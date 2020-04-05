Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Figures released Sunday afternoon by the Department of Health Services show the scale of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to grow in the state.

The state has now confirmed 2,267 cases of COVID-19 through testing, including 1,148 in Milwaukee County. The 155-case increase represents 10.58 percent of all people tested in the past 24 hours. The number of Wisconsin residents with processed tests in the last reporting cycle was 1,465, the lowest total since Monday.

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, said Friday during a press briefing that the approximately 40 public and private testing labs currently have the capacity to test double the number of cases that are being submitted. DHS has reported an average of 1,727 test results processed over each of the past six days. He said testing would continue to be available for those that satisfy the criteria laid out in state testing guidelines, including those requiring hospitalization and healthcare workers.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik said Friday afternoon that she is expecting new guidance from the state on who should be tested.

The number of Wisconsin residents testing negative throughout the outbreak has risen to 25,169.

Hospitalizations have been required in 624 cases (28 percent). The figure is a cumulative total and not a measure of active hospitalizations.

The state is now reporting 68 confirmed deaths from the virus, including 34 in Milwaukee County alone. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner‘s open data portal is showing 43 cases currently, including four that are suspected, but not confirmed.

A total of 57 of the 72 Wisconsin counties now have confirmed cases.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/5/2020 Negative Test Result 25,169 Positive Test Result 2,267 Hospitalizations 624 (28%) Deaths 68*

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/5/2020 Deaths as of 4/5/2020 Female 53% 40% Male 47% 60% Total Number 2,267 68*

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/5/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/5/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/5/2020 Deaths as of 4/5/2020 <10 8 2 0 0 10-19 27 1 0 0 20-29 261 12 2 0 30-39 317 42 12 2 40-49 378 69 16 1 50-59 438 106 28 10 60-69 428 161 59 10 70-79 253 136 36 22 80-89 121 78 19 16 90+ 36 17 3 7 Total 2,267 624 175 68*

Number of positive results by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 4/5/2020 Negative as of 4/5/2020 Deaths as of 4/5/2020 Adams 1 51 0 Ashland 1 48 0 Barron 4 303 0 Bayfield 3 55 0 Brown 29 442 0 Buffalo 2 83 1 Burnett 0 34 0 Calumet 4 96 0 Chippewa 16 414 0 Clark 6 78 0 Columbia 19 372 0 Crawford 2 92 0 Dane 269 4,525 8 Dodge 14 354 0 Door 4 79 0 Douglas 7 165 0 Dunn 5 386 0 Eau Claire 21 824 0 Florence 1 5 0 Fond du Lac 43 559 2 Forest 0 16 0 Grant 2 152 0 Green 9 138 0 Green Lake 0 61 0 Iowa 3 118 0 Iron 1 13 1 Jackson 3 80 0 Jefferson 14 332 0 Juneau 5 156 0 Kenosha 98 817 1 Kewaunee 0 35 0 La Crosse 21 886 0 Lafayette 0 38 0 Langlade 0 43 0 Lincoln 0 86 0 Manitowoc 3 103 0 Marathon 12 289 0 Marinette 2 72 0 Marquette 2 71 0 Menominee 1 5 0 Milwaukee 1,148 5,078 34* Monroe 6 294 0 Oconto 1 87 0 Oneida 3 107 0 Outagamie 21 315 1 Ozaukee 56 359 6 Pepin 0 57 0 Pierce 7 187 0 Polk 0 95 0 Portage 3 109 0 Price 0 30 0 Racine 54 575 1 Richland 3 137 0 Rock 28 699 2 Rusk 3 48 0 Sauk 18 290 2 Sawyer 0 65 0 Shawano 1 96 0 Sheboygan 21 199 1 St. Croix 7 155 0 Taylor 0 45 0 Trempealeau 1 171 0 Vernon 0 149 0 Vilas 4 50 0 Walworth 20 252 0 Washburn 0 58 0 Washington 57 747 3 Waukesha 154 1,543 4 Waupaca 2 102 1 Waushara 0 39 0 Winnebago 20 346 0 Wood 2 209 0 Total 2,267 25,169 68*

*At the time of publication the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s data portal showed 43 COVID-19 related deaths.