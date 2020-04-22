Jeramey Jannene
Biggest One Day COVID-19 Case Increase in Wisconsin

Meatpacking and food processing plant outbreaks create disease clusters beyond Milwaukee County.

By - Apr 22nd, 2020 02:49 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin recorded its biggest one-day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. A total of 225 new cases were reported across the state in the past 24 hours according to the Department of Health Services, exceeding the previous high of 200 on April 4th.

The number of tests processed rose to 1,886, exceeding the April average of 1,619 and reversing a four-day decline, and the percentage of tests with a positive response was 11.93 percent, exceeding the April average of 9.86 percent.

And while the number of positive cases went up, the number of new COVID-19 deaths confirmed was four, a low for April. The death toll from the disease now stands at 246 in Wisconsin. Three of the newly confirmed deaths were in Milwaukee County, raising the county’s total to 142.

According to DHS data, Milwaukee County has 2,304 confirmed cases of the disease, 241.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

For the past two weeks, Milwaukee and Kenosha (165.2) counties have been the only counties with over 100 cases per 100,000 residents, but outbreaks at a meatpacking plant and the steady spread of the disease pushed two other counties over the threshold. Brown County has 154.7 cases per 100,000 residents and 402 total cases after an outbreak at a Green Bay meatpacking plant. Racine County just crossed the threshold at 101.3 cases per 100,000 residents and 198 total cases.

Ozaukee (90.6) and Walworth (91.3) are close to the 100 case threshold, the latter after an outbreak was found at a food processing plant in Darien.

The figure does not factor in the age of the cases and DHS officials said most individuals recover after a couple weeks. A majority of the 4,845 Wisconsin residents that have tested positive for the disease are believed to have recovered at this point.

A Milwaukee County dashboard reports hospitals across the county have 180 hospitalized COVID-19 patients currently.

Throughout the state, 436 intensive care unit beds are available, below the average of 452 reported available since April 10th. A total of 916 of the state’s ventilators are available.

The new data, which represents an increase in the number of people testing positive in the last 24 hours and the percentage of tests coming back as positive, reset the conditions laid out in the Badger Bounce Back plan to 14 days.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/22/2020
Negative Test Results 49,502
Positive Test Results 4,845
Hospitalizations 1,302 (27%)
Deaths 246

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/22/2020 Deaths as of 4/22/2020
Female 53% 42%
Male 47% 58%
Total Number 4,845 246

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/22/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/22/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/22/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/22/2020
American Indian 44 1% 3 1%
Asian or Pacific Islander 135 3% 5 2%
Black 1,198 25% 82 33%
White 2,526 52% 151 61%
Multiple or Other races 212 4% 0 0%
Unknown 730 15% 5 2%
Total 4,845 100% 246 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/22/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/22/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/22/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/22/2020
Hispanic or Latino 842 17% 15 6%
Not Hispanic or Latino 3,226 67% 225 91%
Unknown 777 16% 6 2%
Total 4,845 100% 246 100%

Number of positive cases and deaths by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 4/22/2020 Negative as of 4/22/2020 Deaths as of 4/22/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 4/22/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 4/22/2020
Adams 4 116 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 84 0 12.7 0%
Barron 6 613 0 13.3 0%
Bayfield 3 115 1 20.0 33%
Brown 402 1,405 2 154.7 0%
Buffalo 4 147 1 30.4 25%
Burnett 0 68 0 0.0 0%
Calumet 6 265 0 12.0 0%
Chippewa 20 771 0 31.4 0%
Clark 18 149 1 52.2 6%
Columbia 27 589 1 47.4 4%
Crawford 3 169 0 18.4 0%
Dane 386 7,230 19 72.9 5%
Dodge 20 689 1 22.8 5%
Door 9 110 1 32.8 11%
Douglas 8 408 0 18.4 0%
Dunn 9 781 0 20.2 0%
Eau Claire 23 1,534 0 22.3 0%
Florence 2 14 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 65 1,089 3 63.5 5%
Forest 0 41 0 0.0 0%
Grant 25 425 3 48.2 12%
Green 9 249 0 24.4 0%
Green Lake 1 132 0 5.3 0%
Iowa 7 203 0 29.6 0%
Iron 2 29 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 12 191 1 58.5 8%
Jefferson 35 675 0 41.3 0%
Juneau 11 255 1 41.6 9%
Kenosha 278 1,578 6 165.2 2%
Kewaunee 8 89 1 39.3 13%
La Crosse 25 1,647 0 21.2 0%
Lafayette 4 74 0 23.9 0%
Langlade 0 75 0 0.0 0%
Lincoln 0 144 0 0.0 0%
Manitowoc 7 246 0 8.8 0%
Marathon 17 526 1 12.6 6%
Marinette 6 241 1 14.8 17%
Marquette 3 126 1 19.7 33%
Menominee 1 22 0 21.8 0%
Milwaukee 2,304 10,054 142 241.5 6%
Monroe 13 587 0 28.6 0%
Oconto 5 204 0 13.3 0%
Oneida 6 231 0 17.0 0%
Outagamie 37 909 2 20.0 5%
Ozaukee 80 712 9 90.6 11%
Pepin 0 92 0 0.0 0%
Pierce 8 332 0 19.2 0%
Polk 4 202 0 9.2 0%
Portage 4 237 0 5.7 0%
Price 1 62 0 7.4 0%
Racine 198 1,505 10 101.3 5%
Richland 9 202 1 51.3 11%
Rock 86 1,324 4 53.2 5%
Rusk 4 98 0 28.2 0%
Sauk 36 578 3 56.6 8%
Sawyer 2 209 0 12.2 0%
Shawano 6 252 0 14.6 0%
Sheboygan 44 671 2 38.2 5%
St. Croix 12 354 0 13.6 0%
Taylor 0 78 0 0.0 0%
Trempealeau 1 384 0 3.4 0%
Vernon 0 302 0 0.0 0%
Vilas 4 105 0 18.5 0%
Walworth 94 571 7 91.3 7%
Washburn 1 124 0 6.4 0%
Washington 88 1,353 4 65.4 5%
Waukesha 278 2,847 13 69.7 5%
Waupaca 5 282 1 9.7 20%
Waushara 2 104 0 8.3 0%
Winnebago 43 881 1 25.3 2%
Wood 2 342 0 2.7 0%
Total 4,845 49,502 246 83.8 5%

