Shut-Off Proposal Called ‘Dictator Like’

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Alderman Khalif Rainey‘s proposal to have water and electric service shut off at non-essential businesses that continue to operate doesn’t appear to be gaining any traction.

Rainey, in a press release issued Monday morning, asked for Milwaukee Health Commissioner Jeanette Kowalik to include shutoff authorization in a directive about how the city will enforce the state’s “safer at home” order. His proposal would mirror an approach being used in Los Angeles.

“I find it incredibly selfish and reckless for any non-essential business to continue to operate during the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency,” wrote Rainey. He noted this his aldermanic district continues to be the center of the outbreak.

But Kowalik said it’s too early. “We haven’t had enough time yet to go in that direction,” said Kowalik during a press briefing. She said the proposal was “very dictator like.”

“I don’t think we’re there yet,” concluded Kowalik.

Governorwas also asked about the proposal during a press briefing. “I would rather talk to them in person and convince them to comply,” said Evers. “At the end of the day they’re all good people and we need to comply to keep our state a safe place. That’s the bottom line.”

Mayor Tom Barrett also weighed in. “I have been very, very pleased with what I have seen throughout the community,” he said. “Is it 100 percent compliance? No.” But the “vast majority” of people are complying, he added.

But Rainey warns that a single business could lead to a big spread of the disease. “A non-essential business that stays open could be the source (unwittingly) of hundreds of new COVID-19 infections, and who knows how many possible deaths,” wrote Rainey. “As a city, we need to do everything we can and use every tool at our disposal to stop the spread of the virus, and I believe shutting off the lights and the water to scofflaw businesses is one key option Milwaukee must pursue.”

TMJ4 reported Monday that police in suburban West Allis shut down a Hobby Lobby store for continuing to operate even though the business is non-essential.

Businesses uncertain of their status under the state order can contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation for a ruling. Individuals looking to file a complaint can call the Milwaukee Health Department at 414-286-3521