See Wisconsin’s Hospital Usage With New Dashboard

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new dashboard from the Wisconsin Hospital Association tracks the availability of hospital resources across the state.

The interactive tool shows everything from statewide hospital bed and ventilator availability to how many hospitals have less than a seven-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) including masks and gowns. It tracks 133 hospitals across the state.

The dashboard, updated daily at 10 a.m., shows the bed count and number of beds immediately available for the intensive care unit (ICU), intermediate care, “medical surgical” and negative flow isolation beds. It also shows current hospital admissions for COVID-19 cases. At the time of publication, Wisconsin has 1,311 ICU beds and 455 are available.

Most alarmingly, the dashboard shows the number of hospitals with seven days or less of PPE supplies. A total of 71 hospitals have less than a week supply of goggles, 66 have less than a week supply of face shields, 65 have less than a week supply of gowns, 49 have less than a week supply of N95 masks and 45 have less than week supply of paper medical masks.

The dashboard, at the time of publication, shows hospitals across the state have 1,233 ventilators and 330 are in use.

It also incorporates Department of Health Services data, including the number of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths.

The dashboard offers filtering tools by region, including the nine-county, 29-hospital southeast region that Milwaukee falls in. The region includes Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee, Washington, Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties and encompasses six of the seven counties with the highest COVID-19 case totals in the state.

“This dashboard can help the public understand what hospitals and health systems have been doing to ramp up capacity for their communities, while also providing important data points for policymakers to inform future decision-making,” said WHA President and CEO Eric Borgerding in a press release announcing the new tool.

The tool does not identify capacity or shortages at specific hospitals.

The dashboard augments other data portals including the Department of Health Services COVID-19 website, the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management dashboard and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner‘s portal.

You can view the Wisconsin Hospital Association Information Center’s dashboard on the organization’s website.