Vote Tuesday

Learn More About The Candidates On Your Ballot

Full list of candidates on the ballot, polling sites and ballot drop sites for Milwaukee voters.

Apr 7th, 2020
I Voted stickers.

I Voted. Photo from Pexels.

Today is the last day to cast your ballot in the April 7th Spring Election. All ballots must be cast in-person today or postmarked by midnight.

If you have an absentee ballot, you can return it to one of the city’s five drop sites or five polling places until 8 p.m. If you requested an absentee ballot, but did not receive it, you can still vote in-person

Candidate Breakdowns

Milwaukee Polling Sites (voters must go to their designated site)

  • Riverside High School – 1615 E. Locust St.
  • Marshall High School – 4141 N. 64th St.
  • South Division High School – 1515 W. Lapham Blvd.
  • Washington High School – 2525 N. Sherman Blvd.
  • Hamilton High School – 6215 W. Warnimount Ave.

Verify your polling place using the My Vote WI website. Voters are recommended to wear a mask and bring their own.

Milwaukee Drop Sites (voters may use any)

  • Bay View Library – 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
  • Mill Road Library – 6431 N. 76th St.
  • Washington Park Library – 2121 N. Sherman Blvd.
  • Zablocki Library – 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave. (enter through the courtyard)
  • Frank P. Zeidler Municipal Building – 841 N. Broadway

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

