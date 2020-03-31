Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukeeans voting in the April 7th Spring Election will find a wide variety of races and referendums on their ballots. While we would normally preview all of the races in one article, the ballot will be a long one and we are breaking our preview into multiple parts. Because a record number of voters will be voting absentee, we are publishing our previews earlier than usual. At the time of publication, absentee ballots must be requested by April 2nd and received by April 7th. See links to additional previews and election coverage at the end of this article.

Two candidates are running for a four-year term as Milwaukee City Treasurer. The official leads a department responsible for collecting money owed to the city, making disbursements authorized by the Comptroller, collecting property taxes and collecting and remitting property tax revenue for the other property taxing entities in Milwaukee.

Below you’ll find basic information provided by the candidates themselves and a link to any available campaign resources. And if you click on their name you’ll be brought to any stories written about the candidate. Candidate names are listed in alphabetical order.

G. Spencer Coggs is the Milwaukee City Treasurer. Coggs served as a Democratic Party of Wisconsin member of the Wisconsin State Senate, representing the 6th district from 2003-2013. A former health inspector, Coggs returned to City of Milwaukee service upon his election as City Treasurer in 2012. ​Treasurer Coggs accomplished a monumental milestone by becoming the first black city Treasurer and the first African American to win a citywide election for any executive branch office in Milwaukee.