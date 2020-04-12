Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the smallest number of new cases of COVID-19 and tests processed since March 30th on Sunday afternoon.

The state’s confirmed case count has grown to 3,341, an increase of 128 over Saturday’s total. The number of Wisconsin residents with tests processed over the past 24 hours was 1,364.

On Friday, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said 20 labs across the state had the ability to process 3,756 tests, but the number of new tests processed each of the past three days has gone down.

It could be a sign that the virus outbreak is getting under control. “The total number of outpatient visits, for whatever reason, are down in the state,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer at the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “The number of respiratory visits to outpatient clinics are also down, so it’s certainly possible that there is not a lot of tests needing to be done that are going undone.”

It’s also possible that docto’s haven’t expanded testing under the state’s new guidance. “If they think COVID-19 might be the diagnosis, they can feel free to order the test,” said Westergaard.

The death total from the disease has grown to 144, with seven deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours. According to state data, 88 of those deaths have been in Milwaukee County. The county has 179.2 cases per 100,000 residents, the highest rate in the state by over 75 cases per 100,000 residentes.

A total of 35,916 people have tested negative for the disease.

The cumulative hospitalization rate is 29 percent, with 974 hospitalizations throughout the outbreak.

The number of intensive care unit beds did drop significantly day-over-day according to data from the Wisconsin Hospital Association. There are now 352 available ICU beds, down from 471 yesterday. That’s the lowest number reported since the data became public last week.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/12/2020 Negative Test Result 35,916 Positive Test Result 3,341 Hospitalizations 974 (29%) Deaths 144

Percent of COVID-19 cases by hospitalization status

Hospitilization status Number of confirmed cases as of 4/12/2020 Percent of confirmed cases as of 4/12/2020 Ever hospitalized 974 29% Never hospitalized 1,735 52% Unknown 632 19% Total 3,341 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Race Number of cases as of 4/12/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/12/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/12/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/12/2020 American Indian 28 1% 1 1% Asian or Pacific Islander 81 2% 4 3% Black 857 26% 61 42% White 1,680 50% 77 53% Multiple or Other races 74 2% 0 0% Unknown 621 19% 1 1% Total 3,341 100% 144 100%

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Ethnicity Number of cases as of 4/12/2020 Percent of cases as of 4/12/2020 Number of deaths as of 4/12/2020 Percent of deaths as of 4/12/2020 Hispanic or Latino 361 11% 4 3% Not Hispanic or Latino 2,262 68% 138 96% Unknown 718 21% 2 1% Total 3,341 100% 144 100%

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/12/2020 Deaths as of 4/12/2020 Female 53% 40% Male 47% 60% Total Number 3,341 144

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/12/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/12/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/12/2020 Deaths as of 4/12/2020 <10 14 4 0 0 10-19 40 3 0 0 20-29 372 27 3 0 30-39 465 64 14 3 40-49 539 102 23 4 50-59 656 177 48 15 60-69 605 230 76 25 70-79 384 204 61 45 80-89 200 131 29 33 90+ 66 32 7 19 Total 3,341 974 261 144

Results by county