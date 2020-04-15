Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin ticked upward on Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 166 new cases of the disease, the second biggest total in the past week and the highest positive daily test rate since April 4th (11.1 percent).

Cumulatively, 3,721 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. A total of 1,495 Wisconsin residents had COVID-19 tests processed over the past 24 hours according to DHS, above the seven-day average of 1,453.

DHS reports that 39,326 Wisconsin residents have tested negative since the start of the outbreak.

The death toll from the disease rose to 182 according to state figures, including 105 people in Milwaukee County. The 12 new deaths reported in the latest data release does not indicate that 12 people have died over the past 24 hours, but instead that 12 deaths were confirmed as coming as a result of COVID-19. The deaths could have come earlier and the data could have taken time to come to the state or test results may have still been pending. Greenfield Health Officer Darren Rausch said during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon that the difference between the county and state totals isn’t just due to timing, but is also a result of some nursing homes and hospitals sending death certificates to the state instead of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner. He said DHS and the medical examiner were working to reconcile the data. At the time of publication, Milwaukee County was reporting 99 deaths.

The spread of the disease continues to be greatest in Milwaukee County (1,870 cases), even after adjusting for population. Milwaukee (196) and Kenosha (121.2) are the only counties in Wisconsin reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, but Milwaukee is on a trajectory to soon be the only county with over 200 cases per 100,000 residents. Dane County, which has the second greatest number of cases at 351, has only 66.2 cases per 100,000. Ozaukee County has the third greatest outbreak with 87.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

Across the state there are 471 intensive care unit beds available, more than the one-week average of 450. The cumulative hospitalization rate has been 29 percent (1,091 cases).

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/15/2020 Negative Test Result 39,326 Positive Test Result 3,721 Hospitalizations 1091 (29%) Deaths 182

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 4/15/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 4/15/2020 Ever hospitalized 1,091 29% Never hospitalized 1,920 52% Unknown 710 19% Total 3,721 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/15/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/15/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/15/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/15/2020 American Indian 34 1% 2 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 90 2% 4 2% Black 916 25% 71 39% White 1,881 51% 104 57% Multiple or Other races 98 3% 0 0% Unknown 702 19% 1 1% Total 3,721 100% 182 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/15/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/15/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/15/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/15/2020 Hispanic or Latino 443 12% 9 5% Not Hispanic or Latino 2,490 67% 171 94% Unknown 788 21% 2 1% Total 3,721 100% 182 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/15/2020 Deaths as of 4/15/2020 Female 54% 40% Male 46% 60% Total Number 3,721 182

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/15/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/15/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/15/2020 Deaths as of 4/15/2020 <10 15 4 0 0 10-19 44 3 0 0 20-29 424 35 4 0 30-39 526 75 17 4 40-49 595 115 27 5 50-59 734 198 51 18 60-69 656 245 83 35 70-79 418 234 65 56 80-89 231 148 35 41 90+ 78 34 8 23 Total 3,721 1,091 290 182

Results by county