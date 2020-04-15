166 New Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, 3,721 Total
Death toll reaches 182
The daily growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin ticked upward on Wednesday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 166 new cases of the disease, the second biggest total in the past week and the highest positive daily test rate since April 4th (11.1 percent).
Cumulatively, 3,721 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin. A total of 1,495 Wisconsin residents had COVID-19 tests processed over the past 24 hours according to DHS, above the seven-day average of 1,453.
DHS reports that 39,326 Wisconsin residents have tested negative since the start of the outbreak.
The death toll from the disease rose to 182 according to state figures, including 105 people in Milwaukee County. The 12 new deaths reported in the latest data release does not indicate that 12 people have died over the past 24 hours, but instead that 12 deaths were confirmed as coming as a result of COVID-19. The deaths could have come earlier and the data could have taken time to come to the state or test results may have still been pending. Greenfield Health Officer Darren Rausch said during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon that the difference between the county and state totals isn’t just due to timing, but is also a result of some nursing homes and hospitals sending death certificates to the state instead of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner. He said DHS and the medical examiner were working to reconcile the data. At the time of publication, Milwaukee County was reporting 99 deaths.
The spread of the disease continues to be greatest in Milwaukee County (1,870 cases), even after adjusting for population. Milwaukee (196) and Kenosha (121.2) are the only counties in Wisconsin reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents, but Milwaukee is on a trajectory to soon be the only county with over 200 cases per 100,000 residents. Dane County, which has the second greatest number of cases at 351, has only 66.2 cases per 100,000. Ozaukee County has the third greatest outbreak with 87.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
Across the state there are 471 intensive care unit beds available, more than the one-week average of 450. The cumulative hospitalization rate has been 29 percent (1,091 cases).
Charts and Maps
Wisconsin COVID-19 summary
|Status
|Number (%) of People as of 4/15/2020
|Negative Test Result
|39,326
|Positive Test Result
|3,721
|Hospitalizations
|1091 (29%)
|Deaths
|182
Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status
|Hospitilization status
|Number of confirmed cases as of 4/15/2020
|Percent of confirmed cases as of 4/15/2020
|Ever hospitalized
|1,091
|29%
|Never hospitalized
|1,920
|52%
|Unknown
|710
|19%
|Total
|3,721
|100%
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
|Race
|Number of cases as of 4/15/2020
|Percent of cases as of 4/15/2020
|Number of deaths as of 4/15/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 4/15/2020
|American Indian
|34
|1%
|2
|1%
|Asian or Pacific Islander
|90
|2%
|4
|2%
|Black
|916
|25%
|71
|39%
|White
|1,881
|51%
|104
|57%
|Multiple or Other races
|98
|3%
|0
|0%
|Unknown
|702
|19%
|1
|1%
|Total
|3,721
|100%
|182
|100%
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
|Ethnicity
|Number of cases as of 4/15/2020
|Percent of cases as of 4/15/2020
|Number of deaths as of 4/15/2020
|Percent of deaths as of 4/15/2020
|Hispanic or Latino
|443
|12%
|9
|5%
|Not Hispanic or Latino
|2,490
|67%
|171
|94%
|Unknown
|788
|21%
|2
|1%
|Total
|3,721
|100%
|182
|100%
Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
|Gender
|Confirmed Cases as of 4/15/2020
|Deaths as of 4/15/2020
|Female
|54%
|40%
|Male
|46%
|60%
|Total Number
|3,721
|182
Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group
|Age Group (Years)
|Cases as of 4/15/2020
|Ever hospitalized as of 4/15/2020
|Any Intensive Care as of 4/15/2020
|Deaths as of 4/15/2020
|<10
|15
|4
|0
|0
|10-19
|44
|3
|0
|0
|20-29
|424
|35
|4
|0
|30-39
|526
|75
|17
|4
|40-49
|595
|115
|27
|5
|50-59
|734
|198
|51
|18
|60-69
|656
|245
|83
|35
|70-79
|418
|234
|65
|56
|80-89
|231
|148
|35
|41
|90+
|78
|34
|8
|23
|Total
|3,721
|1,091
|290
|182
Results by county
|Wisconsin County
|Positive as of 4/15/2020
|Negative as of 4/15/2020
|Deaths as of 4/15/2020
|Rate (positive cases per 100,000 people) as of 4/15/2020
|Case fatality percentage (percent of cases who died) as of 4/15/2020
|Adams
|3
|94
|1
|14.9
|33%
|Ashland
|2
|67
|0
|12.7
|0%
|Barron
|6
|493
|0
|13.3
|0%
|Bayfield
|3
|95
|0
|20.0
|0%
|Brown
|114
|975
|1
|43.9
|1%
|Buffalo
|4
|116
|1
|30.4
|25%
|Burnett
|0
|57
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Calumet
|5
|209
|0
|10.0
|0%
|Chippewa
|20
|621
|0
|31.4
|0%
|Clark
|9
|111
|0
|26.1
|0%
|Columbia
|27
|490
|1
|47.4
|4%
|Crawford
|3
|130
|0
|18.4
|0%
|Dane
|351
|6,045
|13
|66.2
|4%
|Dodge
|19
|551
|1
|21.6
|5%
|Door
|9
|98
|1
|32.8
|11%
|Douglas
|7
|342
|0
|16.1
|0%
|Dunn
|9
|594
|0
|20.2
|0%
|Eau Claire
|21
|1,250
|0
|20.4
|0%
|Florence
|2
|8
|0
|46.1
|0%
|Fond du Lac
|59
|938
|3
|57.7
|5%
|Forest
|0
|33
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Grant
|8
|283
|1
|15.4
|13%
|Green
|9
|206
|0
|24.4
|0%
|Green Lake
|1
|107
|0
|5.3
|0%
|Iowa
|5
|163
|0
|21.2
|0%
|Iron
|2
|23
|1
|35.0
|50%
|Jackson
|10
|138
|1
|48.8
|10%
|Jefferson
|24
|523
|0
|28.4
|0%
|Juneau
|7
|216
|1
|26.5
|14%
|Kenosha
|204
|1,239
|4
|121.2
|2%
|Kewaunee
|5
|64
|1
|24.6
|20%
|La Crosse
|25
|1,311
|0
|21.2
|0%
|Lafayette
|3
|57
|0
|17.9
|0%
|Langlade
|0
|56
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Lincoln
|0
|116
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Manitowoc
|4
|185
|0
|5.0
|0%
|Marathon
|14
|428
|1
|10.4
|7%
|Marinette
|4
|162
|1
|9.9
|25%
|Marquette
|3
|106
|0
|19.7
|0%
|Menominee
|1
|8
|0
|21.8
|0%
|Milwaukee
|1,870
|7,905
|105
|196.0
|6%
|Monroe
|10
|453
|0
|22.0
|0%
|Oconto
|4
|162
|0
|10.7
|0%
|Oneida
|6
|186
|0
|17.0
|0%
|Outagamie
|31
|701
|2
|16.8
|6%
|Ozaukee
|77
|580
|9
|87.2
|12%
|Pepin
|0
|79
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Pierce
|7
|271
|0
|16.8
|0%
|Polk
|3
|145
|0
|6.9
|0%
|Portage
|4
|199
|0
|5.7
|0%
|Price
|1
|44
|0
|7.4
|0%
|Racine
|138
|1,099
|6
|70.6
|4%
|Richland
|7
|161
|0
|39.9
|0%
|Rock
|62
|1,072
|4
|38.3
|6%
|Rusk
|3
|74
|0
|21.2
|0%
|Sauk
|31
|456
|4
|48.7
|13%
|Sawyer
|2
|152
|0
|12.2
|0%
|Shawano
|6
|192
|0
|14.6
|0%
|Sheboygan
|37
|573
|2
|32.1
|5%
|St. Croix
|10
|270
|0
|11.4
|0%
|Taylor
|0
|62
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Trempealeau
|1
|306
|0
|3.4
|0%
|Vernon
|0
|235
|0
|0.0
|0%
|Vilas
|4
|81
|0
|18.5
|0%
|Walworth
|49
|413
|2
|47.6
|4%
|Washburn
|1
|105
|0
|6.4
|0%
|Washington
|78
|1,073
|3
|58.0
|4%
|Waukesha
|238
|2,277
|10
|59.7
|4%
|Waupaca
|4
|221
|1
|7.8
|25%
|Waushara
|2
|86
|0
|8.3
|0%
|Winnebago
|31
|706
|1
|18.2
|3%
|Wood
|2
|279
|0
|2.7
|0%
|Total
|3,721
|39,326
|182
|64.4
|5%
