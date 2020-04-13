2020 Spring Election Results

Live City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County results for the April 7th Spring Election.

The election results as they come in from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Statewide races only include data from Milwaukee County.

Results are unofficial results from the Milwaukee County Election Commission.

Races are ordered by how they appeared on the ballot. Races with only a single candidate are not included.

Supreme Court

480 of 480 wards reporting – Data only from Milwaukee County

Karofsky declared victory statewide at 6:30 p.m.

Circuit Court – Branch 5

480 of 480 wards reporting

Circuit Court – Branch 29

477 of 480 wards reporting

County Executive

Chris Larson – 95,201 – 49.50%

– 95,201 – 49.50% David Crowley – 96,270 – 50.08%

– 96,270 – 50.08% Write in – 835 – .43%

480 of 480 wards reporting

County Supervisor – District 4

26 of 26 wards reporting

County Supervisor – District 6

27 of 27 wards reporting

County Supervisor – District 11

29 of 29 wards reporting

Mayor

327 of 327 wards reporting

City Attorney

327 of 327 wards reporting

City Comptroller

327 of 327 wards reporting

City Treasurer

327 of 327 wards reporting

Common Council – District 1

22 of 22 wards reporting

Common Council – District 3

19 of 19 wards reporting

Common Council – District 5

22 of 22 wards reporting

Common Council – District 6

22 of 22 wards reporting

Common Council – District 7

22 of 22 wards reporting

Common Council – District 8

16 of 16 wards reporting

Common Council – District 10

25 of 25 wards reporting

Common Council – District 11

23 of 23 wards reporting

Common Council – District 13

24 of 24 wards reporting

Common Council – District 14

26 of 26 wards reporting

Masry’s Law

Yes – 131,776 – 73.99%

No – 46,325 – 26.01%

480 of 480 wards reporting – Data only from Milwaukee County

Gerrymandering Referendum

Yes – 139,175 – 79.99%

No – 34,814 – 20.01%

480 of 480 wards reporting

MPS Referendum

Yes – 67,110 – 77.59%

No – 19,381 – 22.41%

327 of 327 wards reporting