020 Deaths as of 4/22/2020 Female 53% 42% Male 47% 58% Total Number 4,845 246

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/22/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/22/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/22/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/22/2020 American Indian 44 1% 3 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 135 3% 5 2% Black 1,198 25% 82 33% White 2,526 52% 151 61% Multiple or Other races 212 4% 0 0% Unknown 730 15% 5 2% Total 4,845 100% 246 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/22/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/22/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/22/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/22/2020 Hispanic or Latino 842 17% 15 6% Not Hispanic or Latino 3,226 67% 225 91% Unknown 777 16% 6 2% Total 4,845 100% 246 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county