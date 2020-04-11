"Science will determine what reopening looks like and when that will happen," said Evers.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Newly released figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services show that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has grown by 145 to 3,213.

That’s based on 1,600 tests processed over the past 24 hours, a 9.1 percent positive rate, down from the April average of 9.8 percent. A total of 34,680 Wisconsin residents have now tested negative.

The number of cases continues to grow steadily, but is no longer growing exponentially.

On Friday, DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said 20 labs across the state had the ability to process 3,756 tests, but the number of tests processed only totaled 1,600.

It could be a sign that the virus outbreak is getting under control. “The total number of outpatient visits, for whatever reason, are down in the state,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer at the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “The number of respiratory visits to outpatient clinics are also down, so it’s certainly possible that there is not a lot of tests needing to be done that are going undone.”

There is no plan to end the “safer at home” order at this point. “Reopening the state, when that happens, it’s unlikely going to be ‘okay, everybody’s home, tomorrow, everybody’s going back to work,'” said Governor Tony Evers on Friday. “Science will determine what reopening looks like and when that will happen.”

Westergaard and other public health officials have warned that there is still no vaccine and no treatment for the disease, so staying home is the best way to prevent the spread of the disease and overwhelming healthcare systems.

The cumulative hospitalization rate ticked upward from 29 to 30 percent. DHS reports that 950 people testing positive for COVID-19 have required hospitalization.

The death toll from coronavirus continues to climb, now reaching 137. There were 56 deaths recorded from the virus last week. There have been 78 deaths in Milwaukee County according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner.

There are 445 COVID-19 patients in state hospitals according to a newly-released dashboard. From that figure, 184 are in intensive care units (ICU). The state has 471 ICU beds currently available.

Charts and Maps