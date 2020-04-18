Jeramey Jannene
Daily

State Reports 154 New COVID-19 Cases

New positive case total is just below April daily average.

By - Apr 18th, 2020 02:39 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Newly released data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that 1,751 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

From those tests, 154 new people tested positive, bringing the statewide total to 4,199 over the length of the outbreak.

The 154 new cases reported is just below the average of 158 new daily cases reported throughout April. In the last 24 hours, 8.79 percent of tests processed came back positive, down from the average April average of 9.76 percent. DHS reports that 43,962 Wisconsin residents have now tested negative for the year, including people with suspected cases, those needing medical care for unrelated issues and others with known exposure to positive cases.

The death toll from the disease has grown to 211 people, including 122 people in Milwaukee County. DHS reported six new confirmed deaths from the disease (the individuals did not necessarily die in the last 24 hours), the lowest total since April 3rd.

Milwaukee County continues to be the county with the most cases in an absolute and per capita number. On Sunday we reported that Milwaukee County had 179.2 cases per 100,000 residents. That number has risen to 216.4 in the latest data release. Kenosha County is the only other county above 100 with 140.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that there are 1,240 ventilators in the state, a number that has not increased since it was first reported. A total of 306 are reported to be in use for any reason, the lowest total reported since WHA launched its dashboard on April 9th. The number of intensive care unit beds available across Wisconsin fell to 423, below the average of 458.7 percent.

Maps and Charts

COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/18/2020
Negative Test Results 43,962
Positive Test Results 4,199
Hospitalizations 1,176 (28%)
Deaths 211

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 4/18/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 4/18/2020
Ever hospitalized 1,176 28%
Never hospitalized 2,220 53%
Unknown 803 19%
Total 4,199 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/18/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/18/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/18/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/18/2020
American Indian 34 1% 2 1%
Asian or Pacific Islander 115 3% 5 2%
Black 1,004 24% 77 36%
White 2,165 52% 124 59%
Multiple or Other races 143 3% 0 0%
Unknown 738 18% 3 1%
Total 4,199 100% 211 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/18/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/18/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/18/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/18/2020
Hispanic or Latino 595 14% 11 5%
Not Hispanic or Latino 2,767 66% 196 93%
Unknown 837 20% 4 2%
Total 4,199 100% 211 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/18/2020 Deaths as of 4/18/2020
Female 54% 41%
Male 46% 59%
Total Number 4,199 211

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/18/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/18/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/18/2020 Deaths as of 4/18/2020
<10 17 4 0 0
10-19 56 3 0 0
20-29 481 35 4 0
30-39 613 79 17 4
40-49 679 123 30 6
50-59 823 213 55 20
60-69 710 264 89 41
70-79 455 257 68 65
80-89 263 159 36 47
90+ 102 39 8 28
Total 4,199 1,176 307 211

Results by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 4/18/2020 Negative as of 4/18/2020 Deaths as of 4/18/2020 Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 4/18/2020 Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 4/18/2020
Adams 4 107 1 19.9 25%
Ashland 2 72 0 12.7 0%
Barron 6 555 0 13.3 0%
Bayfield 3 103 1 20.0 33%
Brown 204 1,157 1 78.5 0%
Buffalo 4 129 1 30.4 25%
Burnett 0 63 0 0.0 0%
Calumet 5 234 0 10.0 0%
Chippewa 21 702 0 33.0 0%
Clark 14 127 0 40.6 0%
Columbia 27 544 1 47.4 4%
Crawford 3 148 0 18.4 0%
Dane 358 6,559 16 67.6 4%
Dodge 19 606 1 21.6 5%
Door 9 104 1 32.8 11%
Douglas 8 372 0 18.4 0%
Dunn 9 682 0 20.2 0%
Eau Claire 22 1,377 0 21.4 0%
Florence 2 11 0 46.1 0%
Fond du Lac 62 1,007 3 60.6 5%
Forest 0 35 0 0.0 0%
Grant 15 332 2 28.9 13%
Green 9 225 0 24.4 0%
Green Lake 1 123 0 5.3 0%
Iowa 6 172 0 25.4 0%
Iron 2 26 1 35.0 50%
Jackson 11 159 1 53.6 9%
Jefferson 27 563 0 31.9 0%
Juneau 10 233 1 37.9 10%
Kenosha 236 1,368 5 140.2 2%
Kewaunee 8 77 1 39.3 13%
La Crosse 25 1,446 0 21.2 0%
Lafayette 3 70 0 17.9 0%
Langlade 0 69 0 0.0 0%
Lincoln 0 127 0 0.0 0%
Manitowoc 6 201 0 7.6 0%
Marathon 17 465 1 12.6 6%
Marinette 5 191 1 12.3 20%
Marquette 3 113 1 19.7 33%
Menominee 1 12 0 21.8 0%
Milwaukee 2,065 8,932 122 216.4 6%
Monroe 13 517 0 28.6 0%
Oconto 4 188 0 10.7 0%
Oneida 6 215 0 17.0 0%
Outagamie 33 813 2 17.9 6%
Ozaukee 79 663 9 89.5 11%
Pepin 0 87 0 0.0 0%
Pierce 7 301 0 16.8 0%
Polk 4 175 0 9.2 0%
Portage 4 218 0 5.7 0%
Price 1 49 0 7.4 0%
Racine 164 1,283 8 83.9 5%
Richland 8 185 1 45.6 13%
Rock 68 1,167 4 42.0 6%
Rusk 4 87 0 28.2 0%
Sauk 32 506 3 50.3 9%
Sawyer 2 184 0 12.2 0%
Shawano 6 219 0 14.6 0%
Sheboygan 39 609 2 33.9 5%
St. Croix 11 308 0 12.5 0%
Taylor 0 70 0 0.0 0%
Trempealeau 1 338 0 3.4 0%
Vernon 0 265 0 0.0 0%
Vilas 4 90 0 18.5 0%
Walworth 89 503 4 86.4 4%
Washburn 1 118 0 6.4 0%
Washington 82 1,237 3 61.0 4%
Waukesha 259 2,512 11 64.9 4%
Waupaca 4 257 1 7.8 25%
Waushara 2 97 0 8.3 0%
Winnebago 38 795 1 22.4 3%
Wood 2 308 0 2.7 0%
Total 4,199 43,962 211 72.7 5%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Categories: Health

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us