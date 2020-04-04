Despite record increases, officials believe curve is flattening, "safer at home" working.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported the biggest one day increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths on Saturday afternoon.

DHS data shows the 2,122 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin, an increase of 200 over yesterday.

DHS figures indicate that 1,682 people had tests processed in the past 24 hours, in line with most days this week, but down from yesterday’s high of 2,242. The percentage of individuals testing positive (11.89 percent) was the second-highest one-day figure since the state started reporting over 100 tests a day.

A total of 23,859 Wisconsin residents have now been tested for the disease.

The cumulative hospitalization rate is 28 percent with a total of 588 people with confirmed cases requiring hospitalization. Because of restrictions on who can get tested based on supply chain limitations, DHS officials note there are people that have the disease that won’t be tested and will recover.

The state’s reported death toll rose to 56 in the latest state data release, including 29 cases in Milwaukee County. But the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s data portal, as of 2 p.m. Saturday, is now showing 38 deaths.

But despite the ever-increasing numbers, state officials said it’s evidence that the “safer at home” order is having an impact.

“The important part, clearly the number of cases is growing, but it’s growing in a linear fashion,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, on Friday. He said rather than doubling (exponential growth), the daily growth rate is progressing steadily. Westergaard said the state viewed this week as critical for monitoring the disease’s spread based on outbreak data from China and other locations. “It’s actually really encouraging that we are flattening the curve.”

“While the numbers may not seem you are making a difference, believe me, you are,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/4/2020 Negative Test Result 23,859 Positive Test Result 2,112 Hospitalizations 588 (28%) Deaths 56*

Percent of COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/4/2020 Deaths as of 4/4/2020 Female 53% 43% Male 47% 57% Total Number 2,112 56*

Summary of COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Cases as of 4/4/2020 Ever hospitalized as of 4/4/2020 Any Intensive Care as of 4/4/2020 Deaths as of 4/4/2020 <10 6 2 0 0 10-19 23 1 0 0 20-29 249 12 2 0 30-39 293 40 12 2 40-49 350 65 16 1 50-59 404 100 27 8 60-69 408 153 54 9 70-79 233 125 32 16 80-89 111 74 18 14 90+ 35 16 3 6 Total 2,112 588 164 56*

Number of positive results by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 4/4/2020 Negative as of 4/4/2020 Deaths as of 4/4/2020 Adams 1 51 0 Ashland 1 45 0 Barron 3 267 0 Bayfield 3 54 0 Brown 27 400 0 Buffalo 2 77 0 Burnett 0 30 0 Calumet 3 92 0 Chippewa 16 370 0 Clark 6 74 0 Columbia 19 348 0 Crawford 1 85 0 Dane 253 4,318 5 Dodge 14 313 0 Door 2 70 0 Douglas 7 164 0 Dunn 5 340 0 Eau Claire 17 766 0 Florence 0 5 0 Fond du Lac 36 559 2 Forest 0 14 0 Grant 2 145 0 Green 8 131 0 Green Lake 0 52 0 Iowa 3 111 0 Iron 1 12 1 Jackson 3 68 0 Jefferson 13 299 0 Juneau 5 143 0 Kenosha 93 817 0 Kewaunee 0 33 0 La Crosse 21 802 0 Lafayette 0 31 0 Langlade 0 43 0 Lincoln 0 82 0 Manitowoc 1 101 0 Marathon 11 275 0 Marinette 2 66 0 Marquette 2 69 0 Menominee 1 5 0 Milwaukee 1,069 4,836 29* Monroe 5 254 0 Oconto 1 77 0 Oneida 3 107 0 Outagamie 20 308 1 Ozaukee 53 358 6 Pepin 0 49 0 Pierce 7 166 0 Polk 0 88 0 Portage 3 109 0 Price 0 29 0 Racine 48 555 1 Richland 3 133 0 Rock 26 659 1 Rusk 1 43 0 Sauk 18 273 2 Sawyer 0 62 0 Shawano 1 87 0 Sheboygan 21 199 1 St. Croix 7 146 0 Taylor 0 44 0 Trempealeau 1 161 0 Vernon 0 139 0 Vilas 3 48 0 Walworth 16 239 0 Washburn 0 51 0 Washington 55 747 3 Waukesha 147 1,504 3 Waupaca 2 89 1 Waushara 0 33 0 Winnebago 18 335 0 Wood 2 204 0 Total 2,112 23,859 56*

*At the time of publication the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s data portal showed 38 COVID-19 related deaths.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said: “A total of 23,859 Wisconsin residents have now tested positive for the disease.” 23,859 Wisconsin residents have been tested, not tested positive.