You can now see what the interior of Dubbel Dutch, the 17-room boutique hotel under development in a downtown mansion, will look like.

The hotel, located in an 1898 double mansion, will have modern interior fixtures integrated with the house’s historic features. “Furniture for the guest rooms is purposefully modern, relying on clean lines and unadorned forms that contrast with the ornate architecture,” said the partners in announcing the design plans. The plans call for everything from walls adorned with art from flea markets and local galleries to custom platform beds and furniture.

The hotel, located at 817-819 N. Marshall St., will have five different room types. Two large suites are planned.

Partners on the project include developer Juli Kaufmann of Fix Development, general contractor Andy Braatz of Braatz Building and architect Patrick Jones of Ramsey Jones Architects.

The opening has been pushed back from May to June in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We have succeeded in keeping our project moving forward while ensuring we limit work to essential functions that put human health first,” said Braatz. Waiting a month isn’t likely to punish the bottom line, at least as far as occupancy goes: a number of hotels around Milwaukee are shuttered as travel has effectively halted.

“In addition to taking great care and precautions today, we are also able to design responsive strategies that address concerns proactively to ensure the safety and wellness of our future guests,” said Kaufmann of the opportunity presented by developing a new hotel.

The partners also announced the hotel’s management team. Meghan Keyes, who previously worked at Snack Boys, will lead internal systems and operations for the hotel.

Keyes won’t stray far from her former employer, nor her family. Horned Hare, the hotel’s restaurant, will be owned and operated by John Revord, owner of Boone & Crockett, Snack Boys and The Cooperage, along with her brother Eamonn Keyes (Snack Boys), Mitchell Ciohon (Taco Moto, Snack Boys and The Cooperage) and Stephen Landish (Snack Boys).

Anne Koller will be in charge of external partnerships, experience design and community events. She most recently served as Development and Communications Administrator for the Institute of Noetic Sciences in Petaluma, CA and has a master’s in public administration.

The hotel will be staffed around the clock. Horned Hare will provide a full-service bar seven days a week for the public and a continental breakfast for guests.

Through Marshall Street LLC, the partners purchased the property for $600,000 in September from real estate investment firm CJ Taxman Interests.

For the full history on the house, see my colleague Michael Horne’s article “Koeffler House A ‘Grand Old East Side Home’.”

