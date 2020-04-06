Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

“We expect more cases, we expect more deaths, we expect more tragedy,” said Governor Tony Evers during a briefing Monday afternoon on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now reporting 2,440 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Hospitalization has been required in 27 percent of cases to date. The state is reporting 77 deaths.

DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm reiterated Monday that the number of people with the disease is higher than the confirmed figure. “What we know is that there are a lot of folks with mild symptoms that have talked to their health care provider and been told to stay home,” said Palm.

“It might be as high as 80 to 85 percent,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer at DHS’s Bureau of Communicable Diseases, of the cases of that were undiagnosed.

The state’s testing capacity has increased and Westergaard and Palm said more people will be able to be tested. But tests still won’t be available to everyone that wants one.

Palm said statewide there is a capacity to do approximately 3,500 tests a day. Testing has been currently allowed only for those requiring hospitalization, health care workers or other vulnerable populations.

The DHS representatives said new guidelines would allow testing for those living and working at nursing homes and in areas seeing expanding outbreaks. “We will have a better sense of the speed and spread of the epidemic,” said Westergaard of expanded testing.

Westergaard and Palm had previously called the testing supply chain “fragile,” but an expansion in the number of different types of tests being utilized has improved the situation. “We have continued to not only expand the number of tests we can do, but the types of ingredients we have,” said Palm. “We still think the supply chain is not secure.”

“We are in a much better position than we were even a week ago,” said Westergaard.

A total of 77 deaths have been confirmed by the state, including 40 in Milwaukee County. But that total is already out of date. As of Monday morning the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed 45 deaths. At the time of publication, the examiner’s public data portal listed 47 cases, including one pending.

Palm said various models show the state peaking between three and seven weeks from now. “Until there are vaccines or treatments, we are going to need to very, very actively manage this for a long time,” said the Secretary-designee.

A total of 26,574 Wisconsin residents have tested negative. The state reported 1,578 new people being tested over the past 24 hours.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/6/2020 Negative Test Result 26,574 Positive Test Result 2,440 Hospitalizations 668 (27%) Deaths 77*

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/6/2020 Deaths as of 4/6/2020 Female 53% 36% Male 47% 64% Total Number 2,440 77*

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/6/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/6/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/6/2020 Deaths as of 4/6/2020 <10 8 2 0 0 10-19 28 1 0 0 20-29 275 14 3 0 30-39 339 44 12 2 40-49 409 75 17 1 50-59 474 116 32 11 60-69 457 165 62 11 70-79 277 146 37 25 80-89 135 86 20 18 90+ 38 19 3 9 Total 2,440 668 186 77*

Number of positive results by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 4/6/2020 Negative as of 4/6/2020 Deaths as of 4/6/2020 Adams 2 59 0 Ashland 1 52 0 Barron 4 311 0 Bayfield 3 57 0 Brown 39 487 0 Buffalo 2 89 1 Burnett 0 36 0 Calumet 4 109 0 Chippewa 16 434 0 Clark 7 79 0 Columbia 21 384 0 Crawford 2 93 0 Dane 278 4,657 9 Dodge 15 382 0 Door 4 87 0 Douglas 7 195 0 Dunn 5 426 0 Eau Claire 21 869 0 Florence 2 5 0 Fond du Lac 43 559 2 Forest 0 16 0 Grant 3 161 0 Green 9 144 0 Green Lake 0 67 0 Iowa 3 121 0 Iron 1 13 1 Jackson 4 81 0 Jefferson 14 352 0 Juneau 5 164 0 Kenosha 104 818 1 Kewaunee 1 42 0 La Crosse 22 910 0 Lafayette 0 40 0 Langlade 0 45 0 Lincoln 0 86 0 Manitowoc 3 108 0 Marathon 12 298 0 Marinette 3 90 0 Marquette 2 77 0 Menominee 1 6 0 Milwaukee 1,256 5,431 40* Monroe 7 305 0 Oconto 1 93 0 Oneida 3 110 0 Outagamie 22 391 1 Ozaukee 62 360 6 Pepin 0 59 0 Pierce 7 187 0 Polk 0 100 0 Portage 3 109 0 Price 0 30 0 Racine 57 597 2 Richland 3 139 0 Rock 34 781 2 Rusk 3 54 0 Sauk 18 298 2 Sawyer 0 73 0 Shawano 2 108 0 Sheboygan 21 199 1 St. Croix 7 168 0 Taylor 0 47 0 Trempealeau 1 185 0 Vernon 0 155 0 Vilas 4 51 0 Walworth 20 287 0 Washburn 0 61 0 Washington 57 748 3 Waukesha 160 1,615 4 Waupaca 2 122 1 Waushara 1 47 0 Winnebago 24 436 1 Wood 2 219 0 Total 2,440 26,574 77*

*At the time of publication the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s data portal showed 47 COVID-19 related deaths.