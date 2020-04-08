Meticulously maintained unit in the desired East Town neighborhood is now available. Large living/dining area with floor to ceiling windows gives an abundance of sunlight. Enjoy grilling on your private balcony with gas hook up. Kitchen with tiled backsplash, stainless appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets and breakfast bar. Spacious master bedroom boasts two walls of windows, another deck (also with gas hook up), walk-in closet and master bathroom with his/her vanities and oversized tiled walk-in shower. Second bedroom and full second bathroom are perfect for guests. In-unit laundry and two indoor parking spaces included.

The Breakdown

Address: 601 E. Ogden Ave., #301

Size: 1,525 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 2006

Price: $409,900

Taxes: $7,566

Fees: $316/Month

Parking: 2 Indoor Spaces

Walk Score: 94

MLS#: 1684135

Photos

