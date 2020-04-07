Full list of candidates on the ballot, polling sites and ballot drop sites for Milwaukee voters.

Today is the last day to cast your ballot in the April 7th Spring Election. All ballots must be cast in-person today or postmarked by midnight.

If you have an absentee ballot, you can return it to one of the city’s five drop sites or five polling places until 8 p.m. If you requested an absentee ballot, but did not receive it, you can still vote in-person

Milwaukee Polling Sites (voters must go to their designated site)

Riverside High School – 1615 E. Locust St.

Marshall High School – 4141 N. 64th St.

South Division High School – 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.

Washington High School – 2525 N. Sherman Blvd.

Hamilton High School – 6215 W. Warnimount Ave.

Verify your polling place using the My Vote WI website. Voters are recommended to wear a mask and bring their own.

Milwaukee Drop Sites (voters may use any)

Bay View Library – 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Mill Road Library – 6431 N. 76th St.

Washington Park Library – 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.

Zablocki Library – 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. (enter through the courtyard)

Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building – 841 N. Broadway

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.