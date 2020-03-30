These Businesses Offer Virtual Activities

What to do during the pandemic? A list of creative local companies offering activities.

With another week of quarantining coming to an end and many more to come, more and more Milwaukeeans need something to do with all of the extra time on their hands. And many businesses are coming to the rescue: in an attempt to survive these turbulent times, and help the community in any way they can, these businesses have come up with some ingenious ways to bring their services to the public, while still keeping their government-mandated distance, of course.

Here is a list of over 20 companies with some fun ideas and activities they’ve devised. Keep them in mind when Netflix asks ‘are you still watching?’ while you are sprawled out on the couch.

88Nine: This team of clever music lovers have come up with their own virtual care package to keep you entertained.

Barre Code: Offering online and Facebook live classes. Few extra materials, if any, are required. Keep up to date with their classes here.

Barre District: Purchase a one-month subscription for online classes from the Barre District for only $20.

Bittercube: Not only can you order their famous bitters online for your at-home bar, but now you can order a cocktail kit and sign up for one of their online classes to become an ameateur mixologist. Kits must be picked up from the Bittercube facility.

Boswell Books: Their staff will provide free delivery for online book purchases. Also find dozens of staff recommendations to read through on their website if you just can’t figure out the right book to pick.

Central Standard: Although it’s not for the general public at this time, Central Standard is turning some of its vodka into disinfectant for those most in need of it, as Urban Milwaukee has reported.

The Commons: The think tank that helped students learn how to build entrepreneurship thinking is now offering two-hour, free courses called isolation innovation. Get a challenge, get a team, create a solution, get your brain working.

Community Bark : This pet grooming company still has food, treats, and other pet supplies for curbside pick up or free home delivery.

Don’s Diner (& Grocery): Don’s Diner has switched their entire business model around and is now offering necessary grocery products, as Urban Milwaukee has reported. Stop in for a to-go order and pick up some paper towels and an extra bottle of wine.

East Side Pilates: Get a monthly online subscription and take your pilates techniques to a new level.

Invivo Wellness: This fitness and wellness studio is now offering at-home yoga and fitness classes. Get into a class by donating between $5 and $30. No additional equipment necessary (except for maybe a yoga mat)

Milwaukee County Zoo: Check out the zoo’s virtual exhibits and pictures from zookeepers.

Milwaukee Downtown BID #21: This downtown business improvement district has a regularly updated calendar of at-home events happening in the area. Keep checking for new updates.

NEWaukee: From a company that is normally all about human interaction, NEWaukee is now offering the Cloud Cafe. Listen to online talks from different Milwaukeeans, join the slack group and gain important city resources.

Scratch Ice Cream: Has created quarantine care packages delivered to your door. Choose six different flavors of their homemade ice cream and 18 par baked cookies for some fantastic ice cream sandwiches. A perfect way to get your sugar fix.

Shred415: Offering classes on their IGTV instagram page, and also has some great playlists for you to workout to on Spotify.

Sip & Purr: Since you can’t stop in to hang out with them, sponsor a Sip & Purr cat. And join them for Meowy Monday Virtual Gathering.

Sparrow Collective & Sparrow Boutique: Offering free local delivery for their online store purchases

Urban Milwaukee: The Store: Offering free shipping on orders, including puzzles, games, clothing and more. 24-hour delivery in Milwaukee County.

Wantable: The company usually known for its clothing subscription is now asking its community of subscribers and fans to volunteer to sew up some homemade face masks for those on the front line, as Urban Milwaukee has reported. A great way to help during the pandemic.