1,730 COVID-19 Cases in Wisconsin, 869 in Milwaukee County

The latest data release from the Department of Health Services shows the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin continues on an upward trajectory, even as the testing capacity remains steady.

A total of 180 new cases were recorded as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, boosting the state’s total to 1,730 cases. That’s the second-biggest one-day increase on record, with the state reporting 199 new cases yesterday. A cumulative total of 461 or 27 percent of people with confirmed cases have required hospitalization.

Testing capacity remains virtually unchanged according to state data. A total of 1,678 people were reported as being tested by the state in the past 24 hours, this follows reports of 1,643 and 1,649 people tested in previous days. Governor Tony Evers announced a public-private partnership designed to double testing capacity on Monday.

A total of 31 people have died from the disease, including 16 in Milwaukee County, according to the state. But the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner‘s public portal now lists 20 cases. In Milwaukee County, 17 of the 20 individuals were African American.

In a press briefing Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele said the message is simple: “Stay home, save lives.” Abele and Mayor Tom Barrett said individuals need to resist spring fever and stay home whenever possible, especially given that not everyone can be tested and the disease can be spread by those not showing symptoms.

The Milwaukee metro area now has 1,082 confirmed cases. That includes 869 in Milwaukee County. Waukesha County has 120 cases, Ozaukee County has 47 and Washington County has 46.

Across the state, 52 of the state’s 72 counties are now reporting positive cases. A total of 21 counties have more than 10 cases. Ten counties have recorded deaths.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 summary

Status Number (%) of People as of 4/2/2020 Negative Test Result 20,317 Positive Test Result 1,730 Hospitalizations 461 (27%) Deaths 31*

Percent of total COVID-19 cases by gender

Gender Confirmed Cases as of 4/2/2020 Deaths as of 4/2/2020 Female 52% 42% Male 48% 58% Total Number 1,730 31*

Percent of total COVID-19 cases by age group

Age Group (Years) Confirmed Cases as of 4/2/2020 Deaths as of 4/2/2020 <10 0% 0% 10-19 1% 0% 20-29 12% 0% 30-39 14% 3% 40-49 16% 3% 50-59 19% 19% 60-69 20% 16% 70-79 11% 29% 80-89 5% 23% 90+ 2% 6% Total Number 1,730 31*

Number of results by county

Wisconsin County Positive as of 4/2/2020 Negative as of 4/2/2020 Deaths as of 4/2/2020 Adams 1 40 0 Ashland 1 38 0 Barron 0 168 0 Bayfield 3 47 0 Brown 17 285 0 Buffalo 2 57 0 Burnett 0 30 0 Calumet 3 78 0 Chippewa 11 270 0 Clark 6 60 0 Columbia 15 309 0 Crawford 1 68 0 Dane 228 3,897 3 Dodge 13 260 0 Door 2 56 0 Douglas 6 138 0 Dunn 3 232 0 Eau Claire 14 563 0 Florence 0 2 0 Fond du Lac 28 413 2 Forest 0 15 0 Grant 2 128 0 Green 7 117 0 Green Lake 0 44 0 Iowa 3 98 0 Iron 1 7 1 Jackson 2 58 0 Jefferson 12 249 0 Juneau 4 111 0 Kenosha 67 695 0 Kewaunee 0 24 0 La Crosse 19 659 0 Lafayette 0 27 0 Langlade 0 38 0 Lincoln 0 69 0 Manitowoc 0 93 0 Marathon 8 237 0 Marinette 2 57 0 Marquette 2 56 0 Menominee 1 5 0 Milwaukee 869 4,295 16* Monroe 3 200 0 Oconto 1 51 0 Oneida 3 87 0 Outagamie 14 247 0 Ozaukee 47 307 3 Pepin 0 40 0 Pierce 7 142 0 Polk 0 75 0 Portage 2 94 0 Price 0 26 0 Racine 35 471 0 Richland 2 129 0 Rock 19 576 1 Rusk 0 28 0 Sauk 16 237 2 Sawyer 0 50 0 Shawano 0 75 0 Sheboygan 16 165 1 St. Croix 6 116 0 Taylor 0 39 0 Trempealeau 1 122 0 Vernon 0 126 0 Vilas 3 36 0 Walworth 15 214 0 Washburn 0 41 0 Washington 46 598 0 Waukesha 120 1,367 1 Waupaca 2 70 1 Waushara 0 29 0 Winnebago 17 282 0 Wood 2 184 0 Total 1,730 20,317 31*

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s data portal shows 20 COVID-19 deaths as 4/2/2020.