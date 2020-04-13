2020 Spring Election Results
Live City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County results for the April 7th Spring Election.
The election results as they come in from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.
Statewide races only include data from Milwaukee County.
Results are unofficial results from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.
Races are ordered by how they appeared on the ballot. Races with only a single candidate are not included.
Supreme Court
- Jill Karofsky – 134,351 – 67.40%
- Daniel Kelly – 64,748 – 32.48%
480 of 480 wards reporting – Data only from Milwaukee County
Karofsky declared victory statewide at 6:30 p.m.
Circuit Court – Branch 5
- Brett Blomme – 98,634 – 58.30%
- Paul C. Dedinsky – 69,640 – 41.16%
480 of 480 wards reporting
Circuit Court – Branch 29
- Rebecca Kiefer – 122,247 – 71.56%
- Daniel Gabler – 50,306 – 29.06%
477 of 480 wards reporting
County Executive
- Chris Larson – 95,201 – 49.50%
- David Crowley – 96,270 – 50.08%
- Write in – 835 – .43%
480 of 480 wards reporting
County Supervisor – District 4
- Andrea Rodriguez – 2,750 – 49.43%
- Ryan Clancy – 2,798 – 50.30%
26 of 26 wards reporting
County Supervisor – District 6
- Shawn Rolland – 2,314 – 51.70%
- Barb Schoenherr – 2,1,42 – 47.86%
27 of 27 wards reporting
County Supervisor – District 11
- Joe Czarnezki – 5,700 – 69.31%
- Andrew Moriarity – 2,497 – 30.36%
29 of 29 wards reporting
Mayor
- Tom Barrett – 57,491 – 62.55%
- Lena Taylor – 33,571 – 36.52%
327 of 327 wards reporting
City Attorney
- Tearman Spencer – 50,687 – 61.10%
- Grant Langley – 31,987 – 38.56%
327 of 327 wards reporting
City Comptroller
- Aycha Sawa – 41,297 – 50.40%
- Jason Fields – 40,299 – 49.18%
327 of 327 wards reporting
City Treasurer
- Brandon Methu – 27,449 – 32.91%
- Spencer Coggs – 55,721 – 66.80%
327 of 327 wards reporting
Common Council – District 1
- Ashanti Hamilton – 3,234 – 75.77%
- Vincent Toney – 1,027 – 24.06%
22 of 22 wards reporting
Common Council – District 3
- Jacob Marek – 2,805 – 27.10%
- Nik Kovac – 7,513 – 72.58%
19 of 19 wards reporting
Common Council – District 5
- Nikiya Dodd – 5,760 – 74.63%
- Nicholas McVey – 1,897 – 24.58%
22 of 22 wards reporting
Common Council – District 6
- Milele A. Coggs – 2,906 – 64.28%
- Tory Lowe – 1,600 – 35.39%
22 of 22 wards reporting
Common Council – District 7
- Fred Royal – 1,693 – 33.76%
- Khalif Rainey – 3,310 – 66.00%
22 of 22 wards reporting
Common Council – District 8
- Justin Bielinski – 1,012 – 47.58%
- JoCasta Zamarripa – 1,104 – 51.90%
16 of 16 wards reporting
Common Council – District 10
- Michael Murphy – 7,410 – 90.47%
- Richard Geldon – 760 – 9.28%
25 of 25 wards reporting
Common Council – District 11
- Peter Burgelis – 3,316 – 41.83%
- Mark Borkowski – 4,596 – 57.97%
23 of 23 wards reporting
Common Council – District 13
- Scott Spiker – 4,195 – 61.19%
- Patty Doherty – 2,643 – 38.55%
24 of 24 wards reporting
Common Council – District 14
- Jason Auerbach – 2,817 – 28.09%
- Marina Dimitrijevic – 7,719 – 71.59%
26 of 26 wards reporting
Masry’s Law
- Yes – 131,776 – 73.99%
- No – 46,325 – 26.01%
480 of 480 wards reporting – Data only from Milwaukee County
Gerrymandering Referendum
- Yes – 139,175 – 79.99%
- No – 34,814 – 20.01%
480 of 480 wards reporting
MPS Referendum
- Yes – 67,110 – 77.59%
- No – 19,381 – 22.41%
327 of 327 wards reporting
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- December 31, 2019 - Marina Dimitrijevic received $50 from Nikiya Dodd
- October 9, 2019 - Aycha Sawa received $100 from Peter Burgelis
- June 18, 2019 - Patty Doherty received $100 from Mark Borkowski
- December 4, 2018 - Tom Barrett received $100 from Brett Blomme
- September 8, 2018 - Tom Barrett received $50 from Brett Blomme
- May 17, 2016 - David Crowley received $30 from Nik Kovac
- March 14, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $100 from Brett Blomme
- March 9, 2016 - Justin Bielinski received $100 from Tom Barrett
- January 13, 2016 - Ashanti Hamilton received $10 from Chris Larson
- January 13, 2016 - Ashanti Hamilton received $20 from Nikiya Dodd
- December 30, 2015 - Milele A. Coggs received $10 from Chris Larson
- December 30, 2015 - Milele A. Coggs received $20 from Nikiya Dodd
- August 24, 2015 - Khalif Rainey received $100 from Fred Royal