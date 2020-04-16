Twenty-nine labs can now process a total of 7,578 tests per day

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 testing capacity has more than doubled in the past week.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said there are now 29 labs in the state processing COVID-19 tests and that as of Thursday they can process 7,578 tests per day. That’s up from the 3,756 cases Palm said 20 labs could process last week.

But it’s still not enough. She said the capacity does not exist to test everyone that comes into contact someone that tests positive for the disease or those that are suspected of having it. “This is a critical and fundamental tool as we work to get to the next phase of our response,” said Palm of contact tracing and testing capacity.

But Palm is happy that state practices to date have slowed the spread of the disease. “The data tells us ‘safer at home’ is working,” said Palm. The number of cases is growing, but the rate at which it is doubling continues to slow.

The news comes as Governor Tony Evers extended the “safer at home” order through May 26th. Included in that extension are a loosening of restrictions on certain activities.

DHS reported 1,802 Wisconsin residents had tests processed over the past 24 hours. That includes 154 new positive cases, bringing the state total to 3,875.

Over half of those cases are in Milwaukee County. According to state data, 1,947 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for the disease. That’s the highest number and rate in the state at 204 cases per 100,000 residents.

Kenosha County has the second-highest case rate with 123.6 cases per 100,000 residents.

The death toll continues to grow. The state reported 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 197. Of those, 114 have occurred in Milwaukee County.

Cumulatively, 1,121 people testing positive for the disease have required hospitalization (29 percent).

The state has 517 intensive care unit beds available, the highest total reported since the data became available on April 9th.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/16/2020 Negative Test Result 40,974 Positive Test Result 3,875 Hospitalizations 1121 (29%) Deaths 197

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 4/16/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 4/16/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,121 29% Never hospitalized 2,010 52% Unknown 744 19% Total 3,875 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/16/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/16/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/16/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/16/2020 American Indian 34 1% 2 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 95 2% 5 3% Black 965 25% 76 39% White 1,987 51% 112 57% Multiple or Other races 113 3% 0 0% Unknown 681 18% 2 1% Total 3,875 100% 197 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/16/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/16/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/16/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/16/2020 Hispanic or Latino 501 13% 10 5% Not Hispanic or Latino 2,612 67% 184 93% Unknown 762 20% 3 2% Total 3,875 100% 197 100%

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/16/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/16/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/16/2020 Deaths as of 4/16/2020 <10 16 4 0 0 10-19 47 3 0 0 20-29 443 35 4 0 30-39 553 76 17 4 40-49 617 117 28 6 50-59 760 202 52 20 60-69 676 254 87 38 70-79 424 243 68 59 80-89 248 151 35 44 90+ 91 36 8 26 Total 3,875 1,121 299 197

Results by county