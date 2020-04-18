Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Newly released data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows that 1,751 COVID-19 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

From those tests, 154 new people tested positive, bringing the statewide total to 4,199 over the length of the outbreak.

The 154 new cases reported is just below the average of 158 new daily cases reported throughout April. In the last 24 hours, 8.79 percent of tests processed came back positive, down from the average April average of 9.76 percent. DHS reports that 43,962 Wisconsin residents have now tested negative for the year, including people with suspected cases, those needing medical care for unrelated issues and others with known exposure to positive cases.

The death toll from the disease has grown to 211 people, including 122 people in Milwaukee County. DHS reported six new confirmed deaths from the disease (the individuals did not necessarily die in the last 24 hours), the lowest total since April 3rd.

Milwaukee County continues to be the county with the most cases in an absolute and per capita number. On Sunday we reported that Milwaukee County had 179.2 cases per 100,000 residents. That number has risen to 216.4 in the latest data release. Kenosha County is the only other county above 100 with 140.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reports that there are 1,240 ventilators in the state, a number that has not increased since it was first reported. A total of 306 are reported to be in use for any reason, the lowest total reported since WHA launched its dashboard on April 9th. The number of intensive care unit beds available across Wisconsin fell to 423, below the average of 458.7 percent.

Maps and Charts

COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/18/2020 Negative Test Results 43,962 Positive Test Results 4,199 Hospitalizations 1,176 (28%) Deaths 211

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 4/18/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 4/18/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,176 28% Never hospitalized 2,220 53% Unknown 803 19% Total 4,199 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/18/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/18/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/18/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/18/2020 American Indian 34 1% 2 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 115 3% 5 2% Black 1,004 24% 77 36% White 2,165 52% 124 59% Multiple or Other races 143 3% 0 0% Unknown 738 18% 3 1% Total 4,199 100% 211 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/18/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/18/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/18/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/18/2020 Hispanic or Latino 595 14% 11 5% Not Hispanic or Latino 2,767 66% 196 93% Unknown 837 20% 4 2% Total 4,199 100% 211 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/18/2020 Deaths as of 4/18/2020 Female 54% 41% Male 46% 59% Total Number 4,199 211

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/18/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/18/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/18/2020 Deaths as of 4/18/2020 <10 17 4 0 0 10-19 56 3 0 0 20-29 481 35 4 0 30-39 613 79 17 4 40-49 679 123 30 6 50-59 823 213 55 20 60-69 710 264 89 41 70-79 455 257 68 65 80-89 263 159 36 47 90+ 102 39 8 28 Total 4,199 1,176 307 211

Results by county