13 Local Livestreams To Check Out

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For some people, quarantine can be quiet boring, but it doesn’t have to be.

In the era of social distancing, creative individuals and groups have found ways to bring art and wellness to the masses.

Here is a list of places that have turned to livestreaming. From dance classes to yoga to painting to poetry to wellness – there’s something for everyone.

1. Signature Dance Company – livestream

Signature Dance Company is livestreaming its dance lessons on its Facebook page. The lessons begin at noon Monday through Saturday and everyone is invited to not only watch but to participate. Classes are free, but donations are encouraged if possible.

2. Dasha Kelly Hamilton – series and Facebook Live

Dasha Kelly Hamilton, Milwaukee poet laureate, is offering multiple ways for people to tap into their creative side. On Wednesdays in April, Kelly Hamilton, in partnership with the Milwaukee Public Library, will be hosting her Poemalouges series on Facebook and YouTube. The livestream will begin at 4:40 p.m. and go to 5:30 p.m.

Kelly Hamilton will also be hosting writing prompt sessions “I, the Revolution” from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays in April. The sessions will take place on Zoom. To join the Zoom meeting, call 286-092-903. For additional events, check out The Retreat’s Facebook page.

3. Heard Space – video chat Zoom

Heard Space is hosting virtual writing sessions on Zoom. The Zoom meetings begin at 6 p.m. and go to 7:30 on every other Tuesday. The next sessions will be held on Tuesday, April 14 and Tuesday, April 28. To learn more about that day’s prompt and for the Zoom link, check out the group’s Facebook page.

4. Artists Working in Education – livestreaming

Artists Working In Education is continuing to engage the community throughout the quarantine. The group is sharing YouTube videos and highlighting local artists on its Facebook page. It also created Art Hang, a virtual place for artists to connect and see each other’s work. Art Hang goes live from noon to 1 p.m. on Fridays. To submit an art piece for the gallery, email a JPEG of your work to john@awe-inc.org with the title, medium and a brief description.

5. Arts @ Large – livestream

Arts @ Large has something for the whole family on its Facebook page. Storytime for children takes place at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays on Facebook Live. Family Arts Day take place at 10 a.m. on Saturdays on Facebook Live. Throughout the week, the group posts additional videos such as bilingual yoga for kids.

6. Vibez Creative Arts Space – livestream and art kits

Vibez Creative Arts Studio may be closed, but the creativity is still flowing. The group has taken to Facebook Live and Instagram to stream its virtual art lessons and happy hours. To see what lessons are happening, visit its Facebook page. Vibez continues to sell its art kits, which can be ordered by texting 414-465-2387.

7. Farmhouse Paint Bar & Banquet Hall – livestream

Farmhouse Paint Bar & Banquet Hall is livestreaming virtual classes on its Facebook page every day. Viewers can follow along with supplies they have at home or they can purchase canvas, wood, ceramic or mosaic projects for curbside pickup. Orders can be made online and pickup for craft kits is from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

8. Center Street Wellness – livestreaming and delivery

Center Street Wellness continues to encourage wellness during these trying times. Follow its Facebook page to learn about upcoming events. Additionally, Center Street Wellness is offering free delivery on orders $20 and over. To place an order send a message on Facebook or call (414) 331-1305.

9. Embody Yoga – livestreaming

Embody Yoga is going virtual. Morning Flow is offered at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and is a class for all levels. Participants are asked to register. The class costs $5 per household. Embody Yoga is offering a 15-minute meditation at 12:10 p.m. on Thursdays on its Instagram page.

Embody Yoga has also partnered with the Milwaukee Public Library to lead a mediation series. Meditation begins at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The link to join the Zoom call for meditation is in the event description.

10. Ex Fabula – Zoom meetings

Ex Fabula has started hosting community StoryCircles on Zoom. These virtual gathering are free and open to the public. Visit the organization’s Facebook page to learn the prompt, and check out its event page for the link to upcoming StoryCircles.

11. Milwaukee Recreation – livestreaming

Milwaukee Recreation is offering health and wellness classes during quarantine. Classes range from yoga to cooking to fitness. Each event will be broadcast live on Milwaukee Recreation’s Facebook page. Visit the Facebook page for the schedule.

12. No Studios – livestreaming and workshops

No Studios is offering two virtual workshops: SkillShare and Unplugged. Skill Share allows for creatives in certain fields to share their expertise. Unplugged features live performances and is aired on Facebook Live. While Unplugged is free, viewers are encouraged to donate to the artists to help support them during quarantine.

13. SKY Schools – livestreaming

SKY Schools is bringing meditation and relaxation into the home. The school is offering “Well-at-Home,” a free online relaxation class six times a day on its Facebook page. The classes are offered in English or Spanish depending on the time. Click here to register for the classes and to receive a reminder and here to see past relaxation videos.



This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.